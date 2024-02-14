SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) reported another encouraging quarter, culminating in a record growth year for 2023 and solidifying its position as a profitable digital bank. This success aligns with its ambitious growth plan to attain the same market value level as Brazil's major traditional banks by 2027, forming my investment thesis's cornerstone.

Against the backdrop of advancements throughout 2023 in its ambitious "60-30-30" plan, coupled with a more favorable macroeconomic scenario in Brazil and increased visibility following its listing on Nasdaq, the digital bank appreciated by approximately 150% over the past twelve months.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Brazilian digital bank showcased robust growth in net profit, a significant increase in the credit portfolio, client expansion, and a reduction in user acquisition costs in Q4. However, in my opinion, the most noteworthy development was the decline in delinquencies following several consecutive quarters of increases, indicating a potential uptick in new loan originations that could drive operational growth throughout the year.

My investment outlook on Inter & Co remains bullish, buoyed by the notable progress in its five-year business plan. This trajectory positions the digital bank as a significant contender among Brazil's leading banks in the next few years. Additionally, its valuation remains heavily discounted compared to digital banking peers despite the robust and aggressive growth reported by Inter & Co and is expected to continue.

Update on The 60-30-30 Plan

In my initial article outlining the investment thesis for Inter & Co, I highlighted CEO João Vitor Menin's ambitious proposal for the digital bank at the start of 2023: the "60-30-30" plan. This initiative aims to attain 60 million customers by 2027, with a 30% cost-to-income ratio (efficiency) and a 30% return on equity (ROE).

This growth trajectory would position Inter & Co among Brazil's top-tier banks within five years, competing with stalwarts like Itau, Bradesco, and Santander, known for their robust credit portfolios.

Assuming successful execution of the 60-30-30 strategy, Inter & Co projects profits of R$5 billion over the next five years. This projection suggests a potential market capitalization of nearly R$75 billion by 2027 - approximately USD 15 billion at a conversion rate of 1 USD = 0.20 BRL - compared to its current valuation of $2.41 billion.

Fast forward one year, the progress report reads: Inter & Co has reached 30 million clients on schedule, boasting an efficient ratio of 51% and an ROE of 9%, also ahead of target, according to the bank's management.

We have reached and surpassed the inflection point, and in 2023, we presented four consecutive quarters of consistent growth in net income, EBT, ROE, and many other metrics. We are on the right track towards our long-term plans and are thrilled to announce that. We are on track to deliver even better year two of our 60-30-30 plan." CEO Joao Vitor Benin

Inter & Co's Q4 Earnings Review

Inter & Co reported record net profits of R$352 million in 2023 and R$160 million in the fourth quarter of the same year. This surge was propelled by a quadrupled increase in the credit portfolio, far outpacing Brazilian incumbent banks' average. The quarterly profit was more than five times higher than in 2022, which stood at R$29 million. Notably, the bank experienced a loss of R$14 million in 2022.

In the fourth quarter, total gross revenue reached R$2.2 billion, marking a 29% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Credit operations and revenue from fees, including cards, banking services, and investments, drove this growth. The credit portfolio closed December at R$31 billion, up 26% over 12 months and 10% quarter-over-quarter.

The digital bank's ROE reached 8.5%, compared to 1.6% in the same period in 2022 and 5.7% in the third quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio improved to 51.4%, up by 1.06 percentage points compared to the previous quarter, attributed to cost control measures and increased revenue. For the year, ROE averaged 4.9%.

A year after the announcement of the 60-30-30 Business Plan, Inter's vice-president, Alexandre Riccio, stated that progress aligns with the plan, with some indicators such as efficiency and ROE exceeding expectations.

By the end of 2023, Inter boasted 30.4 million customers, with an activation rate of 54%, translating to 16.4 million active users who actively utilize the bank's products and services. Transaction volume ("TPV") totaled R$253 billion in cards and PIX in the fourth quarter and R$850 billion for the year. The bank anticipates handling more than R$1 trillion by 2024.

The Customer Acquisition Cost ("CAC") remained low at R$24.6, marking a significant reduction of 4.7% in the quarter and 19.0% year-over-year. Inter's loan portfolio also reached R$29.8 billion, rising by 10% in the quarter and 31% for the year. The bank continues to expand its product offerings with higher profitability, such as FGTS (a mandatory savings fund in Brazil), which saw a 190% increase year-over-year, and Home Equity, up 42% year-over-year. Additionally, by enhancing new collection and credit limit allocation strategies, Inter aims to accelerate the growth of its credit card portfolio, which increased by 9% quarter-over-quarter and 38% year-over-year in the last quarter.

