Astute investors in Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) have likely understood the importance of assessing its long-term bottom, even as Enphase reported a weak fourth-quarter earnings release recently. Accordingly, revenue fell by nearly 60% YoY, reaching $303M. Despite that, the leading microinverter-based solar technology company's GAAP gross margin didn't decline further, as it reported a GAAP metric of 48.5%, a sequential improvement over Q3's 47.5%. On an adjusted basis (including net IRA benefit), Enphase gross margin was 50.3% in Q4, demonstrating remarkable resilience.

As a result, I assessed that the post-earnings rally had received robust support from dip buyers as they observed a potential long-term bottom in ENPH. Notwithstanding a weak first-quarter guidance, Enphase's commentary suggests a sequential improvement in Q2 and a more pronounced growth inflection from the second half. As a result, ENPH has recovered most of the losses in the January 2024 pullback as investors look ahead toward a cyclical recovery in H2'24.

ENPH's long-term price action indicates the bear trap (false downside breakdown) that occurred at its November 2023 lows has remained intact. In other words, I expect the $100 level to offer robust support to dip-buying sentiments. However, with ENPH recovering toward the $130 level this week, should investors wait for a pullback first? Or should they consider averaging into the stock to capitalize on possible pullbacks while not missing out on a potential valuation re-rating?

I assessed that several fundamental factors support Enphase's market leadership in the residential solar market. The company has demonstrated a solid value-based pricing strategy, with management confident about not lowering its prices to gain/defend market share. As a result, the downcycle in Enphase's operating performance has not weakened its best-in-class "A" profitability grade. That suggests that Enphase has weathered the storm well and can potentially emerge from the cycle bottom ahead of its peers with a differentiated technology stack.

In addition, its holistic microinverter-and-storage system is augmented by its software solutions. Therefore, we could see broader adoption of the storage uptake as customers continue to adopt NEM 3.0 systems. Management articulated its confidence in a more robust growth momentum in its storage systems. In addition, the company has retained the flexibility to manufacture fully in the US, further leveraging on the IRA credits to deliver improvement to its profitability structure. In other words, Enphase's market-leading profitability could improve further as the company makes further gains in the attach rates (50%) of its energy storage systems in line with the industry (80%).

Notwithstanding my optimism, risks on ENPH's recovery thesis could also hinder a more substantial re-rating, given its growth valuation. Accordingly, ENPH is valued at a forward EBITDA of 31.3x. Enphase is assessed to be a no-moat company by Morningstar. Therefore, some ENPH bears could point to an unjustified valuation. However, I assessed that ENPH remains a 2025 recovery play since the company expects its operating performance to demonstrate a more robust cadence only in the second half. As a result, the market has likely not baked in a potentially significant recovery in 2025, as I gleaned that ENPH is valued at an FY25 EBITDA multiple of below 19x. Therefore, dip-buyers looking to capitalize on ENPH's medium-term recovery should still see a relatively attractive risk/reward profile even at the current levels.

ENPH price chart (monthly, long-term) (TradingView)

ENPH's long-term price action has remained constructive, demonstrating that its long-term bias hasn't been impacted by its dramatic decline from its December 2022 highs at the $340 level.

Consequently, while it seems like a steep plunge (almost 80% decline) to form its bear trap at the $73 level in November 2023, its long-term uptrend bias is still in play.

Furthermore, the swift recovery above its critical $100 support zone has underpinned my conviction that ENPH's long-term bottom in November 2023 is increasingly robust. With the company offering a more optimistic outlook for H2'24, I am confident that a steeper pullback in ENPH due to concerns over a worse-than-expected January CPI print should provide dip-buyers with another opportunity to accumulate more aggressively.

Rating: Maintain Strong Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

