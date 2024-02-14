Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News

I have not made any sort of secret about the fact that I'm very negative about the Uniper (OTCPK:UNPRF) deal that Fortum decided to execute a few years back. The divestment, following a purchase using Fortum's massive cash pile at the time, was a major strategic failure in the entire utility sector in Europe. Fortum used to be one of my largest utility stakes - today it's minimal. This move by the company was easily one of the most frustrating experiences in my career as an investor - not because of a loss, but because of the lower appeal of Fortum, which was once as solid a utility as you could hope for.

In my last article which you can find here, I considered Uniper to be a doubtful investment and gave it a "HOLD". The visibility for the company going forward, while the assets were attractive, was something to be dubious about. I don't doubt that the assets have great value, especially in this environment, where the cracks in the renewable foundation that Europe has been speeding towards have become clearer than ever before.

All in all, I thought it was a good time to update on Uniper and see what the company could offer us.

Uniper - Fundamentals and upside for the company

The company's roots are in E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY), this company has an attractive set of fundamentals because Uniper is essentially a large part of the company's electricity generation business. The company's split was finished in 2016 with 14,000 employees now working for the company to see if they can't turn Uniper around in the next 5-10 years.

And so far, they've done a very good job.

This is the last company in Germany that operates coal-fired generation and is set to open new coal-fired plants, with the latest one opened in 2020. Part of its massive decline is also being part-financier of the Nord Stream 2 project, and anyone who has been around for the past 2 years knows what happened to this.

The initial purpose for Fortum's investment into this business was to turn Uniper into an easy cash-cow sort of business investment. Unfortunately, through no real fault of Fortum or Uniper, but rather geopolitical macro, this turned out to be a massive failure. At most, Fortum owned 75% of the company but decided to sell all of it back. Uniper is now part state-owned.

The latest results we have for Uniper are the results in 9M23. Those results were absolutely exceptional. The company turned adjusted EBITDA to over €6B from a YoY of negative €4.5B, with adjusted EBIT showing the same reversal trend - the same thing for adjusted net income.

What are the reasons for this massive uptick in earnings and straight profit for Uniper?

Because the company recorded massive gains from the procurement of gas replacement volumes, fossil generation, and very strong optimization results. Furthermore, Uniper has received an institutional stamp of approval for its credit rating, with S&P Global and scope confirming the company's IG BBB- rating with stable rating, despite all of the operational challenges and recent historical issues.

Uniper has also completely avoided any drawdown on the KfW facility after the €2B repayment of the tranche - which means that essentially, Uniper is out of between a "rock and a hard place", as the saying goes.

The company has commissioned a 300 MW gas-fired power plant, Irsching 6, as Europe is targeting a higher and higher degree of energy independence through LNG rather than Russian gas.

With the company's outlook at this time, Uniper is expecting an EBIT in the range of €6-€7B, with adjusted net income in the range of €4B to €5B. This is expected to, on a forward basis, enable the company to pay out a dividend. Here is the company's consideration with regard to this.

Uniper IR (Uniper IR)

We have continued strong operating results, cash flow, net income, and a significant reduction in economic net debt. I consider it likely that Uniper will become a dividend-paying stock in the next year or two.

With continued upside for gas and European fossil generation, even with renewables expanding, it's unlikely that Uniper is going "down" as of this. On the safety side, we have substantial undrawn credit facilities and cash in case the company needs this. The equity is also up significantly, from negative €31B in 2022, to €14B on the positive side as of the latest quarter, 3Q23. FY should improve this even further, based on continued strong performance from generation, which resulted in the recent bump in guidance. This is likely to now be a very solid year.

Uniper IR (Uniper IR)

The main argument for investing in Uniper is that you're investing in a transformation of the European energy system. Uniper is holding most of what is "unattractive" if we're to believe trends perhaps 15-25 years in the future, based on the prospective and forecasted generation mix. This generation mix is not noticeably changed at this particular time, nor does it seem likely to change on a forward-going basis.

As I mentioned in my previous piece on the company, Uniper has one of the most comprehensive shifts ahead of it in an industry I have ever witnessed. Over €8B worth of new investments are planned to eventually turn the company into a green energy producer, with a gas-heavier mix and coal reduction. To be clear, I view this as the "right" way to go about this change. It's the same thing with automotive companies. I do not view it as the right way to immediately shift everything to EV, but rather do so gradually, while still developing and optimizing fossil, like BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is doing.

The next step is the implementation of EU-accepted remedy measures, adopting a stand-alone IG rating and independence, turning it into "Uniper 2030". As we can see in this latest set of results, the company has actually come a long way towards these targets in a relatively short timeframe. The recovery that Uniper has accounted for not just in this earnings report, but the one associated with my last article, is still ongoing, and this year's full-year results are likely to really act as a confirmation of this.

