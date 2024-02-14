Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Japanese Officials Weigh In And Help Yen Stabilize, While Euro And Sterling Extend Losses

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • The dollar was driven higher, and it is stabilizing today, though the euro and sterling extended their losses, most of the other G10 currencies did not.
  • After the yen's six-week slide did not elicit a response from Japanese officials, yesterday's drop did, and this may have helped steady the exchange rate today.
  • After the sharp US equity losses yesterday, Asia Pacific markets followed suit.
  • The yellow metal has recovered back into yesterday's range.

Overview

The market's reaction to the firmer than expected January CPI seems exaggerated. We do not think it was the game-changer for the Federal Reserve that the market seemed to think. The dollar was driven higher, and it is stabilizing today, though the

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

