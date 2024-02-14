Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Riding The AI Revolution - Part 2

Feb. 14, 2024 4:00 AM ETWTAI, QGRW
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.27K Followers

Summary

  • WTAI is designed to track the returns, before fees, of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Index.
  • QGRW is designed to track the returns, before fees, of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Index.
  • QQQ and QGRW have a higher degree of similarity than do QQQ and WTAI.

AI Technology Innovation concept

MR.Cole_Photographer/Moment via Getty Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

The world is telling us that we are in the midst of an artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Recently, we wrote about this topic from a higher vantage point, but in this piece, we wanted to drill down specifically

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.27K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
QGRW--
Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.