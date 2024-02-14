Optimizing the fixed income portion of portfolios amidst the market roller coaster of 10 Y Treasury yields has become an endurance sport. When 3.80% arrives on the heels of benign CPI/PPI reports and then shoots to 4.16% after the release of stronger than expected employment data, you have to be fit and agile in response to those directional extremes. As a cushion to that volatility, we have identified and monitored the market action for more than 150 mREIT and equity REIT preferred stocks that offer yield spreads 300 to 500 basis points above 10 Y Treasuries. Within those preferreds, we often witness some pricing anomalies that an agile trader might exploit to improve yield and capital appreciation potential. Today's examples are the Gladstone Land 6.00% Series B (LANDO) and Series C (NASDAQ:LANDP) preferreds.

Portfolio Income Solutions

Gladstone Land Preferred Arbitrage Trade

Dane Bowler and I have previously covered the Gladstone Land preferred shares. We have long liked farmland as a real estate equity investment because demand for food never abates, new (competing) supply has never been an issue, and over an extended time, farmland has not only served as a store of value but has predictably been appreciated. Farmland's one shortcoming may be that the leasing income produced is meager compared to alternatives. The heavily discounted Gladstone Land preferred shares might solve that yield shortfall while still attaching the attractive support/collateral of US farmland.

Gladstone Land Corporation 6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred and Gladstone Land Corporation 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred are nearly identical so, for analytical evaluations and trading purposes, we consider them pari passu. They each pay a 6.00% dividend ($1.50/share/annum), have a $25 liquidation preference senior to the common (LAND), and differ only in their scheduled call/redemption dates (LANDO callable 6/1/2022, LANDP callable 6/1/2024). The material difference, and this is the superior choice if the issuer passes muster, is that the issues trade for an almost 7% price disparity with the cheaper issue (LANDP) producing a nearly 50 basis higher yield at market prices (LANDP 7.53% vs. LANDO 7.05%).

An important consideration in measuring the real value of LANDP's 7.5% yield is the dividend's favorable tax characterization. A significant portion of dividends from both LANDO and LANDP have enjoyed deferral of income taxation over each of the last few years.

Portfolio Income Solutions

What the above chart describes, on a current tax year basis, is that the $1.50 2023 dividend resulted in an after-tax distribution of $1.30 vs. $1.20 for a comparable qualified dividend. If you ascribe to the taxpayer's mantra of "It's not what you get, it's what you keep" then this is a material consideration. LANDO dividends enjoy similar tax characteristics, the difference is that at current market prices, your dollar buys you more LANDP; an arbitrage in plain sight since LANDP's 2Q 2023 listing.

Gladstone Land: The Issuer

We thoroughly covered the business of Gladstone Land in earlier SA articles, and you can find that here. In underwriting the possible investment in a preferred stock, you have to make an assessment of the stability/value of the issuer's business and also the value of its assets. Gladstone Land continuously has its farms' values appraised, and those reports are encouraging, but they are only appraisals.

LAND recently disclosed that they had sold a Florida farm for $65.7MM. This sale price was 22% above the original purchase price and generated a 60% return on equity investment. They will use the sale proceeds to pay down debt and for other general corporate purposes. Appraisals are nice, but they carry a lot more credibility when a sale transaction reflects the valuation.

Reward and Risk

We consider these shares fungible. If you already own LANDO you might consider swapping it for cheaper LANDP shares; you can improve your carrying yield by 50 basis points and your capital appreciation potential by more than $1/share in the event the issues are eventually called.

If you don't already own LANDP, it might be worth consideration as a monthly dividend payer with a tax advantaged yield more than 300 basis points higher than 10-Y Treasuries, available at a steep discount to par.

A sustaining risk in buying any fixed income security is that its market price is subject to move in the opposite direction of interest rates. If interest rates don't fall materially, the upside to call may never be realized. If macroeconomic factors cause interest rates to rise significantly, preferred shareholders may experience market price erosion.

New CPI, PPI and other economic reports are always due any minute. Happy investing and enjoy the ride.