GigaCloud Technology: Stay Away From This Controversial Name

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.79K Followers

Summary

  • While it has a fancy name, GigaCloud Technology is a logistics and B2B marketplace operator, mainly for furniture.
  • GCT has been experiencing strong growth, despite a poor furniture market.
  • Rising ocean freight rates should take a bite out of gross margins over the next few quarters.
Point of view of merchandise packages stores on shelf rack in factory warehouse. Logistic industry business, industrial job career, factory work environment concept

Kindamorphic/iStock via Getty Images

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) is a fast-growing company at a reasonable valuation. However, there is a lot of controversy surrounding the stock, and it should see some near-term headwinds the next few quarters.

Company Profile

GCT is a logistics and business-to-business (“B2B”) marketplace

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (29)

i
indy78
Yesterday, 8:52 PM
Comments (199)
From IBD article: It all sounds good. But the trouble is, GCT stock remains volatile. Wu acknowledges it's been an uphill battle to introduce GigaCloud to investors. The company is in the background of many transactions. As of Sept. 30, it had 741 active sellers. But GigaCloud doesn't interact with the end customer.
i
indy78
Yesterday, 8:48 PM
Comments (199)
Chief Executive Larry Wu told IBD.
"We are delivering really good numbers in the past few quarters," he said. "Our business model is not so easy because we're the guy standing behind the scenes. We don't really interact with consumers so people don't know us though we're sending out thousands of big and bulky items every single day."
i
indy78
Yesterday, 6:33 PM
Comments (199)
There’s an excellent article of an interview of the CEO on Investor’s Business Daily regarding GCT’s business model. Hopefully the CEO isn’t lying. Remember Nikola’s original CEO who even appeared on tv with his lies. Anything is possible as crazy as it seems.
w
woodwz123
Yesterday, 11:45 AM
Comments (29)
I can’t square “they are in the furniture industry which is one of the worst performing sectors coming out of the pandemic” with “they are growing at an incredible rate”. I get the high valuation though at this point and the risk with buying up here.
B
BossaleX
Yesterday, 3:18 PM
Comments (23)
@woodwz123 You just can't understand it because you look at the company from the way of doing business as it used to be. Importing goods, displaying them in the store and building stock in the hope that the stock will decrease. That is the current model in the furniture sector and the reason why margins in the furniture sector as we know it are razor thin & loss-making! How about artificial intelligence, combined with dropshipping and cutting out the middle man? Because in this way gigacloud and their resellers achieve a better margin on the sale of their products. The retailer purchases the goods from gigacloud as soon as the customer purchases them. Since gigacloud has good connections with the East, where 70% of all our products are produced, this is a win-win for gigacloud and a win-win for the retailer, because the retailer can have the sold product delivered directly to the customer's address. Combine this with the latest technologies in the field of IT and therefore AI + a well-examined business model by gigacloud itself and you have eliminated the old problem of building stock and therefore storing the furniture in the retailer's own warehouse. which results in a beautifully designed system that benefits everyone 🙌🏼
beach_trader profile picture
beach_trader
Yesterday, 8:42 PM
Comments (1.13K)
@BossaleX I think there is huge disconnect between what this company says it does, and what the financial statements seem to indicate what it actually does. The chance this is some AI enabled pioneer changing the industry is incredibly small. And I’ve been long since around 10. It was just super cheap stock that became day trading star
J
JohnJuba
Yesterday, 12:45 AM
Comments (3)
US Warehouse stats are a year old (Dec 2022)...hasn't this company grown and acquired significantly more space and people? Interesting to note that 1/4 of the company employees are software centric: could indicate a high focus on logistics optimization, and with AI who knows? What's the most optimal way to send tens of thousands of boxes over dozens of shipping routes to hundreds of warehouses and stores? Big math problem...and to do it just in time..say 4-5 weeks, which seems to be the amount of time I would have to wait to receive my order on Wayfair.....and another interesting aspect: the key people of this company seem to be software/engineering centric type people: cut maybe from the same psycho-perceptual grey matter block as Musk,Gates, Bezos,Wozniak? Just saying.
i
indy78
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (199)
How ironic this article came out today. I was up over 40% in one month and took my profits today. My plan was to place a trailing stop order on the other shares I’m holding.
TobyWanKenobi profile picture
TobyWanKenobi
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (220)
Sell this dog and put it all in Alibaba.
Red Kraken Research profile picture
Red Kraken Research
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (157)
This is a tough one to figure out... I'm still undecided.
a
austinhorton2
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (17)
