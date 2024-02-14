Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Inflation Is Dead So Buy The Dip

Feb. 14, 2024 9:45 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJI12 Comments
Summary

  • Stocks fell and bond yields rose after an inflation report showed higher-than-expected rates, sparking concerns about delayed rate cuts.
  • The inflation report showed an increase in shelter costs, but I believe this is temporary and does not disrupt the overall disinflationary trend.
  • Consumer expectations for inflation have fallen, indicating that the Federal Reserve's job of containing inflation is done.
Inflation

JLGutierrez

Stocks swooned and bond yields soared in the wake of an inflation report that was much ado about nothing. Since the beginning of this year, I have been preaching that we would likely see a pullback in risk asset prices instigated

Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.

He is the leader of the investing group The Portfolio Architect, which focuses on an overall economic and market outlook that complements an all-weather investment strategy designed to produce consistent risk-adjusted market returns. Features include: Portfolio construction guidance, access to an “All-Weather” model portfolio and a dividend and options income portfolio, a daily brief summarizing current events, a week ahead newsletter, technical and fundamental reports, trade alerts, and 24/7 chat. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

k
kmoist
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (295)
Car insurance just went up 35% and home owners insurance doubled. Glad inflation is dead
P
Publius Valerius
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (2.25K)
@kmoist That has NOTHING to do with fiscal or monetary policy!
k
kmoist
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (295)
Coke and Peps just raised prices 8&9%. A cheeseburger at McDonald was $2.93. Yep, inflation is dead
P
Publius Valerius
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (2.25K)
Good analysis!
V
V N M
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (10)
@Lawrence Fuller Thanks. Always a well thought point of view.
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (2.69K)
Go for the jugular @Lawrence Fuller . Heck ya. You've stood firm and have been proven right.
c
cj. 1019
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (105)
Lawrence, i am in the same camp as you regarding a pull back to 4800 should be bought. We need a healthy 5% pull back at this time!
W
Wait For The Other Shoe To Drop
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (615)
AI was asked if inflation was dead and it answered “that is a lie”.
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (3.44K)
I honestly think we are entering a secular Bull Market.
M
Mohit7269
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (272)
@PauloCostaSilva If this becomes a secular bull market, Bitcoin will rocket to 100K.. :)
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (3.44K)
@Mohit7269 Actually, I see $BTC going much much higher than that. I strongly believe we'll see 100k in less than a year man.
M
Mohit7269
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (272)
@PauloCostaSilva And dollar will stop being a reserve currency..

And inflation will come roaring back as there will be too much money outside of Fed control chasing goods and services
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

