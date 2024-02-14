Andrii Dodonov

Looking for high yield but considered about default risk in corporate bonds? The SPDR® Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) may be the fund for you. I've talked (admittedly) endlessly about the lagged effects of monetary policy causing a credit event at some point, and still believe it's a distinct possibility in the future. A credit event would hurt all bonds, but munis less so. That's why HYMB is worth considering if you're nervous about junk debt but still want high yield potential.

HYMB aims to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg Municipal Yield Index before accounting for fees and expenses. The fund provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of high-yield municipal bonds issued by various U.S. states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and local government agencies.

The ETF was launched on April 13, 2011, and is managed by State Street Global Advisors, one of the world's leading asset management firms. The fund's assets under management stands at $2.3 billion, reflecting its popularity among investors.

ETF Holdings: A Closer Look

HYMB's portfolio comprises a broad array of high-yield municipal bonds. These bonds need to have outstanding amounts of $3,000,000 or more to qualify for inclusion in the index that the ETF tracks. The fund's portfolio is rebalanced on the last business day of each month to ensure alignment with the index.

HYMB currently has 1,777 holdings, showcasing its extensive diversification. The fund's investments span across several sectors and regions, thereby reducing the risk associated with concentration in specific sectors or geographical areas.

Sector Composition and Weightings

Sector composition is a crucial aspect of the HYMB's portfolio. The fund's investments are not limited to any one sector, thereby providing investors with a broad exposure to the high-yield municipal bond market. The specific sectors and their respective weightings in the fund's portfolio can vary over time based on the performance and yield of the bonds in these sectors.

ssga.com

When we look at credit quality, we can see the majority of bonds still have some degree of credit risk, but less so that high yield corporate bond funds.

ssga.com

One thing worth noting is that 42% is NR (not rated). The issue here of course is debating the credit quality of these issues which rating agencies aren't actually covering in their universe. It's hard to know just how "junk-y" the fund is overall when there's no visibility on these debt issuances from a ratings perspective. This could certainly be a red flag, so it's worth considering if you are comfortable with that before buying in.

The biggest allocation is to Puerto Rico at 12%, followed by California, New York, and Illinois.

ssga.com

The expense ratio on HYMB is 0.35%, comparable to other funds like HYD (discussed below which has an expense ratio of 0.36%). The yield has been fairly consistent throughout the fund's history, and is currently at 4.13% according to YCharts. It's worth nothing this is pretty high as the tax equivalent yield is 7.81% - a plus from an after-tax perspective.

ycharts.com

Comparing HYMB with Similar ETFs

The VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD) is a good comp to HYMB. Both are both exchange-traded funds that offer investors exposure to the high-yield municipal bond market in the United States. HYD, which is managed by VanEck, seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Custom High Yield Composite Index and was launched on February 4, 2009. Both funds are passively managed, aiming to closely match the performance of their respective underlying indexes.

HYD has underperformed HYMB, but this is more attributable to duration. The two fairly track each other I'd argue.

stockcharts.com

The Pros and Cons of Investing in HYMB

As with any investment, investing in HYMB comes with its own set of pros and cons.

Pros:

Diversification: HYMB offers exposure to a wide variety of high-yield municipal bonds, providing investors with extensive diversification in a single investment. Tax Advantages: The interest income generated by municipal bonds is generally exempt from federal income taxes, which can be a significant advantage for investors in high tax brackets. Potential for Higher Returns: High-yield bonds, as the name suggests, offer higher interest rates compared to other types of bonds, leading to potentially higher returns for investors.

Cons:

Credit Risk: High-yield bonds are typically issued by entities with lower credit ratings, which means there's a higher risk that the issuer may default on their obligations. Interest Rate Risk: Like all bonds, the price of high-yield municipal bonds can fall when interest rates rise. Liquidity Risk: Some high-yield municipal bonds may be less liquid than other types of bonds, which could make it harder to sell them without affecting their price.

On the interest rate risk, it's worth noting that high interest rates can strain the financial operations of the issuers of high yield munis, which are often entities with lower credit ratings. This can elevate the risk of default, particularly in a rising rate environment, as the cost of borrowing or refinancing existing debt increases for these issuers. However, for investors looking to purchase, higher interest rates mean potentially higher yields on new high yield muni issues, albeit with increased risk.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest?

I think this is a good fund. It offers higher than average yields for government issued muni bonds that have little default risk. For those seeking higher yield without corporate bond risk, it's worth considering.