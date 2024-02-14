Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

At a Glance

On Tuesday, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) reported Q4 earnings. The numbers disappointed the market and fell short of analyst estimates. Per Seeking Alpha, Q4 EPS of $2.95 missed by $0.23 and revenue of $2.4B (-5.5% Y/Y) missed by $60M. Biogen's Alzheimer's disease [AD] biologic, Leqembi, continues to underperform. Their newer venture, Zurzuvae, for postpartum depression [PPD], in partnership with Sage Therapeutics (SAGE), produced a meager $2 million in revenue for its first full quarter on the market. The company intends to streamline operations to save $1 billion this year and has highlighted potential growth opportunities such as Skyclarys for the rare disease Friedreich's ataxia.

Below, I ruminate on the report in more detail.

Biogen's Leqembi Bet: High Stakes, Low Returns

Biogen continues to make substantial investments in the development and commercialization of Leqembi, partnering with Eisai. The company incurred approximately $45 million in research and development (R&D) expenses and $56 million in sales, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses for Leqembi in Q4 alone, with annual totals reaching around $186 million for R&D and $152 million for SG&A. Despite these significant expenditures, Leqembi generated just $7 million in revenue in Q4 2023, with its annual revenue amounting to roughly $10 million.

There are many reasons why Leqembi is underperforming on the market. Its FDA approval was controversial due to its questionable efficacy and safety profile. Leqembi is an expensive monoclonal antibody administered intravenously, so it requires a visit to a hospital or infusion clinic. Moreover, significant side effects, like brain swelling and bleeding, can occur.

Recently, Biogen discontinued the development of another controversial drug for AD, Aduhelm.

Moving forward, investors should continue to expect the company to incur significant losses (revenue minus development & marketing expenses) with Leqembi. Biogen's partner, Eisai, had projected over $7 billion in peak annual revenue in 2030, but this figure may need adjusting after seeing the early numbers. Recall that Biogen shares the drug's profits and losses equally (50%) with Eisai.

Biogen's MS Grip Slips: Revenue Down the Slope

Meanwhile, Biogen's primary indication, multiple sclerosis (MS), continues to lose market share. MS product revenue in Q4 2023 was $1.168 billion, down from $1.269 billion in Q4 2022, marking an 8% decrease year-over-year. The full-year revenue for MS products in 2023 was $4.662 billion, compared to $5.430 billion in 2022, representing a 14% decline.

These figures demonstrate the impact of increasing competition and the adoption of newer therapies by providers and patients, leading to a shift in market dynamics away from Biogen's MS portfolio.

Skyclarys Shines, Zurzuvae Fizzles in Biogen's Portfolio

As I have previously stated, I believe Skyclarys will easily be a blockbuster drug for Biogen; however, keep in mind that this was not an internal drug and cost Biogen $7.3 billion to acquire Skyclarys' developer, Reata. Skyclarys did not disappoint in Q4, with $56 million in revenue. Moreover, the upcoming EU launch should accelerate its path to over $1 billion in peak annual revenue.

I am not as bullish on Zurzuvae's potential in the postpartum market. Zurzuvae was approved in August as the first oral treatment indicated for PPD but comes with a boxed warning and heavy side effects like drowsiness and dizziness. Moreover, its utilization is likely restricted to women suffering from severe PPD, which is a niche market, as prescribers are likely to prefer trusted and cheap SSRIs, off-label, for the vast majority of PPD cases. Subsequently, I am not anticipating Zurzuvae to be a meaningful revenue driver for Biogen, especially considering the profits are shared with its developer, Sage Therapeutics.

Financial Health

As of December 31, Biogen's balance sheet showed $1.5 billion in net cash. The capital outlay was $277 million. Free cash flow for Q4 was $1.3 billion. Cash and securities totaled $1.0 billion. Debt totaled $6.9 billion. Net debt was $5.9 billion. Interestingly, Q4 saw no share buybacks. The repurchase program, with $2.1 billion pending, mirrors caution. Biogen's capital deployment strategy appears adaptive, acknowledging shifting market trends and investment imperatives.

Biogen is guiding 2024 total revenue to drop by a "low- to mid-single digit percentage."

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha data, BIIB's market capitalization of $35.46 billion reflects a moderate enterprise size within the biotechnology sector. Growth prospects appear constrained, with analysts projecting a slight revenue decline through 2024 before a modest uptick in 2025, suggesting a challenging growth environment. The stock's momentum is notably weak compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), with BIIB underperforming over the last 3, 6, 9, and 12-month periods, indicating potential investor skepticism or sector-specific headwinds.

Data by YCharts

Short interest stands at 2.12%, representing a relatively low market bet against the stock, which could imply a limited perception of downside risk among short sellers. Institutional ownership is high at 86.82%, with a net decrease in institutional shares, highlighted by 115 new positions and 89 sold-out positions, indicating a mixed but predominantly supportive investment sentiment. Primecap Management, Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street are among the top institutional holders, suggesting strong institutional confidence. Insider trades over the past three and twelve months show net sell activity, which might raise concerns about insiders' confidence in the company's near-term prospects. Considering these factors, the market sentiment towards BIIB seems "fragile."

My Analysis and Recommendation

In summary, Biogen's latest fiscal narrative and strategic hurdles warrant a sell stance. The Q4 earnings reveal a revenue downturn and underwhelming returns on major bets like Leqembi and Zurzuvae. Skyclarys, despite its promise, falls short in offsetting Zurzuvae's muted success in treating postpartum depression, amid stiff competition in the multiple sclerosis arena. This highlights Biogen's operational fragility and strategic missteps.

Alzheimer's investments have not turned the expected profits, exposing the perilous path of Biogen's high-risk R&D ventures. The forecast of dwindling revenues through 2024 amplifies concern over its future growth. Biogen's financial stability, while intact, fails to mask the looming challenges to its profitability and industry standing.

Analysts and institutional actions mirror a guarded, if not bleak, view of Biogen. The stock's stagnant momentum, coupled with insider sell-offs, bolsters the case for divestiture.

Investors, therefore, should consider exiting Biogen. Current paths and market dynamics signal substantial obstacles ahead, with scant prospects for short- to mid-term gains.

On the flip side, Biogen could surprise to the upside. Both Leqembi and Zurzuvae are early in their marketizations, and I may be writing them off too early. Many respected analysts believe both drugs could achieve billions in peak annual revenue. Moreover, Biogen may have prospects in their pipeline, which I did not account for within this article, that could have a major impact on Biogen's stock and future revenue potential.