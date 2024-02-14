Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PEY: Pass Due To Bad Exposure And High Fees

Value Voyage profile picture
Value Voyage
36 Followers

Summary

  • Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF faces risks due to a lack of diversification, bad exposure, underperformance compared to peers, and a high comparative fee structure.
  • PEY's strategy focuses on high dividend-yielding stocks with a history of increasing dividends, aiming to provide income and potential capital appreciation.
  • PEY has significant exposure to Walgreens Boots Alliance, which adds to the fund's vulnerability and warrants caution.
Close up shot of a man checking his investment portfolio on his phone

AzmanJaka/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is positioned precariously at the hard-to-execute intersection of high-dividend payments and following an index-based strategy. While the ETF's strategy of mirroring the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers 50 Index offers an

This article was written by

Value Voyage profile picture
Value Voyage
36 Followers
Value Voyage brings a robust experience within Enterprise Risk Management for a public pension. Furthermore, this expertise is bolstered by the FRM (Financial Risk Manager) and CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst) designations, reflecting a deep proficiency in financial valuation. With extensive experience evaluating publicly traded companies and developing ETF best practices, I offer both a strategic and tactical portfolio implementation background. As a contributor, I specialize in uncovering fundamental value plays within the Industrial and Consumer sectors, drawing on my substantial background. I also offer ETF recommendations, serving readers with a blend of sector-specific knowledge and broad investment acumen.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

H
Husky returns
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (72)
A most helpful analysis! I have passed on PEY for many of the same reasons outlined in your analysis. However, I am looking for a dividend ETF to add to my portfolio that complements SCHD and VIG without huge overlap. I also need a dividend ETF that does not hold any of the M7 because I already have concentrated positions with all of those names. I have been considering VYM and HDV, but both have a large overlap with SCHD and VIG. DVY is one I have been considering as a way to complement SCHD and VIG. DVY has very little overlap with SCHD and VIG but is also very expensive and has tended to underperform SPY. Any thoughts on what I might do here? Perhaps I should only hold the two dividend funds I have today (I.e. SCHD and VIG) and put the rest in SPY, but I welcome your thoughts… I know I could add something like RNP or VNQ for additional diversification, but these are positions held in a taxable account, so I am seeking qualified dividend income.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PEY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PEY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.