Inflation Is Dead So Buy The Dip

Stocks swooned and bond yields soared in the wake of an inflation report that was much ado about nothing. Since the beginning of this year, I have been preaching that we would likely see a pullback in risk asset prices instigated by renewed uncertainty about the timing of rate cuts between now and the Fed's next meeting in March. That is exactly what happened yesterday, as investors are now concerned that the Fed may not start reducing rates until June, driving interest rates higher and stock prices lower in the process. Bears are happily stirring the pot in hopes that something larger than a pullback in the major market average will breathe life into a dead narrative. This pullback is one that should be bought for those who want to capitalize on higher levels during the second half of this year.

The expectation was for the overall inflation rate to rise by 0.2% in January and for the annualized rate to fall from 3.4% to 2.9%. Instead, the monthly increase was 0.3%, and the annualized rate only fell to 3.1%. As for the core rate, which excludes food and energy, it rose 0.4% instead of the 0.3% expected, and the annualized rate was unchanged at 3.9%. Apparently, that brings an end to the disinflationary process for some. I think that is ridiculous, as the components of the index keeping the rate inflated are scheduled to fall dramatically in the months ahead. I see no disruption to the disinflationary trend.

Shelter costs, which include rents, rose 0.6% in January, and accounted for more than two-thirds of the overall increase in the inflation rate. A new weighting system being used at the start of this year places more emphasis on shelter costs in the index, helping it to push the rate up even more. Yet we know that the way rent is measured in the CPI is not consistent with what rental inflation is today, because of the lag involved in the calculation. New rental rates are not up 6% over last year, as they have been figured into the January CPI calculation.

We must wait until today's lower monthly increases work their way into the 12-month number, while the much higher monthly increases from one year ago fall off. It is scheduled to happen. Investors should be comforted by the Fed's preferred measure of inflation at the end of this month, as the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index does not carry the same weighting for shelter costs. We have seen a steadier decline in this far more important measurement.

In fact, the core rate for PCE, which is the more important number to Fed officials, increased 2% quarter over quarter during the last six months of 2023. Inflation is dead, but the naysayers insist that still-sticky services inflation will force the Fed to stand pat on rate cuts until at least June and perhaps much later in the year. That will lead to higher rates for longer, which will depress stock valuations and could slow growth to dangerously low levels that may reignite concerns about recession. I have been hearing this over and over again for the past year or more, but the numbers suggest otherwise.

More good news came the day before yesterday's CPE in the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations for January. We learned that consumers are no longer concerned about inflation. The medium-term rate for where consumers see inflation over the next three years has fallen below pre-pandemic levels to 2.4%. The range of goods and services for which consumers see price increases falling was broad based, as food, gasoline, and rents fell to the lowest levels since 2020. The Fed is intently focused on expectations because officials believe that expectations have a strong influence on where prices ultimately go. If the Fed's job is to contain them, then the job is done.

The stock market has needed to pullback to resolve an overbought condition, and January's CPI report is the excuse for that to happen. There is no way to know how deep a drawdown will result, but I seriously doubt it will be anything more than what we saw last February when stocks swooned for the same reason-Fed policy uncertainty. A test of the 50-day moving average at approximately 4,800 on the S&P 500 index would be a 5% decline from the high. I think that is a dip that investors should buy.