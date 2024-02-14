Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Horos Asset Management Quarterly Letter To Our Co-Investors - February 2024

Horos Asset Management profile picture
Horos Asset Management
482 Followers

Summary

  • Horos is an asset management firm that knows the benefits of value investing over the long term.
  • We invest in companies that we consider, after analyzing them, to have a value higher than the price they ask for within the stock market.
  • In our search for companies with potential and with the aim of minimizing errors, we rule out companies that are highly indebted, poorly managed, and that present a high regulatory.
  • The theoretical potential of the fund for the next three years is around 135%, which gives an idea of how attractive the current time is for investing in Horos.

A boy looks at a wall showing a graffiti

FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images

View as PDF
QUARTERLY LETTER
127

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

This article was written by

Horos Asset Management profile picture
Horos Asset Management
482 Followers
Horos is an asset management firm with a team that combines the energy of youth and the wisdom of experience. We all hold in common our passion for investment, and our belief that value investing is the optimal investment philosophy for the long term. This passion has been rewarded with consistent and satisfactory results over the years, as well as the Morningstar and Expansión-Allfunds awards for the best equity fund in Spain in 2014 and 2015, and the Citywire 2016 Award for the best Spanish Equity Team.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NGCRF--
NagaCorp Ltd.
VDRFF--
Vidrala, S.A.
NHHEF--
NH Hotel Group, S.A.
MRPRF--
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A.
POELF--
The Navigator Company, S.A.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.