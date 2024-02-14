Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Suburban Propane's 40% Gain In 6 Months Needs Cautious Watching

Summary

  • Suburban Propane has outperformed the S&P 500 in the past six months, gaining close to 40%.
  • Institutional buying and a major ETF's purchase have contributed to the stock's appreciation.
  • The company's pattern of performing well in January and selling off in February and March suggests waiting to see if the increase is sustained.
  • Propane's cleaner energy footprint, as well as the company's investment in renewable natural gas, renewable propane, and other green energy companies, has attracted interest and contributed to the price increase.
  • The MLP's distribution has been paid for 27 years, but not without cuts along the way that have made it more secure going forward.

Propane Delivery Truck

A Propane Delivery Truck

kozmoat98/iStock via Getty Images

Suburban Propane (NYSE:SPH) has been outperforming the S&P 500 over the past six months. Since last summer, the stock has gained close to 40%. More institutional investors will be needed for this pace

I am a CFA who analyzes dividend stocks under the Seeking Alpha profile Dividend Cats. My professional investing career includes many years of experience writing for publications such as BusinessWeek, Standard and Poor's, Louis Rukeyser's publications and other investment-related content. I taught the first-ever graduate-level course on mutual funds at Bentley College. I was a Seeking Alpha subscriber and daily reader for 18 years before starting to publish articles about dividend stocks here in 2024. I prioritize writing in a way that not only analyzes stocks, but educates investors, just as I have done throughout my three-decade investing career. I am a graduate of Middlebury College (Economics and History) and have a Masters Degree in Business and Investments from Babson College. At my Seeking Alpha page, Dividend Cats, I emphasize identifying not only quality businesses, profitable companies and above average yields, but also a price catalyst that will convert those stocks from "undervalued" to potentially profitable. In a world of Dividend Aristocrats and Dogs of the Dow, there is room for a more tactical, flexible approach to dividend investing. Just like my 3 cats, Dividend Cats aims to add a welcome enhancement to the existing dividend stock analyst expertise that has long been a driver of Seeking Alpha's popularity. After 18 years of learning from others, I am excited to join the "other side" of the Seeking Alpha community!Closely associated with existing authors "Sungarden Investment Publishing" and "ETF Investor".

Comments (1)

d
deadhead213
Today, 7:16 AM
More and more ppl are adding propane to their homes and it’s growth rate proves that. $sph has been beaten down for 4 yrs and is finally turning the corner towards profitability. My one year target is 25. The best part is you get a nice hefty dividend which makes the wait worthwhile
