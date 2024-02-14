Andrii Yalanskyi

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is a well-run mortgage REIT with significant investments in mortgage-backed securities and other assets like residential credit and mortgage servicing rights. Since the Federal Reserve announced in December that it is going to lower interest rates in 2024, I believe mortgage REITs like Annaly generally face positive operating tailwinds in a lower-rate world. However, shares have revalued sharply higher since my last coverage in October 2023 and Annaly now trades at about book value. I believe that the valuation and the risk profile are no longer as attractive as they were in October, which is why I am changing my rating to hold.

Previous coverage

I bought shares of Annaly in October after the mortgage REIT’s stock price plummeted: I Just Bought Annaly Capital, But Not For The 14.8% Yield. Since then, a major revaluation has taken place, largely because the Federal Reserve guided for a lower interest rate landscape in 2024. Lower interest rates are a positive for mortgage REITs because they benefit from lower interest costs as well as valuation tailwinds for mortgage-backed securities. Since shares of Annaly are now trading at book value, I believe the market is pricing these factors adequately into the REIT’s valuation, and I am downgrading my rating to hold.

An MBS-focused portfolio

Annaly is not a well-diversified mortgage REIT, as it chiefly invests in mortgage-backed securities. The mortgage REIT also has other investments, like residential credit and mortgage servicing rights, but these investments, total only $8.4B combined and are relatively small when compared against Annaly's core agency MBS portfolio that was valued at $65.7B at the end of FY 2023.

The key difference between agency MBS and mortgage servicing rights is that they respond differently to changes in the interest rate landscape. The value of mortgage-backed securities is inversely correlated with interest rates, meaning their values decrease when interest rates increase and vice versa. Mortgage servicing rights, on the other hand, are gaining in value when interest rates increase. The positive correlation between MSR values and interest rates has been reflected in increasing valuation multiples for mortgage servicing rights last year… which is when the Federal Reserve increased benchmark interest rates to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%.

The key take-away here is that mortgage REITs like Annaly want to invest in or overweight mortgage servicing rights when rates are set to increase, and in mortgage-backed securities when rates are set to come down (which is where we are now). Since Annaly’s MBS portfolio greatly outweighs the MSR portfolio, by a factor of 24X, the mortgage REIT’s faces an improved operating environment in 2024.

Agency securities are still the top income source for Annaly. The mortgage REIT generated $697.3M in total interest income from its largest investment category, showing 14% year-over-year growth. Going forward, I expect continual income and valuation tailwinds for Annaly's largest business segment.

How many interest rate cuts will there be in 2024?

With inflation growth slowing, the Federal Reserve is set to lower benchmark interest rates at least three times in FY 2024, if it sticks to its commentary related to its tightening policy from December 2023.

Net interest spread set to experience relief

Annaly Capital’s valuation in 2023 was weighted down by an unexpectedly quick upward surge of interest rates, but this trend is set to reverse this year. As a result, a fundamental improvement in Annaly’s net interest spread/NIS can be expected in FY 2024. In the fourth-quarter, Annaly’s NIS continued to be negative at 0.82% due to high interest cost. With the Federal Reserve taking pressure off of interest rates, Annaly's operating fundamentals, including its NIS, should improve.

FY 2023 FY 2022 4th quarter 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 1st quarter 4th quarter 3rd quarter Net interest margin -0.25% -0.20% -0.15% 0.09% 0.65% 1.42% Average yield on interest earning assets 4.55% 4.49% 4.27% 3.96% 3.86% 3.47% Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities 5.37% 5.27% 5.00% 4.52% 3.71% 2.38% Net interest spread -0.82% -0.78% -0.73% -0.56% 0.15% 1.09% Click to enlarge

How safe is Annaly’s 14% yield?

14% yields are by definition very risky and mortgage REITs in general are prone to cutting their dividends if the dividend falls short of a REIT’s earnings, most commonly expressed as earnings available for distribution (EAD).

In Annaly’s case, the dividend has consistently been covered throughout FY 2024: the mortgage REIT generated $2.87 per-share in earnings available for distribution which, at a current quarterly distribution rate of $0.65 per-share, calculates to a distribution coverage ratio of 110%. I expect the dividend safety margin to improve going forward due to what I see will be an improving operating environment and valuation tailwinds for mortgage-backed securities.

Why I am downgrading Annaly

I made an aggressive bet on the mortgage REIT back in October when the discount to book value went out of hand (to about 15%) and Annaly for a short time traded detached from its fundamentals. Since then, a major revaluation has taken place that has pushed Annaly’s share price back up to about book value.

I said back in October that I am looking for a revaluation to a fair value P/B ratio of 1.0X, which implies a fair value of $19.44 based off of Annaly's last earnings scorecard. Shares of the mortgage REIT are currently valued close to book value (0.97X) and also trade very close to the 3-year average P/B ratio of 1.0X. Given that a major repricing has taken place since November and shares trade at book value, I am downgrading my rating on NLY to hold.

Risks with Annaly and key metrics to monitor

Annaly is a high-yield investment, highly sensitive to interest rate movements, and therefore effectively a bond equivalent. In other words, interest rates and the Federal Reserve's tightening policy will determine how Annaly performs in FY 2024. Should the Federal Reserve walk back its comments about rate cuts, and maybe cut rates much slower than expected due to a strong U.S. economy, Annaly may start to trade at a higher discount to book value again. Metrics that, I believe, are worth monitoring are interest rates, Annaly’s NIS and distribution coverage ratio.

Final thoughts

Annaly was real value back in October, but the market dynamics have since fundamentally shifted due to the announced Federal Reserve pivot in December. The Federal Reserve is going to react to a softening inflation picture by lowering interest rates, which should provide support for Annaly’s MBS investments. The 14% yield is also, currently at least, supported by Annaly's earnings available for distribution. However, shares have already revalued to book value, so from a multiple expansion point of view, I believe Annaly at this point is likely fairly valued!