Notably, net interest income ("NII") has expanded alongside the loan portfolio. NII reached R$876 million, indicating a 7.0% increase for the quarter and 33.6% for the year. Despite this growth, the net interest margin ("NIM") remained attractive at 7.6%. However, it experienced a slight decrease quarter-over-quarter due to a rise in renegotiations and discounts granted, which I perceive as the primary downside highlighted in the quarter.

Improvements in Default and Provisions

Maintaining adequate asset quality levels, one of the primary challenges for Inter & Co's growth thesis, showed significant progress in Q4.

Delinquency showed improvement, with arrears between 15 and 90 days accounting for 4% of the portfolio, compared to 4.3% in the third quarter of 2023. Non-performing loans ("NPL") over 90 days decreased to 4.6%, down from 4.7% in September. Inter & Co stated that the rate target was achieved in the second quarter of the previous year. There is optimism that the favorable macroeconomic scenario will further enhance delinquency rates and support ongoing credit growth.

Provisions for doubtful debts ("PDD") amounted to R$384 million, marking a 5.8% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 45.2% increase year-over-year. The company attributes the improved cost of risk in the fourth quarter to enhanced credit models, resulting in better default performance within the new vintages.

Strengthening with More Capital

In January, Inter & Co raised R$800 million through a share offering despite already maintaining a robust level of capitalization. The announcement of a primary follow-on offering of 32 million Class A shares (8% dilution), with the potential for an additional 4.8 million shares (1.2% additional dilution), coordinated by Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, somehow surprised the market.

Inter & Co's management described the move as "tactical," aimed at broadening the investor base of the Brazilian digital bank abroad and increasing the liquidity of shares on Nasdaq.

Post-offering figures indicate that the objectives are being met. Daily liquidity, previously averaging around US$1 million to occasionally reaching over US$2 million, recently peaked at US$9.2 million. Inter & Co's vice president says, "A little more capital brings more robustness."

Inter & Co's shares experienced a decline of up to 20% between January 8th and January 18th following news of the dilution. Although the announcement initially impacted short-term market dynamics (supply and demand), hindering share performance, Inter & Co has demonstrated a strong trajectory of profitability improvement, as evidenced by Q4 results.

Valuation: A Bargain Amidst Aggressive Growth

For 2024, the consensus expectation is that the bank will continue improving profitability and monetizing its user base, leading to a projected profit growth of 133% compared to 2023. This growth trajectory is anticipated to result in an ROE close to 10%, aligning Inter & Co with the likes of Santander Brasil (BSBR) and Bradesco (BBD). Achieving growth at this level would likely lead to Inter & Co trading at a 2024 P/E ratio of 14.8x, a valuation more akin to that of the major Brazilian banks.

Despite Inter & Co's sharp increase in share price over the past year, when considering P/B ratios, Inter & Co currently trades at 1.45x, approximately 7x lower than Nu Holdings (NU) and below Itaú Unibanco (ITUB), which trades at 1.73x. Inter & Co's current multiple is too discounted for a digital bank with aggressive customer growth and ambitious profitability targets.

The Bottom Line

Inter & Co's fourth quarter has provided an optimistic update on its audacious "60-30-30" plan, showcasing a significant increase in net profit and demonstrating the bank's ability to monetize its expanding customer base effectively. Despite its ROE lingering at low levels, it exhibited substantial growth throughout 2023.

In my view, The positive news of the quarter was the drop in the delinquency index for the first time after several quarters of increase, now standing at 4.6% - albeit slightly above the Brazilian average of 3.3%. This shift should lead to higher credit originations and unlock incredible portfolio growth, indicating better prospects for 2024. On the downside, the NIM fell for another quarter due to increased renegotiations and discounts.

While there's an inherent risk in Inter & Co's growth thesis due to fierce competition in Brazil's banking sector and potential macroeconomic uncertainties, the digital bank trades below 1.5x its P/B ratio, which I find attractive. Hence, despite robust quarterly results, I believe an early-year capital increase wasn't unnecessary and could've been postponed. However, scarcity of capital may pose a significant obstacle. Considering the share price uptick since the year's onset, it seems the market has absorbed this dilution positively. Thus, capital availability remains crucial, especially for companies in a growth phase.