Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Finding Hidden Value In The Future Of Global Security

Feb. 14, 2024 6:10 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO, UNG, UNL, BOIL, SUPL, SUPP, SHPP, SEA, SMH, XSD, SOXX, FTXL, PSI, SOXQ, USD, ITA, XAR, DFEN, PPA, FSDAX, CIBR, BUG, IHAK, HACK, FITE, WCBR, MTZ, CCJ, PCAR, IT, BAH, TTSG:COM, CDP
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.55K Followers

Summary

  • Companies supporting efforts to create a more secure and stable world could provide equity investors with an attractive source of long-term returns.
  • Countries around the world increasingly realize that their traditional energy supply is far more vulnerable than previously thought.
  • Since renewable power and other power-generation facilities are often located in different areas than traditional energy sources, new transmission and distribution infrastructure is needed to harness and transport this power to markets.

Global binary network

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

By James MacGregor, CFA | Cem Inal | Luke Pryor

Companies supporting efforts to create a more secure and stable world could provide equity investors with an attractive source of long-term returns.

The quest for

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.55K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
DBO--
Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF
USL--
United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.