Long-term Uniper investors are still "losers", in the sense that their investment has yielded negative long-term RoR. But I have no doubt that there will come a point in the near term, where this actually turns around.

For 2024E, the relevant portion of this article in terms of forecasts, the company is already well-prepared with all of the relevant energy positions hedged for 2024E, and over 30% for the coming year as well (not just fiscal, but the calendar year).

So what exactly does all of this imply for this company's valuation and whether you could "BUY" the business?

Uniper - Not that much to like, even with risk tolerance

In my last article, I called the company a "HOLD". I also have to adjust my PT based on some changes in the native ticker, meaning the company currently trades at over €50/share - this does not mean it's up significantly from my last article though, it's related to the number of shares, and the changes since.

The appeal of Uniper remains investing in a legacy, and changing energy company which is likely to, at the right valuation, become a good investment. This is because of the company's market position and the assets that it owns, many of which are not easily replaceable.

But in terms of earnings, dividends, or the likely development for the next few years? That's an unclear sort of picture we have here.

The current estimate is for this year to be an absolutely gangbuster sort of year, with a total EPS on an adjusted basis of over €10 - but for the dividend to stay at 0%. The same 0% dividend is likely to remain until around 2026E, at which point the analysts from FactSet estimate the company's earnings and books being in far better shape, and able to sustain a 50% Payout EPS dividend, which at this particular level and forecast would come to about 2.1% yield.

So, nothing impressive about those forecasts.

And while EBIT and EBITDA are expected to be very impressive for this year, going forward these KPIs are expected to normalize in a big way, and this company isn't expected to go to any significant degree of upside in terms of those earnings.

Uniper Forecasts (TIKR:com/S&P Global)

Instead, I would consider an eventual long-time reversal to come at around the 2027-2030 period. This 2023E is more of an aberration and a non-recurring spike in EPS related to trends previously mentioned here. Those are not something that will continue to be around for the next year.

What other things to look at?

One of the main things to look at is when specifically the German government is exiting this investment. So far, the plan is to do so by 2024. The specifics here are that the German government, in order for Uniper to even be allowed to pay a dividend includes a reduction of the ownership in the company, as well as a report/plan to the European Commission going forward. These measures, specifically under German GAAP, also currently prevent any dividend payments at this time.

However, ensuring Uniper's future ability to pay dividend is essential for an attractive future equity story and safeguard options for a successful exit of the German government in line with the EU state aid obligations. Therefore, we undertake the necessary steps to eliminate the balance sheet loss. How to achieve this goal, it is proposed to reduce the capital stock from currently EUR 14.2 billion to EUR 416 million. (Source: Uniper Earnings Call, 3Q23)

An upside here is very difficult to see. Analysts give the company a forward target range of €30 on the low side and €58 on the high side, with an average of €47. Not a single analyst believes the company offers a compelling value for investing here, and not a single company even considers this company even worth a positive rating here. All analysts are either at "Underperform", "SELL" recommendations, or at the very most, a "HOLD" recommendation.

I am not moving to a "SELL" here - but I am not bumping my "HOLD" rating here.

I am forecasting here that the company is going to deliver an absolutely solid full-year result, in line with the company's expectations for EBIT and EPS. However, this outstanding 2023E result will not result in any dividend or, as I see it, a material increase in valuation. This is because the company still has a very long way to go before it can be considered anything close to safe or a good investment. This is in part because Uniper itself, but also because of the contextual appeal of sector peers, such as EDP, Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF), Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) and NA companies like Black Hills (BKH).

Here is my initial thesis for 2024E, and I do not believe this is a very appealing stock to go into this time.

Thesis

Uniper, a European class-leading company in legacy fossil fuel generation, has gone through very hard times. With a market cap of over €43B, it's a solid play at the right valuation, but this "play" also requires you to have a very long-term outlook for the business. Because any upside investors can see here, is likely to be longer term in coming.

I consider Uniper to be interesting only at a valuation of below €40/share as the risk-reward stands today, because it would mean purchasing the company at a significant book value discount, including for the corrections made on the balance sheet with the capital stock. This means that I am currently on a "HOLD".

However, you should be aware that the upside, if the company's estimates turn out as expected, is very significant - at least in the very long term.

However, this long-term is cloudier than many analysts initially expected, and thus I take a very careful stance with Uniper - most other businesses are "better" deals here as I see it.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

The company fulfills only 2 out of my 5 investment criteria, making it a "HOLD" here.

