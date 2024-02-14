The Velocity Of Money Matters

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Donald Trotter as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

pavlen

Synopsis:

A record decline in the Velocity of Money (V) explains why GDP and inflation were not stronger in the face of the considerable stimulus efforts corresponding with Quantitative Easing episodes. Quantitative Tightening (starting 2nd Q 2022) brought a substantial rebound in V and explains why GDP growth (real and nominal) surprised the Fed and many economic pundits. The factors that fueled this rebound in V remain in place. Therefore, subject to exogenous events, GDP growth and inflationary pressure should remain strong in 2024 as V continues to rebound, providing a favorable environment for stocks but a questionable bond environment.

Unique or seldom considered perspectives contained in this thesis are:

The changes in V during both QE and QT episodes surprised the Fed and most economic commentators and therefore many forecasts were missed.

Together, QE and QT episodes provide ample evidence that absolute faith in declining interest rates stimulating GDP growth and rising rates restricting growth has limits. Testimony now exists that near zero interest rates lower V and therefore constrain growth. Likewise, rising interest rates from near zero levels create a V rebound and stimulate growth.

In April 2022, the Fed started a bold but risky tactic of cutting money supply for an extended period. (Money supply cuts are generally seen as causing the Depression.) This episode ended when the well-publicized bank failures of March 2023 occurred. The Fed has adjusted to just holding M2 steady rather than risking further M2 cuts. Although prudent, this adjustment limits the Fed's ability to mitigate the inflationary impact of a continued rise in V.

It is rarely, if ever, acknowledged that the Fed interest rates tactics are an, in effect, an attempt to control V. Controlling V has proven to be difficult.

Those who interpret current Fed interest tactics as restrictive and likely to create a "hard landing" may be surprised as these maneuvers are not likely sufficient to soon halt the V rise.

Introduction

The Velocity of Money relates economic activity to the supply of money in the economy. V measures the average number of times each dollar in circulation is spent to purchase goods and services in a period. When V increases, nominal GDP increases faster than the money supply. Thus, V is a variable that influences both real growth and inflation.

The equation MV=PQ is the basis of monetary theory. It describes the relationship between money supply (M), money velocity (V), inflation (P) and Real GDP (Q). Although this equation is referred to as theory, it is an identity. It always holds true.

The equation's crucial inference is, paraphrasing Milton Friedman, that inflation is a monetary phenomenon arising when money supply growth exceeds real GDP growth. Therefore, since the Fed controls money supply, it can control inflation. To illustrate, if the long-term real growth potential of the economy is 4%, then if the Fed grows money at 6% it will achieve its stated 2% inflation goal. Although the equation is simple, implementation is not easy: velocity would need to be constant to be easy.

The problem is that actual velocity has proven to be variable and difficult to predict. Hence, the Fed's job of controlling inflation and GDP has been difficult. Blame velocity.

Because of this difficulty, Fed leadership (post Volker 1987) became convinced that focusing on controlling money supply growth was not the most effective tactic for achieving their long-term goals. The Fed's messaging and actions made clear that its now favored tactic for managing inflation and unemployment is controlling interest rates, in particular the Fed Funds Rate. However, since the validity of the identity MV=PQ does not go away, this effectively means the Fed is trying to control Velocity by tactically managing interest rate changes.

It is seldom recognized or acknowledged that when the Fed controls interest rates it is attempting to control Velocity. Fed speakers rarely directly address Money Supply or Velocity anymore. If they do, it is to dismiss their short-term relevance. Instead, Fed commentary is focused on how it uses interest rates to influence behavior and expectations. Of course, this means the Fed is trying to influence Velocity, it just doesn't want to say so.

As a result of this obfuscation, M and V now receive scant attention in the financial press. However, examining the recent history of both provides useful insight into recent and prospective inflation and GDP.

V During QE

During the four Quantitative Easing (QE) episodes, which began in 2008 to combat the Great Recession and extended through the Covid pandemic of 2020, the Fed engineered an extremely low and extended interest rate environment. During the 4th QE episode, the Fed also created large money supply increase. An astonishing decline in velocity during these episodes explains why inflation did not accelerate at that time. The V decline offset the low interest rates and rise in money supply, mitigating their stimulus and limiting their economic impact. Economic observers who thought these tactics would be more stimulative and inflationary were perplexed.

(This is not to say that QE was not effective. The Fed's large-scale security purchases helped restore liquidity and confidence and avert deeper downturns during back-to-back financial crises. Fed action was needed as trust and confidence in the financial system was rapidly deteriorating and the threat of deflation developed.)

V During QT

A swift rebound in V began after QE ended and Quantitative Tightening (QT) began. This rebound explains why Nominal GDP (real + inflation) has been strong even with the Fed selling securities, raising interest rates and cutting money supply. The degree and duration of the economic strength during QT has surprised the Fed and economists who anticipated a more restrictive impact on GDP. In other words, they did not anticipate the rapid rebound in V.

V Change Attribution

One factor unambiguously contributed to the rapid fall in V. This was the sheer magnitude of the expansion in M during pandemic related QE4. As Figure 1 illustrates, M2 grew at an astonishing pace (Compare A to B and C).

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Prior to QE4, economists generally estimated a 6 to 24 months lag existed between a change in M and its full impact on GDP. An acceleration in M initially causes V to decline as it takes time for a change in M to work into the economy. As the monetary stimulus takes root, V rebounds and the economy accelerates.

