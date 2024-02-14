sinology/Moment via Getty Images

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has had a terrific run, but some cyclical headwinds interrupt the long secular march of their proprietary wafer-level test systems.

That secular growth is powered by the rising demand for chips that can't fail (so all of them have to be tested, rather than sorted through sampling) and the realization that this is much cheaper at the waver, rather than the module level.

Aehr's proprietary XP systems can test up to 16 wafers at a time, tremendously saving on cost (and space).

Adoption started in power chips, where Tesla adopted SiC chips for the power converters in the Tesla 3, and the rest is history, as they say. ON Semiconductor became a very big customer (80% of revenue).

Cyclical headwinds

New since our last article is that cyclical headwinds are clouding the more immediate prospects of the company:

EV demand in the US is disappointing.

Macro headwinds and accumulated inventories as a result of hoarding when chips were difficult to get hold of due to supply chain problems.

ON Semiconductor announced some cutbacks in spending but the impact on Aehr was actually positive initially, that only changed the last 7 days up to the CC and their plans are now close to what Aehr management expected. The adjustments are therefore at other customers.

Things only moved south in the last couple of weeks, though (Q2CC):

not even 30 days ago, we were still hearing across the board from our customers bookings and shipments lot requests that were consistent with us exceeding $100 million. It's only been in the last couple -- few weeks that we've seen things including all the way to last weekend, where they've sort of finalized what their plans are and pushed some things out.

We have to say that the Q2 bookings (just $2.2M) and the backlog (just $3M) at the end of the quarter don't inspire a whole lot of confidence in a near-term uptick, so there is still some downside risk in the shares, although management argues they have been very conservative (Q2CC):

There's still a range. We took a very conservative stance in hopes there's no way we'll miss it on the low end

However, at some point, investors will start to look beyond these temporary headwinds and appreciate the strong secular tailwinds still in place.

It looks like that point has already been reached, with the stocks of both ON Semiconductor (ON) and Aehr itself making a strong recovery despite the mediocre guidance coming out of ON.

Given how Aehr's stock price especially has come down from the stratosphere, we think investors are right to look over the present cyclical headwinds and value the secular growth story, which is every bit intact as it was before, if not more so.

Data by YCharts

ON itself is winning market share (now at 25%) in the SiC market, so it's well-placed to benefit from a cyclical recovery, and by extension, Aehr as well, but the latter has additional secular tailwinds on its back.

Secular tailwinds

Here are the main secular tailwinds that will keep the XP systems from Aehr in the SiC segment:

While EV demand in the US disappoints, EVs are booming in most of the rest of the world and their estimation for 30% penetration by 2030 could well turn out to be too low, especially if one of the new battery technologies on the horizon materializes in mass production, like solid-state batteries.

There are talks with potential Chinese clients, EVs are booming in China

SiC is taking off in other segments besides EVs, which is at least a quarter of the EV-driven market.

Demand for WaferPacks as model changes produce recurring revenues on an increasing installed base. These consumables already produce 43% of revenues ($9.2M in Q2).

They also introduce new products, like the auto-aligner.

Then there are new segments where Aehr's test systems are likely to gain relevance:

GaN (gallium nitride) power segment where 100% burn-in testing is also crucial and this is much more efficient at the wafer level. At 1000 watts and above SiC is the better solution, but below 1000 watts GaN is going to dominate.

Management predicted that as a result of that, the power bricks accompanying laptops will get much smaller and lighter. The company is getting traction within the segment, it has already received the first order for this segment and is working with two of the market leaders in GaN. From the Q2CC:

We currently have a total of seven customers purchasing our solutions for SiC and GaN devices and are also actively engaged with more than two dozen SiC and GaN companies to address their needs for wafer level test and burn-in of these devices. Importantly, 10 of these additional companies have already engaged with Aehr for on-wafer benchmarks. We have never lost a full wafer level burn-in evaluation since introducing our FOX-NP and XP systems configured with silicon carbide and gallium nitride test resources. And we believe we will have over 12 silicon carbide/gallium nitride customers buying our wafer level test and burn-in solutions by the end of this calendar year 2024.

The company is also gaining traction in the SiPh (silicon photonics) segment, which requires very high (2-4x higher) power burn-in testing and hence some reconfiguration (and hence it can test 9 wafers in parallel, rather than the 18 of regular Fox-XPs) of the Fox-XP systems.

The company will ship the system to its first major SiPh customer by the end of Q3 and has six customers engaging in production tests.

These are for transceivers going into data centers, further out is a looming large opportunity in the form of optical chip-to-chip communication which many of the large chip producers are working on.

SiPh chips require an additional step (stabilization or 'aging', which can take up to 24 hours) for which the company's systems are also well-equipped as this also requires very high power, from the Q2CC (our emphasis):

At this time, we believe we're the only company providing -- both providing and removing this much power to silicon photonics wafers and are also doing it up to nine wafers at a time. This is a key differentiator in what we believe is an enabler for the capacity and scale needed to address the high-power photonic integrated circuits used in very high-speed optical transceivers, and also the up-and-coming, optical chip-to-chip communication devices market.

The biggest market by far is the memory market (NAND and ultimately DRAM), management is talking to many of the players and is hopeful to see a shift towards wafer-level testing here as well, but this isn't imminent (Q2CC):

Memory has always been on our plans and we have different level of engagements and we're still talking with memory suppliers about potentially wafer-level burn-in. It is not deployed in mass yet, it makes sense at flash, it ultimately makes sense in DRAM. That's the longest term out there. We're not planning to get revenue in the next year.

The upshot here is that the long-term perspective is still very much in place, and we believe at some point investors will look beyond the present delays, although it's impossible to say at which point that is.

Finances

The company has invested in capacity and inventories to quickly service orders as they come in. Even so, there is good operating leverage:

Data by YCharts

And R&D:

Data by YCharts

Cash generation is still positive (although Q2 showed a free cash outflow of $700K):

Data by YCharts

They have not been using their $25M ATM ($17.7M left) for the past three quarters. Management now expects $75M-$85M in revenue in FY24 (ending in May/24) with GAAP net income between 20%-25% of revenue.

With an average analyst expectation of $0.77 in EPS for FY24, the shares aren't expensive.

Conclusion

It's all about timing here, in the short-term the pacing of customer orders could become worse and drag the stock lower still, as both backlog ($3M) and book-to-bill (0.1) were very low.

But at some point, investors will look beyond that and be reminded of the terrific long-term perspective of this company, perhaps when they score another big customer order (especially if that's a new customer and/or in a new segment).

Given the recent recovery in the shares (and those of ON Semiconductor), that point might already have been reached, although that doesn't exactly guarantee anything going forward.

The main risk remains the macro environment, which is a little curious because the US economy is booming but EV sales disappoint while in most of the rest of the developed world, it's exactly the opposite.