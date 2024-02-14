Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.2K Followers

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hiroki Totoki - President, COO & CFO

Sadahiko Hayakawa - General Manager, Finance Department

Conference Call Participants

Kenji Yasui - UBS

Kentaro Tsutsumi - Nikkei Shimbun Newspaper

Yu Okazaki - Nomura Securities

Ryosuke Katsura - SMBC Nikko Securities

Junya Ayada - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yasuo Nakane - Mizuho Securities Co.

Masahiro Ono - Morgan Stanley

Unidentified Company Representative

We will now begin FY 2023, Q3 consolidated financial results Corporation. I am Okada, the Corporate Communications, I am master of ceremonies. People on the stage are Mr. Hiroki Totoki, President, COO and CFO; Ms. Naomi Matsuoka, Senior Vice President in charge of Corporate Planning and Control, Lead of Group Diversity Equipment and inclusion, support for financial services and entertainment area; Mr. Sadahiko Hayakawa, Senior Vice President in charge of Finance and IR. These 3 people will be explaining the FY '23 Q3 results and full year forecast, followed by Q&A. A total of 70 minutes is allocated.

Mr. Totoki, the floor is yours.

Hiroki Totoki

Today, after Mr. Matsuoka and Mr. Hayakawa explained the content shown here, I will summarize the entire earnings briefly.

Mr. Hayakawa, please go ahead. Matsuoka and Hayakawa will explain.

Sadahiko Hayakawa

Consolidated sales for the quarter were ¥3,747.5 billion, a significant increase of 22% compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, a record high on a quarterly basis. And the consolidated operating income increased ¥41.8 billion year-on-year to ¥463.3 billion, the second highest level on a quarterly basis.

Net income increased ¥42.4 billion year-on-year to ¥363.9 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased ¥75.5 billion to ¥605 billion.

Nine-month cumulative consolidated operating cash flow, excluding the Financial Services segment was ¥618.5 billion. The full year forecast is for sales to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SONY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SONY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.