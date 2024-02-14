Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Total U.S. Trade With World Shrank In 2023

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • The total value of goods the United States exchanged with every other nation on Earth declined in 2023.
  • Trade between the U.S. and the world has been shrinking since February 2023 as a result of President Biden's trade policies.
  • When we exclude the value of goods exchanged between the U.S. and China, we find the cumulative loss of trade and the rest of the world (without China) from February 2023 through December 2023 adds up to $185.5 billion.

Trading charts and graph data on LCD close-up

da-kuk

The total value of goods the United States exchanged with every other nation on Earth declined in 2023. According to initial estimates for 2023, the total value of U.S. exports dropped by $48.3 billion from 2022's level to $2,016.8 billion. Total U.S. imports dropped

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.78K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.