The Company's Old Logo (Under Its Former Name) On One OF Its Properties In Frankfurt a.M., Germany Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Branicks Group AG (OTCPK:DDCCF) – formerly known as DIC Asset – just comes off a rough 2023. Not entirely surprising given that the Frankfurt, Germany-based company is in the business of commercial real estate, with a portfolio almost entirely located in Germany. To make matters worse, 2024 began no better, if not worse, than 2023 ended. Within twelve months, the stock tanked more than 80 percent. The dividend will be cancelled entirely. The stock trades at less than a tenth of reported net asset value. Looks like a compelling turnaround play, right? Well, I do not think it does. Below, I will argue why I think that there may be even worse coming Branicks’ way.

Near-term Liquidity Issues

Branicks appears to be struggling with short-term liquidity at the moment. At least that is how I interpret recent disclosures made by the company. An agreement with creditors of a bridge loan - €200 million of which remain outstanding - used to finance the acquisition of a majority in VIB Vermögen AG (OTC:VIBBF) grants a temporary reprieve, temporarily suspending repayment obligations. The deadline here is March 27th. It is not entirely unlikely that absent a further reprieve, the company may find itself unable to fulfill its obligations. As of September 30th, Branicks reported cash and equivalents of €301.5 million. I am quite confident that this figure is materially lower today, as €150 million’s worth of bonds matured on October 2nd. Q4 numbers will be published in the annual report on March 19th. I have sincere doubt about the viability of disposals in the amount of several hundred millions within that timeframe (unless, of course, they are already in the making at present). To make matters worse, the financial pressure being public information, Branicks is arguably not in the best position to negotiate attractive prices. Any potential buyer would be aware of a disposal being at the very least fire sale-adjacent. The reported portfolio values are likely too high under these circumstances.

Notably, the bridge loan is not the only pressing obligation. The company also seeks “an amicable solution with […] promissory noteholders”. Promissory notes in the amount of €225 million are maturing in 2024. As of September 30th, the company also reported €133 million in bank loans due this year. To make matters worse, a default on any of these obligations may constitute an Event of Default as per § 10 (1) (c), of the terms (cf p. 98 of the prospectus) of outstanding green bonds with a total volume of €400 million due September 22nd, 2026, subject to the total assets as of December 31st (again: this figure is due to be reported on March 19th). If this were the case, bondholders would be entitled to immediate redemption, including interest accrued. This bond pays a rather low coupon rate of 2.25 percent per annum. At present, even if Branicks could refinance the mount otherwise, it would almost certainly be at significantly less attractive conditions.

German bankruptcy law is relatively strict. Section 15a para. 1 of the Insolvenzordnung (= German Insolvency Code) stipulates an obligation for a company’s managing director to file for bankruptcy within three weeks. Failure to do so is a criminal offense, punishable by up to three years of incarceration. This means, that time is of the essence with regard to sorting out the liquidity problems.

Negative Market Environment

Unfortunately, Branicks’ troubles come at a time when the commercial real estate market faces massive headwinds, not least in Germany. There has been a slew of high profile bankruptcies in the sector in recent months. Probably the most prominent case are various subsidiaries of Austrian-based Signa Group. These most importantly include Signa Prime Select and Signa Development. I previously discussed Signa in more detail in the context of its (now bankrupt) E-commerce subsidiary Signa Sports United NV (OTCPK:SSUNF) and Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCPK:RAIFF;OTCPK:RAIFY) respectively. Developers Gerchgroup AG and Centrum Group (both are private companies), declared bankruptcy, too. With this in mind, I assume that creditors and debt investors will tend to be more risk-averse when dealing with a company in the commercial real estate sectors.

Buyers are cautious. The market for certain classes of commercial real estate is almost frozen. Notably, despite an initial target of €600 million, actual disposals amounted to only €285 million in 2023. Prices are falling, especially those of office space. Not the best time to be short on cash while sitting on a portfolio of aspirationally valued commercial real estate with considerable exposure to office space, I would argue. Nine of the top 20 assets in Branicks’ commercial portfolio are office properties. Branicks currently values those properties at an average of 20.88 times annualized rental income (all values as of September 30th), with the lowest multiple being 13 - a Berlin property leased out to DKB Bank - and the highest being 26.4 - a Munich property where tenants include Adobe (ADBE) and Grenkeleasing AG (OTCPK:GKSGF). Now, in fairness, these are among the top 20 most valuable properties. Nonetheless, I believe that these figures point to ambitious valuations. And notably, at a reported portfolio value of around €4 billion, these valuations seem to be more or less representative for overall multiples based on 9-month rental income of €142.9 million.

