Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Royal Caribbean: Cruising To New Heights - Robust EBITDA Margins Ahead

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.57K Followers

Summary

  • Royal Caribbean's EV/ EBITDA premium is well-deserved, since the robust consumer deposit has provided immense insights into its top/ bottom line performance over the next few quarters.
  • The same has been concurred by the management's excellent FY2024 guidance, with double digit adj EPS growth and triple digit EBITDA per APCD.
  • RCL is expected to record expanding adj EBITDA margins through FY2026, sustained by the robust consumer demand, the strong discretionary spending, and the supposed Fed pivot in H1'24.
  • After its debt levels are more manageable, investors may also expect the cruise liner to reinstate dividend payments, further lending strength to its upside potential moving forward.

Sunset over the sea with a cruise ship in Grenadines

Flavio Vallenari

We previously covered Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in November 2023, discussing its excellent reversal from the hyper-pandemic woes, as observed in its consistent debt repayment and moderating weighted average interest rates.

The robust consumer demand and pricing

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.57K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.