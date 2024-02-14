MR.Cole_Photographer/Moment via Getty Images

Few investors, myself included, believed the stock market could rally so sharply and so quickly in 2024 to an S&P 500 above 5,000. And after a furious few months, especially for growth and tech stocks, it's a good time for us to reassess our portfolios and consider what needs to be trimmed down.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), in particular, has been a large beneficiary behind the recent return to risk-taking. The data warehousing company has already surged more than 25% year to date in sympathy with other software (and in particular, AI names), despite no new catalysts of its own:

Data by YCharts

Recent rally takes a lot of upside out of this play

I last wrote a bullish article on Snowflake in October, when the stock was trading closer to $150 per share. At the time, I had reasoned that Snowflake still exhibited a respectable growth trajectory in the face of a challenging macro climate, but that the stock had leveled out to reasonable valuations that merited a bullish position. I had set a $188 price target at the time, based on a ~16x revenue multiple against FY25 revenue.

AI fervor has taken estimates for the current year up slightly since then, but not nearly enough to offset Snowflake's leap in valuation. With Snowflake having zoomed past my price target, I'm opting to sell my position and move to the sidelines for now until new catalysts appear on the horizon for this company. I am now neutral on Snowflake.

At current share prices, I see a more balanced bull-and-bear case for Snowflake. The bright side of this company is:

Secular tailwinds in both cloud adoption and data volume growth. Snowflake straddles two important trends in computing: the moving of technology assets into the cloud, as well as data volumes exploding as companies seek to understand everything they can about their customers. Snowflake's usage-based pricing model helps the company to capture tremendous upside here.

Snowflake straddles two important trends in computing: the moving of technology assets into the cloud, as well as data volumes exploding as companies seek to understand everything they can about their customers. Snowflake's usage-based pricing model helps the company to capture tremendous upside here. Large TAM. Snowflake estimates its overall cloud data platform TAM at $248 billion, suggesting that at its current scale, Snowflake is only a single-digit percentage penetrated into this market.

At the same time, however, we should be concerned about the following:

Consumption model reduces visibility. Snowflake prides itself on being a consumption-based software company, versus a SaaS subscription model. While this allows the company to grow as usage grows, the same can be said in reverse: and in a cost-conscious environment like today, we're seeing net expansion rates slow dramatically. As a result, revenue is lumpy and not as visible as subscription companies' top lines.

Valuation, meanwhile, is the biggest risk to Snowflake. In the current euphoric market, there may not be much attention paid to valuation multiples - but if the market pulls back, there's a lot of air to come out of this balloon.

At current share prices near $237, Snowflake trades at a market cap of $78.25 billion. After we net off the $4.50 billion of cash on Snowflake's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $73.75 billion.

Meanwhile, for FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting Snowflake to generate $3.64 billion in revenue, representing 30% y/y growth. This puts Snowflake's valuation at a stunning 20.3x EV/FY25 revenue multiple.

The next catalyst for Snowflake is its fiscal Q4 earnings release (for which we are also expecting FY25 guidance), expected on February 28. I believe this will be a "buy the rumor, sell the news" earnings cycle - there's a lot of optimism already priced into this stock at current levels.

Take the opportunity here to take some profits, then buy back in when the stock drops to the ~$200-$210 range.

Q3 exposes some risk

As we wait for Q4 results and management's outlook ahead to FY25, it's worth noting that Snowflake's most recent earnings release (Q3) already exposes some of the fundamental risks that may impact the company's ability to sustain a ~20x revenue multiple.

Revenue decelerated in Q3 to 32% y/y growth, down from 36% y/y in Q2. And earlier in the year, revenue growth had been closer to 50% y/y.

Snowflake net revenue retention rates (Snowflake Q3 earnings deck)

Net revenue retention rates are the big driver here, with rates coming down to 135% in Q2 - seven points weaker sequentially. This is a signal of lower customer consumption in a budget-conscious era.

Adding insult to injury, note as well that Snowflake has seen deceleration in RPO growth, indicating that the balance of customers' contractual commitments is growing at a slower pace as well. RPO is not a perfect proxy for growth, but note that $3.70 in RPO balances (about a year and a quarter's worth of revenue, based on its current ~$700 million quarterly run rate) grew only 23% y/y, potentially pointing to revenue slowing to the 20s in the near term.

Snowflake RPO (Snowflake Q3 earnings deck)

Note as well that a larger portion of this RPO is short-term (57%, versus 55% in the year-ago Q3) and will be recognized as revenue within the next 12 months. Though good for near-term revenue growth, this may indicate that more and more customers are shying away from making long-term commitments.

The good news here is that management believes consumption trends have stabilized. It's also fair to assume more tailwinds from Generative AI use cases going forward. The company has added a few AI-driven products to its platform, including Snowflake Cortex to enable large language models running on Snowflake data, and Snowflake Horizon for AI data governance and security.

Lastly, we do note that Snowflake continues to invest for growth - unlike many of its peers in the software industry that have slowed down on hiring, Snowflake continues to add employees every quarter.

Snowflake headcount (Snowflake Q3 earnings deck)

Fortunately, the company has slowed down G&A and cost of revenue headcount, while all the new hires are being made in R&D and sales and marketing - arguably the buckets of opex that position the company for growth.

Key takeaways

With Snowflake already sitting at a ~20x FY25 revenue multiple, it's difficult to bank on further upside from here. Unless consumption materially accelerates or generative AI use cases/product attach rates see significant liftoff this year, I think disappointment is in store for investors ahead.

Move to the sidelines here until a better price for this stock returns.