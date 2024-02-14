SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was down more than 6% in extended market hours following its 4Q23 earnings release. We think the earnings report was solid, while the guidance was conservative given that they will have a new CFO onboard. The stock came into this earnings print with a 19% YTD gain, compared with about 6% gain on the Nasdaq 100. Its valuation has also gotten expensive, trading at about 38x forward P/E (pre-earnings) which puts it about two standard deviations above its 5-year average. We believe the company's long-term fundamental story remains intact, but investors might want to wait for a market reset before buying.

4Q23 earnings recap

Revenue of $1.54B was up 20.8% y/y, which was slightly ahead of market expectations and at the high end of its guidance. The annualized growth rate has decelerated from 28.3%/38.7% y/y growth rates in 3Q/2Q.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) reached 65.4% which was a strong beat and helped drive the EPS (non-GAAP) beat by 22%. The improvement in margins was due to better supply chain costs and greater enterprise mix.

Geographically, 77% of revenue came from the Americas, while international contributed to 23% of revenue. This was one of the strongest quarters of international revenue, primarily due to strong sales in EMEA.

Looking at the customer mix for FY23, cloud titans contributed significantly to ~43% of revenue. Enterprises, including financials, were robust at ~36% of revenue, while the providers were at 21% of revenue. Both Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) were at greater than 10% customer concentration: they contributed to 21% and 18% of revenue, respectively. In FY22, META/MSFT contributed to 16%/26% of revenue.

Reiterates FY24 growth guidance

The company remains confident in the 10%-12% y/y revenue growth guidance previously set with 1Q24E revenue predicted to be $1.52B-$1.56B, implying about 14% y/y growth at the midpoint. Gross margin is expected to be at the lower end of 62%-64% because of a heavier cloud mix, including some expected release of deferred revenue. Operating margin (non-GAAP) is anticipated to be about 42% which is in line with the previous quarters.

Strong market position in Ethernet AI

Arista has recently won four out of five large AI networking clusters on Ethernet vs. Infiniband. This spells success for Arista's market position, in addition to Ethernet technology being used in AI build-outs. The company has strong partnerships with Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) which will help deliver its robust backend AI network solutions.

The chart below illustrates Arista's long-term market share wins vs. Cisco (CSCO).

Company

AI revenue goal of $750M by FY25E to be upped?

Arista kept its guidance for AI networking product revenue steady at $750M for FY25E, which was previously shared in November 2023. Despite the recent capex upgrades from cloud titans and more optimistic TAM guidance set by leading AI chipmakers in the recent month or two, the company has remained conservative in this respect.

We think on the surface, the market was disappointed by the lack of upgrades in its outlook. But given the company's robust market share and its successful and popular Arista 7800 AI spine product, it's hard to not expect that this guidance will be raised mid-year 2024.

Valuation

The company is well positioned for AI growth due to its focus on high-speed data center Ethernet switches, which is a fast-growing segment among traditional hyperscaler datacenters, as well as for generative AI networking backend equipment.

The guidance may have disappointed some as it appears, we are in a megatrend in AI, so the market might have used this as an excuse to take profits.

The stock currently trades at about 36x forward earnings post-earnings, which is still expensive historically. With a less-than-stellar guidance release, investors may want to buy on a corrective dip if it trades closer to its longer-term multiple averages with a lower premium.

The market expects Arista to grow its earnings by 7%/13% in FY24E/FY25E, or about 10% y/y on average. This growth rate is still a far cry from the mid-double digits experienced during the pandemic years, so valuations are a bit stretched.