A Propane Delivery Truck kozmoat98/iStock via Getty Images

Suburban Propane (NYSE:SPH) has been outperforming the S&P 500 over the past six months. Since last summer, the stock has gained close to 40%. More institutional investors will be needed for this pace of advancement to continue, but volume spikes in December suggest some big players, such as Alerian's MLP ETF (AMLP), are buying SPH. Propane's green fuel status and renewable energy investments have been part of the attraction, as were rumors of M&A activity. While SPH's 6.5% distribution yield is appealing to income seeking investors, Suburban's pattern of performing well in January, only to be followed by damaging selling in February and March, has us cautious. We like SPH but after this recent run up, the stock is a hold for risk-adverse investors. Alternatively, if momentum and/or M&A potential are factors in an investor's decision process, SPH is a candidate to watch for new money.

95 Years Of Experience

Mentioning the word propane conjures images of backyard gas grills. But in Suburban Propane's case, they do not even sell the kind of propane tanks that fit barbecue grills or appliances like a "Mr. Heater Big Buddy." Rather, Suburban's focus is on a much bigger scale, distributing its fuel in 42 states to over a million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers. It has been selling propane and the accompanying equipment for home installation since 1928. Founded in New Jersey, SPH's original geographic reach was the east coast as it expanded from Maine to Florida. In the early 1970s, Suburban purchased a CA-based propane marketer and in the mid-1980s, its acquisition of Texgas cemented its nationwide footprint that continues today.

As the company's name implies, propane-related sales are the dominant source of revenue, accounting for some 85% of sales. The Department of Energy approximates that only 5% of U.S. households depend on propane as their primary heating fuel; however, for those buyers it is often their only choice. The lack of natural gas infrastructure in remote, rural areas can mean propane is the only option to power heating, cooking, and other energy needs. It was the lack of gas lines in West Orange, NJ that gave 'birth' to the original Suburban Gas Company. And, it isn't just rural locations that have infrastructure limitations: e.g., former President Obama had 3 aboveground propane tanks installed on their Martha's Vineyard island property in the recent past. Close to a century later, SPH is one of the largest propane distributors in the USA.

Propane's Applications Are Numerous & Enduring

Suburban delivers propane via its fleet of trucks to on-site storage tanks that are owned by SPH. The rental fees charged to customers add to revenues and create switching costs if other energy sources are even available. Importantly, SPH's propane powers lots more than residential households, and the company's industrial and agricultural clients are among its most reliable customers. Commercial usage includes: fuel for tractors and fork-lift machinery; crop/seed drying and powering irrigation pumps on farms; supplying construction sites with heat and energy for generators; and, supplying "autogas" for fleets of school buses, snow plows, moving vans and RVs. The latter could have an interesting future, as the infrastructure required for this alternative fuel is developing faster than other new fuels and globally, it is the third most popular alternative fuel.

Suburban Propane

A Fragmented Industry Subject to Weather Uncertainty

Suburban operates in a highly fragmented industry, with "mom & pop" firms (similar to SPH's origin) the typical size of a distributor. Having grown its footprint over nine decades by acquisitions, Suburban now has the scale to make big buyouts, instantly adding new customers. In 2012, it doubled its size by buying competitor, Inergy. Continuing the pattern, last year SPH acquired a smaller propane player on the West Coast. Overall, management has integrated their acquisitions relatively well, and thus far, shown care to not overpay. A change in management's conservative acquisition strategy would present a risk, but CEO Michael Stivala -- who has held the title since 2014, having been the CFO previously -- seems vigilant about the company's capital structure.

This attentiveness has meant shaving the amount of SPH's distribution's to unit holders--a difficulty for long-term holders. However, relative to other publicly traded companies in the propane space, SPH has fared better thanks to this cautious approach. For example, the largest player in the propane space, AmeriGas, was more cavalier with its distribution policy and in 2019 found it necessary to sell itself to utility UGI (UGI). Four years later, UGI has announced a strategic review involving AmeriGas.

Sensitivity to weather (colder temps being better) has played a role in SPH's past distributable cuts. Unpredictable winter temps mean the wholesale price of the commodity versus the retail price charged customers will vary. In turn, operating and profit margins will vary as well. SPH does some hedging around propane's price but does not provide earnings guidance, in part, due to the commodity's volatility.

Utilizing Its Past to Facilitate A Green Future

The desire for low-carbon energy has enabled SPH to highlight propane's clean energy benefits relative to heating oil and natural gas. Because propane is made rather than pumped out of the ground, it has fewer impurities than natural gas. Per cubic foot, you get out about double the energy from propane compared to natural gas, making propane more energy efficient. And in 1990, the Clean Air Act recognized propane as "green fuel" due to its lack of methane emissions compared to natural gas, as well as propane's lower carbon footprint relative to gasoline and coal. Suburban's newest emphasis -- and potential contribution to the stock's 2023 price appreciation -- is the company's "Go Green" initiatives. These investments target renewable propane and renewable natural gas, a hydrogen fuel cell company, a business that transforms animal manure and other waste into useable energy, as well several companies that 'biodigests' that manure and waste into renewable energy resources.

