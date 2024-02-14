SP500: Priced In For Lower Rates Now But CPI Shows Higher For Longer

ANDREY DENISYUK/Moment via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The S&P 500 (SPY) has seen an incredible run over the past year, or more specifically, the past 4 months. Since the Federal Reserve indicated that it was planning on cutting rates sometime in 2024, the S&P has returned more than 20%. It has been positive 14 out of the last 15 weeks, which is a feat not seen for 50 years. The market, excited to finally be done with inflation and the COVID-related fallouts, rallied to a record close at the beginning of 2024, with the S&P 500 finishing above 5000 for the first time ever. However, even once the market made it clear that the news was positive, the rally never seemed to stop. Led by the "Magnificent 7" of giant tech stocks and a strong earnings season, the market has been red hot for most of late 2023 and early 2024. But, the market has been too excited for its own good and now has to take the consequence of overextending the rally; a correction. This morning's CPI data report shows inflation remaining well above the Fed's 2% target and pushes any planned rate cuts further into the year. This means the Fed will have to hold rates higher for longer, which is the antithesis of everything the market has been pricing in since October.

There has been a "perfect storm" created for this dramatic pricing in that has been caused by a few factors. M2 money supply has been increasing since October as the Fed starts to ease back its monetary tightening. A lot of money is also coming into the USA from China as China faces economic problems and is quickly losing investor confidence. There is just generally more money hanging around in the economy than there has been. You already have everyone trying to beat inflation by placing their money into investments, so you couple that with increased confidence and optimism regarding equities, along with an increased money supply, and you have a rapid increase in demand for good investments. However, this has not been matched by an increase in good investment opportunities, leading to a sharp overpricing of equities. The S&P 500 along with the tech-heavy NASDAQ are likely to experience a correction this year, how severe I'm not sure, but I give them a "Sell" rating until their prices can come back to reality.

Rate Cuts

The main catalyst for this major run has been the possibility of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve that was hinted at in late 2023. The Fed raised these rates in 2022 to try to tame the rapid inflation that was wrecking the wallets of many Americans. The rate had been stuck at 0% for much of the COVID pandemic which encouraged heavy borrowing and led to rapid economic expansion. The raising of the Federal Funds Rate pushes all other interest rates higher, which makes borrowing much more expensive. This means mortgage rates are higher, business loans are higher, and credit card rates are higher. This means higher costs for business which leads to them laying off workers. These laid-off workers have less disposable income and thus consume less in the economy. All of this hampers the economy as it leads to less overall consumption by consumers and less expansion/development of businesses, which hopefully leads to less inflation.

Thus, when interest rates are higher, the economy usually contracts or at least sees a slowdown in growth, which we saw in 2022. However, the American economy has been stubbornly strong with the unemployment rate at a near-record low of 3.7% even amid mass layoffs. This means that Americans have been able to find work and sustain strong consumption demand even amid these high interest rates. This all bodes well for the economy and indicates what economists refer to as a "soft landing" where instead of contracting the economy (i.e. recession) we see just a slowing of growth. This would be the best possible scenario as it would keep Americans employed and also take care of inflation. Inflation, however, has proven to be very stubborn.

The Fed's target for inflation is 2% annually and the Fed is very determined to bring it down to that figure. For a while, we have been seeing data that is very indicative of a soft landing, decreasing month-over-month inflation with relatively stable and low jobless claims and a low unemployment rate. This had led the Fed to being open to possible rate cuts in 2024, which would allow for easier economic expansion and increased consumption. However, this morning the CPI released data showing higher than expected inflation for January and a trend away from the Fed's 2% target. This means that the Fed will have to keep rates higher for longer. This will undoubtedly lead to more economic pain for consumers and businesses, and could very well lead us into an economic correction/recession. Some cracks in the economy caused by these higher interest rates have already been seen with banks, SVB in 2023 and NYCB to a much lesser extent just a week ago. The market was initially pricing in for rate cuts that began in March, but the market now believes there is no possibility of rate cuts until June. Even amid all these changes, the S&P 500 has still gained nearly 4% YTD, which leads to questions about the accuracy and legitimacy of this market price in.

