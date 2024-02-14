Euro Investment Grade Credit: Evolving Opportunities

jayk7/Moment via Getty Images

Amid shifting market narratives on inflation, monetary policy and volatility, thoughtful positioning by sector, security and duration could be essential.

The euro investment grade credit index spread1 has tightened by about 100 basis points since the recent peak in October 2022, driven by increasing confidence in Europe’s ability to secure energy supplies heading into winter, the sharp drop in euro area inflation to just under 3% (YoY) as of year-end, and issuer credit fundamentals that remain relatively resilient.

That said, the index still offers what we consider a reasonable all-in corporate yield of 3.75%,2 which is near the high end of its range since 2010, and a spread of roughly 130 basis points, or just over a third of its all-in yield versus the 20% average in other developed IG credit markets.3

By sector, banking and real estate outperformed high-quality industrials in 2023 and into the first month of the new year.

We believe senior spreads for Europe’s “national champion” banks still have further room to compress to spreads on similarly rated, high-quality industrials, although the path may vary.

Banks continue to be the first “port of call” within credit for expressing views on market volatility.

We expect a more balanced impact for banks than industrials from the path of policy rates this year, as any future cuts could help bank spreads with yield-curve normalization providing greater comfort on future asset quality.

On the flipside, if central banks decide to keep policy tight for longer, we expect industrials (especially cyclical sectors), to see a more negative impact on earnings from ongoing weak economic growth.

Elsewhere, real estate spreads have outperformed other IG credit sectors over the past three months. Issuer fundamentals have held up, especially for logistics, residential and retail.

Market technicals have also been positive, with only €8bn of senior supply in 2023 compared to €83bn over the prior two years.4

That said, senior spreads for certain high-quality large-cap REITs are now somewhat compressed versus bank senior bonds and are trading near bank-secured funding rates.

Within the industrial sector, there remains relatively limited spread dispersion across highly rated large-cap issuers, although large-cap U.S. industrials in largely defensive sectors continue to offer more compelling value than core European industrials.

Stepping back, we believe that this could be another year of rapidly shifting market narratives on inflation, central bank policy and overall volatility.

Such an environment, in our view, could reinforce the benefits of thoughtful positioning by sector, security selection and credit duration.

Sources: (1) The average option-adjusted spread for the Bloomberg Euro-Aggregate Corporate Index. (2) As of February 5, 2024. (3) Market-cap-weighted average of index credit spreads to all-in corporate yield for U.S. dollar, sterling, and Canadian dollar corporate indices. (4) Source: Barclays.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2024 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.