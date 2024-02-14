Gladstone Land Series C Preferred: Sustaining Pari Passu Arbitrage With A 25% Upside To Call

Ross Bowler profile picture
Ross Bowler
Investing Group

Summary

  • We identify mREIT and equity REIT preferred stocks with yield spreads 300 to 500 basis points above 10 Y Treasuries.
  • Gladstone Land Corporation 6.00% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred offers a higher yield and tax advantages compared to Gladstone Land Corporation 6.00% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred.
  • Investors can consider swapping LANDO for LANDP to improve carrying yield and capital appreciation potential. LANDP is also available at a steep discount to par.

Family Harvesting Organic Crops On Farm

Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Optimizing the fixed income portion of portfolios amidst the market roller coaster of 10 Y Treasury yields has become an endurance sport. When 3.80% arrives on the heels of benign CPI/PPI reports and then shoots to 4.16% after the release of stronger than expected employment data, you have to be fit and agile in response to those directional extremes. As a cushion to that volatility, we have identified and monitored the market action for more than 150 mREIT and equity REIT preferred stocks that offer yield spreads 300 to 500 basis points above 10 Y Treasuries. Within those preferreds, we often witness some pricing anomalies that an agile trader might exploit to improve yield and capital appreciation potential. Today's examples are the Gladstone Land 6.00% Series B (LANDO) and Series C (NASDAQ:LANDP) preferreds.

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

Portfolio Income Solutions

Gladstone Land Preferred Arbitrage Trade

Dane Bowler and I have previously covered the Gladstone Land preferred shares. We have long liked farmland as a real estate equity investment because demand for food never abates, new (competing) supply has never been an issue, and over an extended time, farmland has not only served as a store of value but has predictably been appreciated. Farmland's one shortcoming may be that the leasing income produced is meager compared to alternatives. The heavily discounted Gladstone Land preferred shares might solve that yield shortfall while still attaching the attractive support/collateral of US farmland.

Gladstone Land Corporation 6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred and Gladstone Land Corporation 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred are nearly identical so, for analytical evaluations and trading purposes, we consider them pari passu. They each pay a 6.00% dividend ($1.50/share/annum), have a $25 liquidation preference senior to the common (LAND), and differ only in their scheduled call/redemption dates (LANDO callable 6/1/2022, LANDP callable 6/1/2024). The material difference, and this is the superior choice if the issuer passes muster, is that the issues trade for an almost 7% price disparity with the cheaper issue (LANDP) producing a nearly 50 basis higher yield at market prices (LANDP 7.53% vs. LANDO 7.05%).

An important consideration in measuring the real value of LANDP's 7.5% yield is the dividend's favorable tax characterization. A significant portion of dividends from both LANDO and LANDP have enjoyed deferral of income taxation over each of the last few years.

A screenshot of a document Description automatically generated

Portfolio Income Solutions

What the above chart describes, on a current tax year basis, is that the $1.50 2023 dividend resulted in an after-tax distribution of $1.30 vs. $1.20 for a comparable qualified dividend. If you ascribe to the taxpayer's mantra of "It's not what you get, it's what you keep" then this is a material consideration. LANDO dividends enjoy similar tax characteristics, the difference is that at current market prices, your dollar buys you more LANDP; an arbitrage in plain sight since LANDP's 2Q 2023 listing.

Gladstone Land: The Issuer

We thoroughly covered the business of Gladstone Land in earlier SA articles, and you can find that here. In underwriting the possible investment in a preferred stock, you have to make an assessment of the stability/value of the issuer's business and also the value of its assets. Gladstone Land continuously has its farms' values appraised, and those reports are encouraging, but they are only appraisals.

LAND recently disclosed that they had sold a Florida farm for $65.7MM. This sale price was 22% above the original purchase price and generated a 60% return on equity investment. They will use the sale proceeds to pay down debt and for other general corporate purposes. Appraisals are nice, but they carry a lot more credibility when a sale transaction reflects the valuation.

Reward and Risk

We consider these shares fungible. If you already own LANDO you might consider swapping it for cheaper LANDP shares; you can improve your carrying yield by 50 basis points and your capital appreciation potential by more than $1/share in the event the issues are eventually called.

If you don't already own LANDP, it might be worth consideration as a monthly dividend payer with a tax advantaged yield more than 300 basis points higher than 10-Y Treasuries, available at a steep discount to par.

A sustaining risk in buying any fixed income security is that its market price is subject to move in the opposite direction of interest rates. If interest rates don't fall materially, the upside to call may never be realized. If macroeconomic factors cause interest rates to rise significantly, preferred shareholders may experience market price erosion.

New CPI, PPI and other economic reports are always due any minute. Happy investing and enjoy the ride.

Make your money work for you

The REIT
market has become significantly underpriced making it a great time to get in to
the right REITs. To help people get the most updated REIT data and
analysis I am offering 40% off Portfolio Income Solutions, but you can only get
it through this link.https://seekingalpha.com/affiliate_link/40Percent I hope you enjoy the plethora of data tables, sector analysis and deep dives into opportunistic REITs.

This article was written by

Ross Bowler profile picture
Ross Bowler
1.56K Followers

Ross Bowler is the founder and CEO of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a specialized securities analysis and investment advisory firm focused exclusively on the 200+ companies structured as publicly traded REITs, with over 30 years of experience trading and analyzing real estate securities. He designs and manages REIT and REIT-adjacent portfolios tailored to advisory clients’ investment goals. With a pre-existing knowledge of each REIT and relationships with REIT management teams, he has an advantage in knowing which REITs to buy and which to avoid.

Ross helps lead the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Dane and Simon Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LANDP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC), a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LANDP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on LANDP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LANDP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News