No Easy Way Out

Bankruptcy would obviously be the worst-case scenario. Nobody wants this. No investor in the company, anyway. So, the question presents itself, how the company could get out of its sticky situation. The optimal case would obviously be debt holders agreeing to generous concessions. But, realistically speaking, I do not see that happen. Bondholders and commercial bankers are neither stupid, nor overly altruistic (there may be the occasional exception, I suppose, but on average).

That leaves two possible routes, in my view. The first would be significant downsizing of the portfolio through disposals in order to come up with sufficient liquidity. But, as mentioned above, that would likely happen at a hefty discount to reported values. Also, the highest quality assets would probably have to be sold first. For example, Signa Prime Selection, in an apparent attempt to prevent bankruptcy, sold off its prestigious Berlin KaDeWe building, which was widely considered to be a crown jewel of its portfolio. Selling the best assets (and rather cheaply, at that) would mean that Branicks would end up in a diminished state. While for someone entering a long position at or near rock bottom would probably be fairly acceptable, there is no guarantee of the company being able to execute on such measures fast enough to avoid bankruptcy. Nor is there a guarantee of sufficient interest within the available timeframe.

Thus, I believe one should not entirely rule out a second scenario. Branicks might be forced to raise additional funds through a capital increase. At the current share price, that would equate to massive dilution. Still, that would arguably be better than being wiped out entirely. In any case, these are, in my opinion, very valid reasons to take a bearish stance.

Thesis Risks

There are, of course, some factors that might speak against my thesis. At the current valuation, Branick could eventually become a turnaround play. There are relatively little volumes of maturities in 2025 (under the assumption that no short duration debt has been added or will be added after September 30th). So, if they can make it through 2024 unscathed, Branick should be able to get through next year, too. From 2026 onward, the commercial real estate market may already look much more benign.

Leaving aside that Branicks massively overpaid at €51 a share, VIB Vermögen is somewhat of a bright spot in terms of performance. Its focus on logistics pays off, as this sector is far less challenged than office at the moment. Also, the company could probably monetize its shareholding relatively easily in order to raise up to somewhere between €220 and €300 million based on the stock price over the last six months. It would, however come at a hefty price, as it would trigger major write-offs and increase Branick’s LTV, if deconsolidated from the balance sheet. VIB Vermögen’s LTV was 25.6 compared to Brannick’s consolidated LTV of 56.9 on the basis of the latest respective figures available. This means that deconsolidation of VIB Vermögen could get the group dangerously close, if not over, bond covenant limits (which are at 60).

Branick could also shift properties from the commercial portfolio to the asset management arm. That would not be unprecedented, the company has done so in the past on several occasions. Then again, it can only do so at market appropriate conditions and only if there is corresponding institutional demand. Hence, this should not be seen as some kind of silver bullet.

The biggest reason for my bearish thesis is, arguably, the possibility of a buyout. Given its market capitalization of currently slightly under €130 million, Branicks might be bite-sized enough to scoop up for a reasonably potent investor able to handle the near term liquidity issues. After all, total assets outweigh the debt by almost 47 percent on a reported basis (as of September 30th). Although I believe the portfolio values to be somewhat lofty, there could still be someone out there with deep enough pockets and sufficient risk appetite. On the other hand, one would have to ask oneself whether it might not be more advantageous to acquire selected properties at a discount, from a seller who has little choice. Hence, I would not overappreciate this possibility.

Conclusion

Branicks Group may look like a bargain on paper. However, I believe that painful steps will be required in order to address the company’s liquidity problems. And that is if it survives at all. Right now, I believe that the risk of a capital increase at the cost of massive dilution of existing shareholders or even bankruptcy is a real risk. Consequently, I view the stock as a sell, even at the current price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.