However, during QE4, M growth was much larger and longer than any in prior periods. As a result, V fell further and remained depressed longer than prior periods. Analogy: it takes more time for a python to digest a larger pig.

As seen in Figure 2, V initially dropped dramatically to historical lows as the M2 surge beginning in 2020 had no immediate impact on GDP (See D). V then stabilized as the M2 surge continued and began to boost GDP (See E). It took about 2 years for V to start the swift rise in 2022/23 explaining the strong GDP growth and accelerating inflation over this same period. Note that V has not fully rebounded and still holds the stored potential like a coiled spring (See F).

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Responding to the inflation surge accompanying the rise in V, the Fed not only stopped forcing money supply down the economy's throat but began surgery to remove M2 from the banking system. From April 2022 to April 2023, the Fed engineered a daring M2 reduction (See G). Although the magnitude of the decline doesn't appear dramatic, those 12 months constituted the most sustained money supply reduction since the Great Depression. During this period, concern was frequently raised that this contraction could cause a recession or financial crises.

The Fed halted this reduction soon after several notable bank failures (or distressed takeovers) and rumors of many more caused a minor bank run in March 2023. Subsequently, the Fed chose to maintain M2 at existing levels. Although prudent, this limits the Fed's ability to uncoil the spring and rapidly mitigate the stimulus and inflationary impact of a continued rise in V.

Another possible explanation for the unusual V behavior is the abnormally low interest rates created during QE. Likewise, the recent rise in interest rates back to levels offering potential real returns, seems to be a significant factor contributing to the rebound in V during QT. Together, the QE and QT experience provide ample evidence that when the Fed drove interest rates to extremely low levels, the positive incentives of lowered costs for borrowers were more than offset by economic disincentives for investors and savers. This is illustrated in Figure 3.

The steady decline in V simultaneous with the engineered interest rate (nominal and real) decline to unprecedented levels seems more than coincidence (See I). Likewise, the steady V rise during QT corresponding with the rise and return of interest rates to higher levels is also likely no coincidence (See J). These results run contrary to traditional economic theory which holds that low interest rates are stimulative and high rates are repressive. It appears this relationship does not hold when interest rates are too suppressed and obstruct economic incentives. For example, holding cash becomes a substitute for longer term investment since the interest earned is equivalent.

Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis

Where is V, GDP and Inflation Headed?

Will V continue to rebound and continue to induce GDP growth and inflationary pressure? If so, for how long? Have I mentioned that V has been notoriously hard to forecast and is not stable?

The Fed and many economists seldom, if ever, directly forecast or address changes in V. Yet, a V assumption is implicit in every economic forecast, like it or not. Avoiding the problem by ignoring it or assuming no V change has led to many missed forecasts, especially in the last few years.

It does seem that current circumstances could make V a little easier to anticipate for a while. Specifically:

The Fed has presently engineered a rise in the Fed Funds rate to about 5.3%, providing a current real return potential of approximately 1 to 2 % over various current trailing 12-month inflation measures. There is a volume of research and analysis devoted to estimating a long-term "natural, neutral or equilibrium" real interest rate (including this one). Much of this research equates the theoretical equilibrium long-term real interest rate to the long-term real GDP growth potential. The Fed estimates the US economy real long-term growth rate potential is 1.9% or higher. It is not coincidental that the consensus of this research results an estimated "natural, neutral or equilibrium" range of 1 to 2%. Since the current real interest rate is close or continuing to move toward the "equilibrium" rate, it seems plausible that V could continue to approach levels that prevailed before the QE distortions.

Furthermore, the Fed seems to be sticking with a steady M2 maintenance policy after experimenting with outright cuts. Therefore, the lag effect of the previous acceleration in M2 on GDP should continue to unfold with a continued associated rise in V.

Finally, no compelling evidence has yet surfaced indicating a structural change in the US financial system occurred since QE that would cause a permanent change in V. (A structural change, interest paid on reserves, was implemented beginning in October 2008 profoundly changing the Money Multiplier but did not structurally change the Velocity of Money.)

So far, V has steadily rebounded and stands about halfway back to the pre-QE2 level and well below the pre-QE levels. Given the current conditions noted above, it seems plausible that V will continue to rebound at least back to the levels existing when QE4 began. If so, this would provide fuel for continued strong nominal GDP expansion and inflationary pressure at least through the end of 2024. This is illustrated in Figure 4, which shows strong inflation and real growth prospects for 2024. (See H for specifics but note: the real growth forecast is based on the Fed's US real growth potential estimates and recognition that the US is currently not quite at full employment.)

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Conclusion

A reason that the Fed and many pundits systematically underestimated GDP growth and inflation during 2022 -2023 was because they underestimated (or ignored) V. In this interval, the Fed dramatically raised interest rates and contracted money supply growth. Many interpreted these tactics as restrictive and anticipated an economic slowdown or recession. If V had not previously been driven to abnormally low levels, they likely would have likely been right. However, rather than being restrictive these monetary tactics allowed V to begin a rebound as monetary conditions started to "normalize".

This thesis is not an attempt at a detailed economic forecast. It is an effort to apprise readers that the forces that drove V lower have abated and reversed. It therefore seems probable that V will continue its rebound and GDP (real and inflationary) growth will continue to surprise on the upside, at least until pre-QE4 levels are reached.

A continued rise in V should provide a healthy environment for corporate profits, credit spreads and stocks in 2024. However, declines in long and intermediate term interest rates and corresponding rising stock valuation multiples is doubtful as inflation pressure is unlikely to subside.