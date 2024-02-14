andreswd/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) in December of 2022 when we assessed if more upside was on the cards for the growing MedTech company. Integer was just off the back of announcing a Q3 earnings beat where the bottom-line reported number could have been better but for some orders being pushed out to the next quarter. However, despite the stock's bullish technicals at the time, we rated Integer a 'Hold' due to its declining EPS estimates as well as a concerning gross-margin print (25.4%) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Furthermore, the lack of forward-looking guidance at the time also cast a cloud over the future growth trajectory of Integer. In the end, by essentially ignoring the stock's bullish technicals, we remained neutral in ITGR, rating the stock a hold at the time.

This rating ended up being a mistake as shares (definitely helped by a rising S&P in 2023), have tacked on over $30 a share (42%+) over the past 14+ months. Not only did we have a strong intermediate buy signal (through the MACD crossover), but also the monthly MACD at the time was both oversold and quickly honing in on an even stronger buy signal. This was essentially the technical mistake we made in that we failed to take into account that Integer's bullish technicals had already digested our concerns (gross margin, future growth, etc.) within the business. Long-term oversold MACD bullish crossovers are noteworthy due to the dual role of the indicator (momentum & trend) & amount of information that goes into the signals.

As we see below, Integer's bullish technicals in recent months led to a marginal breakout above the stock's all-time highs. Integer's upcoming Q4 earnings report (consensus targets of EPS of $1.33 on revenues of $408.3 million) should give us insights into whether the stock's recent breakout is not a false dawn.

Integer Long-Term Technicals (StockCharts.com)

Integer's Q4 EPS estimate of $1.33 has increased by over 6% over the past 3 months but is flat over the past 30 days. Consensus' top-line estimate of $408.3 million currently comes in below Integer's prelim statement ($412 million approx.) announced in early January. Here is what we will be looking out for in the company's upcoming Q4 numbers.

Strong Sales Required

Management stated recently that it has orders on hand of approximately $1 billion that are scheduled to be shipped to customers over the next 4 to 5 quarters. The speed at which these orders get delivered will be dictated by how fast customers are getting through their inventory. To this point, there are still lingering concerns in many industries that customers may have been carrying above-average inventory levels to avoid potential supply-chain disruptions down the road. This in many ways is a natural response given how companies could not source material quickly in the post-pandemic environment. Therefore, a convincing top-line beat in Q4 along with strong forward-looking guidance should nullify this inventory concern promptly.

Return On Investment Trends

Although Q4 & full-year numbers will include additions from InNeuroco, investors will be keyed into trends in the company's high-growth neurovascular segment. Management has been very clear concerning its intentions to keep growing in high-growth areas. The recent acquisition of Pulse Technologies further reinforces this commitment. While demand is also likely to accelerate in the structural heart & electrophysiology segments for Integer, the key is finding the right balance between timing this increased spending so with elevated demand over time (return on investment).

One example of this is the announcement concerning the significant expansion of guidewire production in Ireland. Here, you feel strong gains can be made if Integer can maintain if not grow its market share in this segment where demand continues to grow. It is all about return on investment and the potential to turn over capital as quickly as possible.

Electrophysiology Potential

In terms of a forward-looking outlook, the CEO gave some encouraging comments regarding the electrophysiology segment on the recent Q3 earnings call. Again, any insights concerning industry tailwinds & who will be first to market in this space would be bullish for Integer stock over time.

We think we are incredibly well-positioned in electrophysiology. We are highly vertically integrated today. We have significant experience in scaling complex EP products. We do everything from components to sub-assemblies to finish device manufacturing today. We think we are – what we do today is incredibly applicable to PFA and the new therapy that’s coming out. We are excited about the new therapy. We are working on several programs in the space. We are excited for the therapy to come to market. We think it will have a tremendous impact on patients both safety and potential efficacy as well. We are well-positioned and believe that it has the strong potential to be a tailwind for us. Like anything in life, it all comes down to who gets to market first who gets the most market share, and what share of wallet we have with that particular customer. But we think we are incredibly well positioned for it to be a tailwind for us.

Conclusion

To sum up, Integer Holdings is expected to announce its Q4 earnings numbers for fiscal 2023 on the 15th of February next before the bell. There is a strong possibility that shares of Integer have indeed broken out as investors continue to digest how the company's growing pipeline is now heavily steered toward high-growth areas. Therefore, apart from the reported sales & earnings tallies in Q4, investors will be looking at the trends that can indeed facilitate this expected growth going forward. We look forward to continued coverage.