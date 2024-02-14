Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SP500: Priced In For Lower Rates Now But CPI Shows Higher For Longer

Feb. 14, 2024 9:27 AM ETNASDAQ 100-Index (NDX), SP500, SPXSPY4 Comments
Summary

  • The S&P 500 has experienced a strong rally fueled by expectations of rate cuts and positive market sentiment.
  • However, the market may be overextended and due for a correction, as inflation remains high and rate cuts are pushed further into the year.
  • There are better investment opportunities in fixed income vehicles due to the possibility of higher rates for longer, which may lead to downward pressure on equities prices.
  • Techincals undoubtedly point towards market correction.

United State Senate Building

ANDREY DENISYUK/Moment via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The S&P 500 (SPY) has seen an incredible run over the past year, or more specifically, the past 4 months. Since the Federal Reserve indicated that it was planning on cutting rates sometime in 2024, the

This article was written by

Upperclassman studying Financial Economics at Binghamton University

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide personal investment advice and I am not a qualified licensed investment advisor. I am an amateur investor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

k
kmostello
Today, 5:32 AM
Comments (23)
Market timing has been proven to be a bad strategy time and again. Sure, there’s a high likelihood there will be a correction in the future, but no one knows when that is. In the meantime, you’d be missing out on additional gains. As they say, the trend is your friend. And let’s not dismiss the tax consequences of selling which are significant. Finally, the gains from market speculation are far from evenly distributed. So, if you’re really concerned about a bubble, consider moving money into small caps and equal weighted index funds, because those equities clearly have not seen much appreciation at all lately.
E
EQDIS999
Yesterday, 7:10 AM
Comments (115)
What If like to know is.. If Russell 2000 breaks out wont it drag S&P higher? How common is it for small caps to go up and large to go south? Seems many are betting for a small cap breakout
Y
Yanks56
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.1K)
A sell rating for what? To time the market going out and getting back in? How many generations of outperformance is needed to validate that “time in the market” trumps everything?
Paul Gluck profile picture
Paul Gluck
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (6)
@Yanks56 Thanks for reading my article! I'm not saying to liquidate your Roth IRA. Not everyone is the same kind of investor as you (long-term). A lot of people make money on specific upswings and downswings of the S&P 500/NDX/SPY, just as they do with any individual stock. As of right now, the S&P 500 deserves a "Sell" rating and people can do with that information what they may.
