Climate Change Is Ironically Emerging As Europe's Only Positive Economic Factor

Zoltan Ban
Summary

  • The EU economy experienced near-zero economic growth in 2023, and more of the same seems to be on the way this year.
  • Metrics that make up GDP, such as industrial production and retail sales, and their underlying factors suggest that the degrowth mode has become institutionalized.
  • The decades-old emissions-cutting quest has gradually weakened the EU economically, while the Ukraine war brought additional strain in the form of an energy crisis.
  • Recent EU agreements suggest that environmental policy damage to the economy is about to get ramped up, while the global energy market dynamics suggest the energy insecurity crisis is permanent.
  • Investors should consider caution when looking at European investment opportunities and should be mindful of the growing threat to the EU's economy. The best thing that can be said about anything that the EU economy has going for it is the warmer winters that reduce household natural gas demand.

Investment thesis: Last year was a horrible year for Europe's economy. It experienced near zero economic growth for all of 2023, and this year seems to bring more of the same. The IMF recently

Zoltan Ban
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOK, HTOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

