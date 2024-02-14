Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment

Lyft shares go on wild after-hours ride following earnings typo. (00:27) Coca-Cola (KO) among suitors for healthy soda brand Poppi - report. (01:45) Airbnb (ABNB) posts revenue beat, $6B buyback announcement. (03:01)

Sorry! It was a typo.

Prompted by a press release discrepancy that was quickly corrected, shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) soared more than 60% after the bell Tuesday before falling back in a matter of minutes.

The company reported earnings postmarket and traders focused on forward guidance that included a prediction of positive free cash flow in 2024.

But the press release issued at 4:05 p.m. ET included guidance of "Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion (calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings) of approximately 500 basis points year-over-year." (Emphasis added.)

But soon social media posts noted that Lyft's CFO had corrected that to 50 basis points.

Algorithmic trading could have exacerbated the postmarket move, keying in on the 500-basis-point margin forecast. Lyft has short interest of 13.47%.

We told you earlier this week on Wall Street Lunch with Kim Khan that Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) drivers are planning to stop driving across major U.S. and Canadian cities on Valentine's Day to protest declining pay, driver safety, and deactivations.

Lyft is up 16% premarket.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is reportedly pursuing a purchase of Poppi.

According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, which cited people familiar with the matter, the beverage giant is just one of the suitors pursuing an acquisition of the company. No transaction has been finalized and a deal isn't imminent.

Poppi hasn’t disclosed sales, but has said it’s the top-selling soda on Amazon (AMZN). Poppi is also sold at Target (TGT), Costco (COST), Kroger (KR) and Whole Foods.

A Coca-Cola representative told Bloomberg that the company doesn’t comment on market rumors or speculation.

Poppi was one of the Super Bowl advertisers that saw the biggest jump in immediate social media engagement. The Austin-based company's 60-second The Future of Soda is Now commercial led to a 1561% jump in online engagement, per data from EDO.

The soda products manufactured by Poppi are noted to combine fruit juice, apple cider vinegar, and inulin prebiotics.

Last year, reports indicated that both Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) were interested in prebiotic soda brand Olipop, which is found in over 25K stores in the U.S. and generated more than $100M in revenue for the first half of 2023.

Now an update on our earnings watch from Tuesday. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) rallied in post market trading on Tuesday after reporting Q4 results ahead of estimates and setting favorable guidance.

For Q4, the San Francisco-based company reported that gross booking value rose 15% year-over-year to $15.5B to top the consensus estimate of $15.19B. Revenue was up 16.8% to $2.22B to top the consensus estimate of $2.16B. Airbnb (ABNB) also announced that it plans to buy back up to $6B worth of common stock through a new repurchase program authorized by the board.

Looking ahead, Airbnb (ABNB) expects Q1 revenue of $2.03B to $2.07B vs. the consensus estimate of $2.02B. ABNB expects Q1 bookings growth to moderate relative to Q4 of 2023.

Premarket ABNB is down 5.8%.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is on our earnings watch for today. scheduled to report fourth-quarter results today after market close.

Analysts expect a year-over-year increase in both the top and bottom lines, with earnings per share of $0.58 on revenues of $1.04 billion.

The San Francisco, California-based firm is expected to beat market estimates for the fourth-quarter.

According to Piper Sandler, the stock could also benefit from a potential split, an improvement in its marketing budget, crypto and capital returns.

On our catalyst watch for the day,

Hedge fund 13F filings are expected to pour in ahead of the deadline for reporting Q4 positions. Investors may be watching to see if hedge funds made any significant moves with the Magnificent Seven group of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA).

Notable investors events include Williams Companies' (WMB) Analyst Day and Uber Technologies' (UBER) virtual investor update. Notably, Uber is expected to update on capital allocation plans.

All three major averages slid more than 1% Tuesday after the core consumer price index (CPI) in January accelerated by its biggest margin since May 2023, indicating that the fight against inflation was far from over.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) retreated 1.80%, while the S&P 500 (SP500) slipped 1.37% and the Dow (DJI) suffered its worst day since late March 2023, losing ground by 1.35%.

All 11 S&P sectors ended in the red, with rate-sensitive names falling the most.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. The Dow is up 0.2%, the S & P 500 is up 0.4% and the Nasdaq is up 0.6%. Crude oil is up 0.2% at more than $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 2.4% more than $51,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.9% and the DAX is up 0.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: After reporting a surprise profit for Q4, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is up 12.5% as trading activity rebounded and monthly active users (MAUs) exceeded expectations.

On today’s economic calendar: