Flavio Vallenari

We previously covered Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in November 2023, discussing its excellent reversal from the hyper-pandemic woes, as observed in its consistent debt repayment and moderating weighted average interest rates.

The robust consumer demand and pricing power are also reflected in its growing gross profit margins, elevated deposits, and raised FY2023 Net Yields/adj EPS guidance, resulting in our upgraded rating to a Buy.

In this article, we shall discuss how our Buy rating has turned out extremely well, matching the SPY's return over the same time period.

While the RCL stock may have pulled forward part of its upside potential, we are not overly concerned, since the robust consumer deposit has provided immense insights into its top/bottom line performance over the next few quarters.

Investors may expect excellent upside potential over the next few years, as well as the reinstatement of dividend payouts once its debt levels are more manageable.

The Cruise Investment Thesis Remains Highly Promising, Albeit Somewhat Pulled Forward

For now, RCL has delivered an excellent FQ4'23 earnings call, with revenues of $3.33B (-19.9% QoQ/ +27.9% YoY), adj EBITDA of $1B (-41.8% QoQ/ +144.9% YoY), and adj EPS of $1.25 (-67.5% QoQ/ +211.6% YoY).

Much of the tailwinds are attributed to the growing Available Passenger Cruise Days of 11.96M (-0.4% QoQ/ +2.7% YoY)/ occupancy at 105.4% (-4.3 points QoQ/ +10.5 YoY) in FQ4'23 and 46.91M (+13.8% YoY)/ 105.6% (+20.5 points YoY) in FY2023. This is compared to FY2019 levels of 41.43M (+7.8% YoY)/ 108.1% (-0.8 points YoY), respectively.

Combined with the increasing Net Yields of $226.71 (-16.6% QoQ/ -0.5% YoY) in FQ4'23 and $236.38 in FY2023 (-0.2% YoY), compared to FY2019 levels of $208.88 (+6.6% YoY), it is apparent that its branding power remains robust with consumer discretionary spending still strong.

On the one hand, readers must note that RCL's long-term debts have ballooned to $19.73B (+12.1% QoQ/ -5.9% YoY) by the latest quarter, notably elevated compared to the FY2019 levels of $8.28B (inline YoY).

Its total debt to adj EBITDA ratio remains high at 4.92x as well, indicating its debt ridden balance sheet from the hyper-pandemic woes. Therefore, while the management has already projected an acceleration in its deleveraging to mid 3x by the end of 2024, there remains a great distance to the FY2019 leverage of 2.44x.

On the other hand, it appears that the market is already cheering at the notable improvements in RCL's leverage ratio, in comparison to the 29.5x reported in FY2022 and Carnival Corporation's (CCL) FQ3'23 ratio of 7.38x, though still lagging behind Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' (NCLH) FQ3'23 ratio of 4.22x.

At the same time, RCL also reports an excellent expansion in its adj EBITDA margin to 30.1% (+14.4 YoY) in FQ4'23 and 32.7% in FY2023 (+24.7 points YoY), compared to FY2019 levels of 31% (-0.2 points YoY).

Most importantly, the management already offers excellent FY2024 adj EPS midpoint guidance of $9.60 (+41.8% YoY) and triple digit EBITDA per APCD (compared to $96.85 in FY2023).

These numbers are already improved than FY2019 numbers of $9.54 and $81.81, respectively, implying that the cruise liner may be more profitable than expected in FY2024, concurring with the management's ambitious leverage target.

Combined with the robust consumer deposit of $5.3B (+6% QoQ/ +26.1% YoY/ +39.4% compared to FQ4'19 levels of $3.8B) by the latest quarter, we can understand why RCL continues to offer optimistic insights towards its near-term top/ bottom lines.

RCL Valuations

Trading View

As a result of the promising developments, we can understand why the market has awarded RCL with the premium FWD EV/ EBITDA valuations of 11.94x, compared to the sector median of 11.08x and its 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 10.85x.

At the same time, the impact of its higher debts cannot be ignored, attributed to the elevated annualized interest expenses of $1.38B (+1.5% QoQ/ -19.9% YoY/ +237.8% from FY2019 levels of $408.51M) in FQ4'23.

This naturally resulting in the cruise liner's temporarily impacted net income margins of 8.3% (-16 points QoQ/ +27.5 YoY/ -8.9 from FY2019 levels of 17.2%).

The same discount has also been observed in RCL's impacted FWD P/E valuations of 11.96x, compared to the sector median of 16.08x and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 13.05x.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

At the same time, RCL is expected to record expanding adj EBITDA margins through FY2026, sustained by the robust consumer demand for cruising, the strong discretionary spending from the healthy labor market, and the lifting market sentiments from the potential Fed pivot in H1'24.

Based on the discounted FWD P/E of 11.96x and its FY2023 adj EPS of $6.77 (+190.2% YoY), the stock appears to be trading way above our fair value estimate of $80.90.

Then again, based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $13.15, there seems to be an excellent upside potential of +34% to our long-term price target of $157.20, if not more, assuming an upward re-rating in its FWD P/E valuations to the normalized means.

So, Is RCL Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

RCL 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, it is evident that bullish sentiments continue to support RCL's recovery thus far, based on the sustained break-out from the 50/ 100/ 200 day moving averages, with the stock also temporarily retesting its previous all-time heights of $130s before pulling back afterwards.

Based on the recent developments, we may see the stock temporarily consolidated at its previous resistance levels of $110s for a little longer before its next upward movement, assuming that CCL and NCLH deliver similarly optimistic Q4'23 earnings calls.

Even so, there is no denying that RCL deserves its pulled forward EV/ EBITDA valuations, thanks to the "record booked position/ strong momentum to 2024," and optimistic FY2024 guidance.

We are maintaining our Buy rating, with the attractive long-term risk/ reward ratio offering interested investors with the excellent upside potential over the next few years, on top of the potential reinstatement of dividend payouts once its debt levels are more manageable.

Bottom fishing investors may consider observing the stock movement for a little longer, before taking advantage of moderate pullbacks for improved margin of safety.

As a matter of fact, we may also be contributing to RCL's revenues this year. Let's see how things go.