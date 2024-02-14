BIZD: Portfolio Growth And Robust Credit Demand Likely To Fuel BDCs Performance In 2024

Dilok Klaisataporn

In my previous article, I anticipated that negative earnings and muted portfolio growth could limit BDCs' share price upside potential. The underperformance of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the second half vindicated my opinion. However, I'm now updating my ratings to buy because BDCs have resumed their investments in growth opportunities, which I believe would enable them to offset the impact of rate cuts on their floating portfolios. Moreover, robust earnings and declining non-accruals lifted their net asset values. The increasing demand from the private market would also enable BDCs to invest in attractive opportunities.

Private Market Growth Fuel BDCs Growth Outlook

The majority of key BDCs flashed strong growth signals in the recent two quarters through portfolio growth strategies, which I believe would be a key to offset the impact of rate cuts. The private credit market, which accounts for 66% of the BDCs portfolio loans, is likely to support portfolio enhancement strategies. Slowing lending from traditional banks, stagnant venture investments and a challenging condition for regional banks are likely to push low and middle-market companies to the private market. Other reasons for the private credit market growth include faster transactions and certainty. The private credit market share was around $1.6 trillion in 2023 while estimates suggest that it will reach $2.3 trillion by 2027. Therefore, it is highly likely that BDCs are likely to experience robust demand for loans from lower-middle and middle-market companies.

BDCs Fundamentals are Strengthening

Portfolio growth is significantly important for BDCs to sustain their earnings growth potential. The risk of deteriorating credit conditions and increasing non-accruals have forced BDCs to slow their investments in the first half of 2023. However, the trends began to change because interest rate stability has enabled BDCs to resume their portfolio growth strategies. For instance, Ares Capital (ARCC), which accounts for nearly 20% of the BIZD's portfolio, grew its investment portfolio value to $22.87 billion in Q4 of 2023 from $21.9 billion in the previous quarter and $21.7 billion at the beginning of the year.

ARCC Investment Commitments Q4 (Seeking Alpha)

The number of its portfolio companies also grew to 505 from 466 at the beginning of the year. The company's strategy of raising more than $800 million of new capital during the third quarter through the issuance of unsecured notes strengthened its cash position. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Ares Capital's investment commitments of $2.3 billion increased 49% sequentially and up significantly from $766 million in the first quarter of 2023. Moreover, its net funding increased to $1.9 billion from around $1.4 billion in the previous quarter.

Although Blue Owl Capital's (OWL) fourth-quarter results are not out yet, trends indicate that the robust investment growth momentum is likely to continue into 2024. In the September quarter, its new investment commitments were $500.2 million compared to $183.0 million in the previous quarter. The company's portfolio and net asset value also grew from the previous period. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10 and strong liquidity, Blue Owl Capital looks to be in a position to keep growing its portfolio value to offset the impact of rate cuts. Hercules Capital (HTGC), a venture debt investment company, saw a 19.4% year-over-year increase in assets under management in the September quarter. Its gross funding in the third quarter soared 18% to $1.29 billion. The company ended the quarter with a total portfolio investment at fair value of $3.2 billion compared to $2.96 billion in the year-ago period. Venture debt firm Trinity Capital's (TRIN) funding reached an annual record of $641.8 million in 2023, while new commitments of $340.7 million reflect a potential boost in investment activity in 2024.

In Q4, Main Street's (MAIN) net asset value increased for the sixth consecutive quarter to $29.17 due to record earnings and low unrealized losses, up from $26.86 per share at the end of 2022. Its private loan portfolio investment commitments and funding were $136 million and $160.4 million in Q4 compared to $107 million and $134.6 million in the previous quarter, respectively. The company ended 2023 with a private loan portfolio of $1.5 billion. Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) also generated record net investment income for the fourth quarter. Its net asset value increased for the second consecutive quarter. Moreover, its non-accruals declined to 1.1% of the overall portfolio while internal performance ratings remained strong with investments category 1 and 2 accounting for 40 basis points of the total portfolio at fair value. Wall Street anticipates high-single to double-digit income and earnings growth for Golub in 2024. Other BIZD's portfolio companies have also been seeking to capitalize on robust demand from the private market.

Valuations and Dividends

Despite solid gains, BDCs continue to trade at attractive valuations because of their revenue and earnings growth potential. For instance, BIZD's top three holdings, which account for nearly 45% of the portfolio, trades well below the sector median based on both trailing and forward valuations. Ares Capital trades around 8.50 times forward PE compared to the sector median of 10.83. FS KKR's (FSK) and Blue Owl's forward PE is around 7 and 7.3 times. Based on the Seeking Alpha quant score, Ares earned a negative A grade on valuations while FS KKR and Blue Owl received A-plus and A grades. In addition, a large number of BDCs seen an increase in their net asset values in the past two quarters. In Q4, Ares Capital's net book value per share increased 5% year-over-year to $19.24 per share.

On the other hand, not only are their high dividends safe but the financial outlook hints at further growth potential. For instance, Ares Capital paid a dividend of $1.92 per share in 2023 compared to its core earnings per share of $2.37, representing a payout ratio of 80%. The company also had $1.09 per share in spillover income at the end of 2023. Moreover, as the company is poised to increase its earnings in 2024, there is a high chance of another double-digit dividend increase in 2024. Similarly, earnings of Trinity, Main Street, FS KKR, Blue Owl and a number of other BDCs have exceeded their dividends in 2023 with healthy spillover incomes. Therefore, there is no risk to their dividend growth potential in 2024.

Risk Factors to Consider

It's true that BDCs have significant growth potential in 2024 and ahead. However, there are risk factors to consider because business development companies are likely to counter challenges in 2024, such as the impact of rate cuts on earnings growth, fierce competition and challenging overall credit conditions. Therefore, it is crucial to choose the right option. I believe BDCs with strong liquidity, strong portfolio growth strategy and low non-accruals are likely to thrive in 2024. Another way to reduce the risk factor is chasing ETFs like BIZD.

In Conclusion

Although rate cuts are likely to impact BDCs' earnings growth potential in 2024, the portfolio growth trends are likely to mitigate the impact of cuts. Moreover, private credit market fundamentals appear strong to provide attractive investment opportunities to BDCs. There is also a limited risk of credit deterioration because non-accruals are still at low levels with strong internal credit ratings. Therefore, I expect VanEck BDC Income ETF to generate healthy dividend and share price returns both in bull or bear broader stock market conditions.