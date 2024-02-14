NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) delivered Q4 2023 results that took investors by surprise. There's no doubt that Zillow is finally on the cusp of turning around its prospects. The only problem here is that paying close to 29x forward EBITDA for Zillow doesn't leave investors with a lot of upside on the stock.

Consequently, although I've been steadfastly bullish on this stock for a long time, my bullishness is starting to wane as I recognize that Zillow's turnaround is taking too long to gain traction.

In summary, I'm only tepidly bullish on this stock.

Rapid Recap

Back in December, in a bullish analysis, I said,

Zillow's outlook ahead doesn't inspire a lot of hope. There are ample blemishes to this investment, as we'll soon discuss. However, I remain bullish on Zillow stock, as I believe that this online real estate platform has a strong moat and ample potential to turn around its prospects. In fact, I believe that although shares look expensive right now at 30x forward free cash flows, this strong brand has the capacity to enter 2024 with a much stronger footing.

Author's work on Z

Including the premarket jump, Zillow is back in line with the price of my recommendation, but it has nonetheless lagged the S&P 500 (SPY). As we look ahead, I remain bullish on Zillow's prospects.

Zillow's Near-Term Prospects

Zillow's near-term prospects appear promising. Residential revenue, standing at $349 million, marked a 3% y/y growth, outperforming the broader real estate industry by 700 basis points. The success is attributed to Zillow's strategic focus on enhancing customer funnels, connecting demand to their partner network, and driving conversion. Notably, their push into the rental market saw accelerated revenue growth of 37% year-over-year, showcasing strength in multifamily property expansion and the company's status as the most visited rentals platform. Zillow's innovative approach to the mortgage sector, with a 100% increase in purchase mortgage origination volume in Q4, and the integration of Zillow Home Loans with Premier Agent partners, further positions them for growth.

However, Zillow faces challenges too. Despite its financial successes, the broader real estate industry is undergoing significant changes, marked by legal challenges and debates around industry practices. Zillow, while not directly implicated, must navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and potential industry shifts.

Moreover, Zillow's growth strategy involves transforming the entire real estate experience, from buying and selling to financing and renting, through its housing Super App concept. The complexity of this transformative journey and the necessity to integrate diverse services seamlessly pose operational challenges.

Additionally, while Zillow outlined a $30 billion total addressable market, it currently captures only a fraction of it, emphasizing the need to effectively monetize this vast opportunity.

It's as if there's potential for Zillow to turn around its prospects. But this same statement I could have said this at any point in the past 12 months. Given this framework, let's now discuss fundamentals in more detail.

Revenue Growth Rates Could Reach 10% for 2024

Z revenue growth rates

Zillow's guidance for Q1 2024 points to a 10% CAGR. That's obviously a solid improvement from any point in the past 12 consecutive quarters. Hence, the big question now is can this sort of acceleration be maintained in 2024?

After all, Q1 can shine strongly since the macro environment has recently stabilized and the hurdle with the prior year is markedly easy. Therefore, can Zillow continue to plow ahead with this growth rate for the remainder of 2024, as the comparables steadily become more challenging? Therein lies the ultimate question.

SA Premium

For their part, analysts are generally of the opinion that there's going to be a steady amount of acceleration in the coming 4 quarters. Consequently, one way or another, all my insights appear to point in the same direction. Namely, that Zillow's revenue growth rates in 2024 should approximate 10% CAGR.

Given this context, let's now discuss its valuation.

Z Stock Valuation -- 29x Forward EBITDA

As we look ahead to 2024, I estimate that Zillow's EBITDA could reach $460 million. As a point of reference consider the following.

Z Q4 2023

Excluding a one-time partial lease termination expense, Q4 Adjusted EBITDA would have been $83 million or roughly 100 basis points margin expansion from Q4 2022, however, keep in mind that Q4 is typically low season for Zillow.

What's more, the guidance for Q1 points towards $105 million at the high end. Therefore, realistically, this implies that Zillow will probably deliver close to $110 million in Q1, supporting my contention that in all likelihood Zillow is on a path toward $460 million of EBITDA in 2024.

Therefore, this leaves the stock priced 29x forward EBITDA. A multiple that I believe is somewhat extended.

The Bottom Line

In reflection, Zillow results have brought about a shift in my sentiment. While the company has demonstrated commendable strides in its Q4 results, with promising indicators in residential revenue and successful ventures into the rental and mortgage markets, my initial bullishness is now tempered by the realization that the stock is trading at a high forward EBITDA multiple of 29x.

Despite acknowledging the positive growth rates projected for 2024, questions linger about the sustainability of this acceleration throughout the year, especially as the comparables become more challenging.

While the potential for a turnaround exists, the extended valuation and uncertainties surrounding the timeline of Zillow's transformation have led me to adopt a more cautious stance.