Time will tell if SPH's investment can buck the fate (thus far) of wind and solar-related energy stocks. But, its experience with integrating acquisitions and new product offerings should help. If nothing else, "Suburban Renewables" has caught investors' attention. On Jan CEO 25th, Stivala was interviewed on a cable TV business program about SPH push's for clean energy. As he explained it, Suburban's existing propane business' cash flow is strong enough to fund building out a renewable energy platform that leverages its current distribution channels. The stock jumped 4% while he was on air and hasn't retreated significantly. As mentioned, Alerian's AMZA ETF bought the equivalent of 17% of the stock's float in mid-December -- another indication SPH is catching the eye of investors capable of moving the stock price.

A Cautious Approach to Distributions Makes Sense

In 1945, the name “Suburban Propane Gas Corporation” became the first publicly-listed propane distributor in the United States. In 1996, SPH changed its structure to be a publicly-traded master limited partnership. Today, it is one of the oldest existing MLPs trading on the NYSE. This MLP status requires the company to send its cash flow back to investors in the form of distributions, and SPH has paid those distributions for 27 consecutive years. However, propane's price volatility has prevented a consistent growth of that distribution: After steadily increasing the distribution from 2002 until 2017, SPH cut it by a third, citing two consecutive warm winters and the need to strengthen its balance sheet. Three years later, citing Covid's impact on demand and balance sheet caution, SPH instigated another cut. A year later, in July 2021, they bumped up the distribution to its current $1.30. For management, building a margin of safety with cash flow allows for weather-related uncertainty and helps with financing expansion into renewable energy. It's our opinion that this distribution is secure but unlikely to grow in the next couple of years.

Navigating Revenues That Fluctuate

The rural nature of much of its customer base, where natural gas is not available, makes for a residential customer reliant on SPH's service. Of the total propane-related revenue, 44% is attributable to residential customers, of which 60% are on an automatic delivery schedule. Commercial sales represent 35% of the propane sold, with industrial accounting for 9% and government 5%. No single customer accounts for more than 10% of the propane SPH distributes. Suburban's customers are typically dependent on the company's delivery of propane, however, both residential and commercial revenue streams are impacted by weather and the overall business cycle. The chart below portrays SPH's revenues annually and quarterly since 2010 through last fall. The vagaries of a commodity-based business, as well as its seasonality, are evident.

MacroTrends.net

Earnings Require Management Skill and Acquisitions

Adding scale is the best way to improve profitability in a fragmented fuels distribution business. SPH's recent push to acquire renewable natural gas assets, as well as other clean energy resources, is expected to be "accretive" to EBITDA and distributable cash flow as soon as FY2024. Below is a depiction of the MLP's profitability (as defined by EBITDA) over the past 13 years, both annually and quarterly. Juxtaposing the above revenue picture with the below earnings portrayal, suggests management can profitably navigate propane's price volatility, as well as the need to grow via acquisition.

MacroTrends.net

Free Cash Flow vis-a-vis Suburban's MLP Price

Given Suburban's MLP structure and required cash flow distribution, viewing price-to-free cash flow ratios are more relevant than price-to-earnings multiples. Currently, that P/FCF hovers around 5 times, a multiple in line with the recent past but not as high as seen in 2014, visual on the lower half of the graph below. On the top half, SPH's higher unit/stock price relative to that 2014 past peak is evident as 2023 ends and this year begins. Catalyst for a sustained higher P/FCF multiple will require lower discount rates and/or the success of with the company's clean and renewable energy ambitions.

MacroTrends.net

Past Performance versus the 6-month Pop In Price

As much as the past six months of price appreciation has been enjoyable, unit holders of Suburban have not had a smooth ride over the past 13 years. SPH's market cap climbed close to $3 billion in 2014 and now hovers around $1.26 billion. The company's attempt to take advantage of the changing energy landscape will be crucial for SPH market cap's to return to that size.

MacroTrends.net

It behooves investors desiring income to understand SPH's history. The distribution cuts were detailed earlier. Below is a visual depiction of SPH's minimal total return over the past decade, along with its distribution yield. It is noteworthy that the distribution yield has only recently crossed below SPH's total return, a development not seen since 2015 and that year, it wasn't long-lived. The point here is Suburban has relied on its distribution to keep investors in the green, and share price appreciation has not been consistent. That may be changing but, more proof is needed given the MLP's history.

YChart.com

Final Thoughts

Suburban is a conservatively managed MLP that does a good job distributing a commodity that isn't currently in wide demand. It's trying hard to reposition itself for the future, without sacrificing the reliable revenues from customers' typically dependent on their product. I am optimistic about their 'transition' as our economy transitions to using more alternative sources of energy. But, the latter will take time. It's worth watching if lower rates, a buyer of the company, and/or investor momentum can carry SPH's unit price higher. For total return investors, waiting for a pull back to the mid-teens is why SPH is rated a hold for now.