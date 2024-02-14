SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCPK:JAPAY) (OTCPK:JAPAF) [2914:JP] shares are rated as a Buy. Previously, I highlighted the company's diversification efforts relating to a greater focus on Reduced-Risk Products or RRPs in my September 18, 2023 article.

With the current write-up, I review Japan Tobacco's latest quarterly financial performance. JAPAY's above-expectations Q4 2023 results make me more confident that the company can achieve its intermediate term operating profit growth target. A potential catalyst for Japan Tobacco might be the initiation of a new share buyback plan. I raise my rating for Japan Tobacco from a Hold to a Buy, having turned more positive on the stock taking into account the company's better-than-expected fourth quarter results.

Investors can deal in Japan Tobacco's shares traded in the Japanese equity market and the Over-The-Counter market. The 10-day average daily trading value for Japan Tobacco's OT shares was a decent $0.3 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). Readers can also buy and sell Japan Tobacco's comparatively more liquid shares ($140 million 10-day mean daily trading value) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with US stockbrokers such as Interactive Brokers.

Q4 2023 Results Exceeded The Market's Expectations

Japan Tobacco published an announcement revealing its financial performance for Q4 2023 on February 13, 2024.

Revenue and net profit for JAPAY grew by +5% YoY and +4% YoY to JPY684.1 billion and JPY40.3 billion, respectively for the final quarter of the prior year. Japan Tobacco's actual Q4 2023 top line was +5% higher than the market's consensus sales forecast of JPY652.2 billion, as per S&P Capital IQ data. The company also achieved a substantial +32% earnings beat for the most recent quarter, as the sell-side analysts' consensus bottom line projection was much lower at JPY30.5 billion (source: S&P Capital IQ).

There are three key factors which contributed to Japan Tobacco's significant Q4 2023 results beat.

One factor is that JAPAY has been gaining share in specific markets. In its fourth quarter results announcement, Japan Tobacco noted that the company's "market share increased in the key markets of Italy, the Philippines, Russia and Taiwan." In particular, Japan Tobacco's market share in the Philippines grew by +390 basis points to 42.4% last year, as disclosed in its Q4 2023 earnings presentation slides.

Another factor is the progress pertaining to the transition to RRPs has been better than what the market would have anticipated. The YoY volume expansion for Japan Tobacco's RRP business accelerated from +17.1% in the third quarter of 2023 to +23.2% for Q4 2023. The plans to introduce the company's flagship Heated Tobacco Sticks or HTS offering, the Ploom X, to new overseas markets have been executed at a rapid pace. In 2023, the Ploom X became available in 11 new markets thanks to Japan Tobacco's aggressive geographic expansion plans for the Ploom X.

The final factor is a larger-than-expected decline in certain non-operating expenses. Japan Tobacco mentioned in its Q4 2023 earnings announcement that its latest fourth quarter bottom line benefited from "lower financial costs and corporate income tax."

Positive Operating Earnings Growth Expectations For The Intermediate Term

On the back of announcing above-expectations Q4 2023 results, Japan Tobacco reiterated its "mid to long-term growth algorithm" of expanding "AOP (Adjusted Operating Profit) at mid to high single digit rate."

I think that JAPAY's intermediate term adjusted operating income growth target is achievable.

A major growth driver is market share gains for the Asia and the EMA clusters. Japan Tobacco defines the EMA cluster as "the tobacco regions of Eastern Europe, MENEAT (Middle East and North Africa), Americas and Global Travel Retail." Last year, JAPAY registered a +50 basis points increase in market share for the company as a whole, including all geographic regions and product categories. However, it is worth noting that Japan Tobacco's respective market shares for combustibles in the EMA and Asia clusters grew by +80 basis points and +60 basis points, respectively in 2023. Earlier, I mentioned in my September 2023 article that JAPAY's Camel (combustibles) brand "has traditionally been strong in Europe, but there are other non-core markets" that it "still has space to grow."

The other significant growth driver is RRPs. As outlined in its recent fourth quarter results presentation, Japan Tobacco's goal is to grow its sales derived from RRPs by "2.5 times" between 2023 and 2026. This RRP revenue expansion target is realistic, when one considers the company's international expansion plans for Ploom X. JAPAY intends to more than triple the number of markets for Ploom X from 13 at the end of last year to over 40 by 2026. The company also aims to have its market share in the HTS segment increase from the current 6.7% to around 15% in 2028. As indicated in the chart presented below, Japan Tobacco's Ploom X product has been well-received in foreign markets.

Ploom X's Market Share Of Segment (SoS) In Heated Tobacco Sticks (HTS) Markets Where It Has Been Introduced

Japan Tobacco's Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation Slides

To sum things up, I am of the opinion that there is a high probability of JAPAY meeting its operating income expansion target for the medium term.

Spotlight On Potential Share Repurchases

Japan Tobacco indicated in its Q4 2023 results release that it will "consider implementing a share buy-back program, mainly taking into account the Company’s financial outlook of the respective year and mid-term capital needs." In other words, a new share repurchase plan might be a potential re-rating catalyst for the stock in the future.

The stock is now offering an appealing +4.9% dividend yield based on its FY 2024 dividend distribution guidance of JPY194 per share pegged to a very high payout ratio of 75.7%.

Assuming that Japan Tobacco does buy back its own shares going forward on paying out three-quarters of its earnings, the stock's attractive shareholder capital return profile will likely make it more appealing to a wider range of investors.

Closing Thoughts

The market currently values Japan Tobacco at a consensus FY 2026 P/E ratio of 12.9 times. I have chosen FY 2026 as the year to calculate the stock's P/E valuation metric, as 2026 is expected to be an inflection point for its RRP business as detailed earlier in this article. My view is that Japan Tobacco can command a higher P/E multiple in the mid-to-high teens range, which supports a Buy rating, when the company's diversification efforts associated with RRPs are proven to be successful. There is also a potential catalyst in the form of a further increase in shareholder capital return in the form of a new buyback program.