Other Better Investment Opportunities

With the interest rate being kept higher for longer, this opens the door to what we saw in 2022 where a lot of traders shifted their portfolios to fixed income investment vehicles. With the US government continuing to dig itself deeper in debt, US government notes and bonds, which are essentially risk-free, are an attractive prospect for investors with ~4.5-5% returns. We usually see an inverse relationship between bond yields and stock market returns. As bond yields rise, people move into bonds from equities and vice versa. We have seen an unravelling of fixed income and into the stock market over the past few months, with anticipated rate cuts souring the picture for fixed income investors. However, with this distinct possibility of higher rates for longer, we are very likely to see a reversal of this trend and may seem some more investors heading back to the fixed income market, which puts downward pressure on prices in the equities market.

Too Much Money

I believe that a lot of the cause for this drastic overpricing in the equities market has come from the overall increase in money supply that we have seen in recent months. This effect has not been seen only in the stock market and has been driving up the prices of many investment vehicles as there continues to be more demand for good investments than there is supply.

For the past 2 years the Federal reserve has been contracting the supply of money to allow for prices to fall, and we have seen the dollar appreciate relative to other currencies as this supply continued to fall. This contraction of the money is highly correlated with recessions and has only happened 4 other times in history, with each resulting in recession/depression.

Although we have yet to see a recession result from this shrinking in money supply, the Fed, in line with their policies of easing restrictions, has increased the money supply for the first time in almost 2 years. This normally wouldn't be a big deal on its own, but it has coupled with a favorable international economic context to bring about a rapid overpricing in many investments. The main other driver here has been the large and rapid fleeing of investors from China as China starts to undergo an intense economic change brought about by their extremely low birth rate and over leveraging of state owned developers. Their short-sighted "one-child policy" has caused an extreme and sudden drop off of population, particularly young people, which leaves an intensively labor driven economy empty handed. January has seen the sixth month of consecutive net selling in the Chinese stock market, resulting in hundreds of billions of dollars moving to other investment opportunities. Fortunately for all those ex-Chinese investors, the S&P 500 was red hot, so they have found it extremely profitable to keep dumping money into the American stock market. These factors have driven the prices of investments way off their fair values and has caused this overextension of an initially deserved market rally. The same effect can be seen in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) which has historically been thought of as a store-of-value against mainstream finance like gold and silver are. We have seen the correlation of BTC and the S&P rapidly increase as the same investors are dumping money into them, causing a dangerous cycle of positive reinforcement. They invest, which drives the price up, which causes them to invest more, which drives the price up more, etc.

Technicals

The technicals of SPY and the S&P reinforce my estimation of an overextension of this rally. For starters, the S&P 500 is way above its smoothed moving average (SMMA), causing me to think that the S&P 500 is overbought and overpriced.

This leads me to believe that a correction down towards the SMMA levels of ~450 are coming with these overextensions proven to drift back towards the SMMA overtime. A supporting factor for this is shown in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) which has shown us consistently higher S&P 500 highs supported by lower RSI highs. This could signal a loss in momentum and possible imminent reversal.

Looking at the amount of stocks in the S&P 500 that are above their 200-day moving average gives us another glimpse at the overbought nature of the S&P 500.

We see that currently almost 70% of the stocks in the S&P are above their 200-day moving average, signaling a heavily overbought market. As you can see from the graph, no trend has ever survived being consistently above this 70% mark, and it's a strong indicator of an overbought market and an incoming correction.

Conclusion

I believe that the US markets and economy will benefit from these upcoming rate cuts, but that these large increases in the S&P 500 are akin to a premature celebration. You don't want to count your chickens before they hatch, and I am not sure that every chicken is going to hatch here. I believe there is an incoming correction for the stock market, whether it leads to a recession or not. With the price of S&P 500 being so high and so much evidence and logic pointing towards a correction, I have to give it a "Sell" rating for the time being.