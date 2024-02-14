Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Beneath The Skin Of CPI Inflation, January: Spike In 'Core Services' Inflation

Feb. 14, 2024 6:22 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS4 Comments
Summary

  • “Core services” CPI jumped by 0.66% in January from December, or by 8.2% annualized. In this inflation cycle, only three months were worse (April, June, and September 2022).
  • “Core CPI,” a measure of underlying inflation that excludes food and energy products, accelerated to an increase of 0.39% in January from December, or 4.8% annualized, the highest since April last year.
  • The CPI for food at home – food purchased at grocery stores and markets and eaten off premises – accelerated to a rise of 0.37% for the month (4.5% annualized), the worst increase since January 2023.

CPI (Consumer Price Index) ,3D render

Wong Yu Liang/Moment via Getty Images

But that’s how inflation is, once out of the bottle: It serves up nasty surprises.

We’ll start with the “core services” CPI (services minus energy services) because this is so crucial, and because Powell keeps talking about it. We

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.44K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Comments (4)

TheLongerView profile picture
TheLongerView
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (426)
Thanks, Wolf. Another excellent article.
b
brianrhill
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (36)
So the soft landing so many people were assuming we just had was actually the plane heading a little higher.
mdfuller_OR profile picture
mdfuller_OR
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (904)
@Wolf Richter I love these data walks without personal opinions ... thanks. All in all, one data point a trend does not make - and overall inflation trends are still 'down' from recent data (recency bias maybe?). A lack of linear trends w/out divergence should be expected, not a surprise, imho. Trade on linear paths (software 'happy path') and harvest disappointment ...
TheLongerView profile picture
TheLongerView
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (426)
@mdfuller_OR Sounds like a bit of wishful thinking on your part? When you factor in the huge incentive that the government has to report that inflation is not as bad as it seems (e.g. "hedonic quality adjustments", election year, etc), then things are indeed pretty bad. Have you been to the grocery store lately? People think that China is the only country that "massages" economic data. Wrong. We are not out of the woods yet. And just wait to see what happens when something else breaks and the Fed is forced to pivot (e.g. another bank panic). Not to mention the unsustainable interest payments on the massive Federal debt. "Personal opinions" have nothing to do with it. Things are very ugly out there and that is the harsh reality.
