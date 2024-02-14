Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is the sort of stock that investors love to hate. There's so much bad press floating around Robinhood's brokerage platform. And yet, despite all the negative headlines, depositors are flocking to the platform at a steady rate, and depositing substantial sums on the platform.

Case in point, January 2024 has seen nearly as many net deposits as the whole of Q4 2023.

Furthermore, not only does Robinhood have an impressively clean balance sheet that's debt-free, but it actually carries more than $6 billion of cash and equivalents, or approximately 50% of its market cap as cash.

And did I mention that Robinhood's Q4 made more than $900 million in cash flows? Perhaps investors have been too quick to dismiss Robinhood.

Rapid Recap

Back in November, I wrote a bullish analysis of Robinhood, where I said:

I stand by the argument that the time to be bearish on Robinhood has already come and gone. In fact, I, too, was bearish on this company for a long while. But I no longer believe that there's enough to this name to take a bearish view. I now believe there are some budding aspects to this investment thesis that make me bullish on this name.

Author's work on HOOD

For a while, my recommendation had been a laggard that barely kept up with the S&P 500 (SPY). But now, including the premarket pop, it appears that I have made an impressive call on Robinhood.

I accurately predicted the downward trajectory as the share price collapsed, and crucially, I transitioned to a neutral stance at the opportune moment, and most notably, I adopted a bullish outlook on this stock at the right juncture.

Why Robinhood? Why Now?

Robinhood is a brokerage platform that allows people to buy and sell stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies without paying traditional commission fees. It aims to make investing accessible to everyone by offering a user-friendly app where users can trade financial instruments easily. Robinhood's key features include commission-free trading, a simple interface, and the ability to invest small amounts of money.

Robinhood's near-term prospects seem promising as the company focuses on three key areas: winning the active trader market, increasing wallet share, and expanding internationally. The company has experienced significant growth in trading market share, Gold subscribers, and assets under custody, exceeding $100 billion. In Q4, Robinhood saw $1.3 billion of net positive brokerage account transfers, indicating a strong influx of assets from major competitors. The company aims to continue this momentum into 2024 by investing in user experience, launching new products like credit cards, and expanding into international markets.

However, Robinhood faces near-term challenges, including the fact that its profitability and cash flows have been inconsistent. While Robinhood has been successful in gaining market share, competing with established brokers like Fidelity remains a challenge.

Next, beyond the narrative, consider the graphic that follows.

HOOD Q4 2023

What you see here is a business that's stable and growing. This in and of itself provides the foundation for Robinhood's 2024 to positively impress investors, a topic we discuss next.

2024 Outlook Could Reach +15% CAGR

HOOD revenue growth rates

The fact of the matter is that few investors would seriously see Robinhood delivering 24% y/y revenue growth rates these many years post pandemic. Accordingly, this implies that the churn in its customer base is completed. That's the good news.

The bad news is that the comparables with H1 2023 are markedly high. Therefore, I can understand why analysts following the stock would have expected Robinhood's growth rates in H1 2024 to decelerate back down to approximately 10% CAGR, see below.

SA Premium

However, consider what was said on the earnings call:

We aim to deliver another year of revenue growth and margin expansion. Looking at revenues, with the current macro backdrop, we're planning for strong growth in 2024, driven by continued 20 plus percent net deposit growth [...] And the year is off to a great start. January net deposits were nearly $4 billion, of which about one-third was net positive transfers in from other brokers. That January result was the highest monthly total since the first half of 2021, and we're seeing continued strength in early February.

When I read this, I had to go back to early 2021 to see another point in time when Robinhood had received approximately $10 billion of net deposits in a quarter.

HOOD Q4 2023

If Q1 2024 continues on pace with January 2024, there's a high likelihood that net deposits will end up the highest quarterly result for Robinhood. This will screech of a turnaround.

With this context in mind, let's now discuss its valuation.

HOOD Stock Valuation -- 18x EBITDA

Robinhood holds $6.3 billion of cash and no debt on its balance sheet. This means that 60% of its market cap is made up of cash.

And now, consider that strong cash element, when you see Robinhood's EBITDA margins.

HOOD Q4 2023

Robinhood ended Q4 2023 with EBITDA margins of 28%, which was up 600 basis points compared with the same period a year ago. And on top of that, throughout the earnings call, Robinhood noted that there's space for further margin expansion in 2024.

Therefore, without any exaggeration, I can see Robinhood delivering $650 million of EBITDA this year.

This leaves Robinhood priced at 18x EBITDA and on a path to not only growing by more than 10% CAGR, and perhaps as much as 20% CAGR, but also, one of the key brokering firms that is taking market share away from other brokers.

Put in other words, Robinhood is a profitable disruptor, that produced more than $1 billion of cash flows from operations in 2023. Obviously, nearly all that cash flow came in Q4 via changes in working capital, which are not likely to be sustainable. But the fact of the matter remains that Robinhood is evidently able to become a free cash flow machine.

The Bottom Line

In my assessment of Robinhood, despite the lingering bad press, the platform is defying expectations, witnessing a continuous stream of deposits, with January 2024 nearly on par with the entire Q4 2023.

One standout strength is Robinhood's solid balance sheet, marked by a debt-free status and a hefty $6 billion-plus cash reserve, constituting about half of its market cap. This financial robustness plays a pivotal role in shaping my outlook on the company's future.

The 2024 outlook paints an optimistic picture, emphasizing robust revenue growth and expanding margins. Further, what captures my attention is its 18x EBITDA valuation, combined with the potential for sustained growth and disruptive market share acquisition.