I find it very interesting that the stock bottomed $6.71 on the exact date that report from Culper Research was published and the stock has rallied nearly 350% since then. Definitely a screaming sell at these levels but the shorts got squeezed on this one.
r
russellj22
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (2)
From their rebuttal of the short seller report:"The short seller report questions the feasibility of running the Company’s U.S. warehouses and operations with 73 employees, but ignores that the Company utilizes third-party staffing agencies and contractors to support its warehouse operations. The Company has disclosed its use of third-party contractors in the filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission."
A
Ash2000
Yesterday, 7:00 AM
Comments (29)
@russellj22 Great point!!
h
hank950
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (38)
just set a stop limit, sleep easy at night then
J
Jammer37875
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (12)
I think you are dead wrong I have tripled my money with GCT
Compounder1 profile picture
Compounder1
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (267)
"I believe I can fly....." keeps playing in my head. Time to take partial profits perhaps.
O
Odinsthrone
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (1)
I find the data showing 73 to employees in 14 different warehouses disturbing on the surface. However, could this be due to significant automation? I don’t know and have never seen the warehouses, but such automation is possible. Any thoughts?
beach_trader profile picture
beach_trader
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.13K)
The conclusion is correct - if you’re not in, keep on moving. This company is not some fantastic AI marketplace changing the industry. They sell furniture. Zero reason to believe growth will continue at this rate. Was super cheap, if real, but now not so much. I’ve been long but scaled out of most of my position.
R
Rhmassing
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.96K)
Two of my best investments were all bought after the publication of reports by short funds.
One is SHOP many years ago and the other one SMCI which received the attack about 13 months ago. I no longer hold SHOP (regrettably), but gained four times of my investment. I sold half of my holding in SMCI at 350% gain with the remaining now at 900% paper gain with its continuing upward movement.
My experiences tell me these published short report could be your friend for you to establish positions in stocks you might not have known otherwise.
By the way GCT hit new high yesterday when indexes suffered the largest loss since almost a year’s ago! Go figure!
And of course SMCI still continues its daily upward move!
j
jb2022
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (37)
@Rhmassing I also bought SMCI last January when the short report dropped the stock from $80 to $70. I sadly got out just a few months later. This is obviously a different industry, and not as much upside, but with their growth rate, I don't see a $40 to $50 stock price being unreasonable at some point this year.
j
jb2022
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (37)
Revenue keeps going up and they are profitable. Unless something concrete comes out to show their numbers are fraudulent, it looks like a nice growth story for now. I'm up 140% since December, and it looks like they still have room to the upside at this point. Yes the stock has been shooting up quickly, but they have growing EPS, and started with a very low PE. I'll be paying close attention to the next earnings call. Iman Schrock seems to know what he's doing with the business.
N
Nlynn
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (10)
@jb2022 I echo these sentiments. The stock seems like a solid investment, despite the whispers of risk.
A
Acria 33
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (90)
@jb2022 when is their next earnings
L
Leonard Brecken
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (5)
Amen...you forgot to mention most important fact...the merger brought huge loses to gct which were never quantified. Mgt also avoided guidance on last call.
K
Kamucando
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (7)
I regrettably sold this after reading the short report for a small loss. Something about it still troubles me. Another point in the report I found intriguing was how little hriing the company was doing versus competitiors for such a high growth company. The company removed its minimal job postings within days of the report, which looked guilty. I have watched this stock painfully rise since I sold it, but still haven’t found argumanets to change my revised thesis since the short report. Still feels a bit like a meme stock that will likely crash at some point, but hey, I was wrong last fall.
F
Fromsg
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (12)
Please take a look at their app review on shopify. apps.shopify.com/...
F
Fromsg
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (12)
Another review that list Gigacloud as one of the best in furniture drop shipping dodropshipping.com/...
A
Always Sunny In Thailand
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (606)
@Fromsg hmm 13 reviews, with the latest one in June 2023.
j
jb2022
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (37)
@Always Sunny In Thailand With them being primarily B2B, I wouldn't expect too many reviews.
