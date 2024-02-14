Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kimball Electronics: Q2 Results Miss And Risks Outweigh Strengths Short Term

Feb. 14, 2024 2:20 AM ETKimball Electronics, Inc. (KE) Stock
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
357 Followers

Summary

  • Kimball Electronics' Q2 results missed analyst expectations, and there are short-term downside risks.
  • The company provides electronic manufacturing services and has a focus on long-term growth and customer satisfaction.
  • Kimball's profitability and balance sheet could be stronger, but its growth potential and valuation make it a potentially good long-term investment.
  • Due to the the momentum and revision weaknesses at the moment, my analyst rating for KE stock is a Hold.
Avoid losses, make a profit.

Andrii Yalanskyi

Kimball Electronics' (NASDAQ:KE) Q2 Results missed analyst expectations, and the stock has significant risks related to its momentum and revisions at this time. Over the long term, I believe returns from the shares could be quite good. However, the potential for short-term downside is

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
357 Followers
I am a value and growth analyst focusing on 10+ year holding periods. I write for multiple investment publications and manage an equity portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.