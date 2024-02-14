Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alpine Income Property: Earnings Came Mostly In Line While Valuation Remains Cheap

Summary

  • Alpine Income Property Trust reported flat revenues and FFO in line with analyst estimates for Q4 and full year 2023. The guidance for 2024 also came in line with estimates.
  • Rental revenue dropped 5% YoY while FFO was slightly higher year over year, even with rising operating costs.
  • The company grew its assets, income and dividends strongly since its IPO in 2019, even though share price is down almost -20% during the same period.
  • It trades at a cheaper valuation than its peers. This could be worth a look for specific types of investors who are looking for a high yield coupled with dividend growth.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) announced its results for the last quarter and full year of 2023 last week. The company posted flat revenues of $11.58 million for the quarter (down 0.1% YoY) while analysts were expecting it to have

I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PINE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

There is some risk but as an income investor I think is a buy as well. They were hurt by a 7 properties bankruptcy of convenience stores. They are handling it well, re-leased 2 already & 3 more are close to signing new deals. Conversations started for the last 2. I listen to their earnings presentation & find the management quite capable, smart & trustworthy. I like their re-cycling & diversification program.
