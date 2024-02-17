The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's January 2024 Income Update

Hector Roqueta Rivero/Moment via Getty Images

The big news in the world of dividends this week is that Meta (META) just announced a dividend of $.50/share and Goldman Sachs (GS) took a look at the nineteen largest non-dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500 to see what would happen if they followed suit with dividend announcements of their own. If these companies did initiate dividends (especially if a company like Alphabet (GOOG) or Amazon (AMZN) instituted a dividend policy) it would have a significant impact on the overall yield of the S&P 500. In 2023 Alphabet made up a combined total of roughly 3.8% of the S&P 500's weight (This is GOOG & GOOGL) while Amazon represented 3.11% of the S&P 500's weight. These companies are currently the largest positions who do not current pay a dividend and are in a good position to be able to begin offering dividend payments.

So what does that mean to us and our strategy? When it comes to John and Jane's portfolios, we are focused on dividends and interest because we are looking for cash-flows and that is something that a pure-growth investment does not offer. Cash-flows are important as a retiree in particular because it is the best mechanism for reducing risk by taking something volatile (stock price) and adding a component that is intended to be consistent and therefore more stable.

The announcement by META is comparable to when Apple (AAPL) initiated its dividend and as you can see from the Taxable Account articles, AAPL has been one of the best performing investments in John and Jane's portfolio. With META now paying a dividend, it opens the door to another possible investment option that we can consider for John and Jane's portfolios. The tech sector has traditionally lacked dividend-paying stocks because the companies are known for their fast growth, and the companies that do pay dividends have long-established histories and tend to hold a commanding presence in their area of business.

While we don't have plans to add META anytime soon, it is exciting that there is yet another potential opportunity for us to diversify into a sector that John and Jane have the least amount of exposure to.

Traditional IRA January Trades

The Traditional IRA made a total of five buys during the month of January.

Jane Traditional IRA - 2024-1 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

The largest buy was the addition of a 3-month CD at 5.15% to replace the CD that recently expired.

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) is currently trading at its most attractive level in 15 years based on the Price/FFO ratio. FastGraphs shows us that the stock usually trades at nearly 19X P/FFO, but is currently sitting just under 13X P/FFO today.

ARE FastGraphs - 15 Year (FastGraphs)

EOG Resources (EOG) - We made two purchases of two shares a piece in EOG. We recently sold off high-cost shares over $120/share, and we are looking to add more but would prefer to see the price under $105/share minimum before adding more shares to the holdings. We will also trim back the higher cost shares if the share price moves over $120/share.

I have mentioned previously that we do not invest in any pharmaceutical companies directly because it is an industry that is far too volatile and includes risk that is difficult to account for (a great example of this is when the drug is denied by the FDA). For this reason we have continued to add to BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) as an alternative because this way we can get exposure to the healthcare industry while also generating a compelling 6% yield. We have added to this position multiple times over the last few months.

Roth IRA January Trades

The Roth IRA made a total of three trades during the month of January, including two sells in one buy.

Roth IRA - 2024-1 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

BP (BP) shares were added prior to its Q4 earnings announcement in February. I mentioned previously that we would be interested in purchasing more shares if the price was under $34/share. We look forward to BP's acknowledgement of the work that the company needs to do in resetting the shareholder relationship after a tumultuous 2023.

Bank of America (BAC) high-cost shares were trimmed back, and the timing could have been a little bit better, but the goal was to reduce high-cost exposure. The stock is currently trading below its five-year average P/E ratio of 12X, but not by much after its rally going into the end of 2023. We would be looking for a P/E ratio under 10X before we would consider adding back to the position again.

BAC FastGraphs (FastGraphs)

The T. Rowe Price (TROW) sale of 25 shares was to eliminate the high cost shares in favor of keeping the shares that were recently picked up under $100/share. TROW is a newer position in the Roth IRA, and the chance to ensure a very low-cost basis is a welcome idea because the current level of market uncertainty has inflicted a lot of pain on TROW's stock price. One of my favorite things about TROW is that the company carries no debt and offers a nearly 5% yield when shares are trading at $100.

2024 Projected Dividends By Company & Portfolio Composition

The following images are updates to the dividends collected in January, the most current composition of the portfolio, and some updated estimates regarding future income based on the most current information we have.

Traditional IRA - 2023 V 2024 - January Dividends (CDI) Roth IRA - 2023 V 2024 - January Dividends (CDI)

The next two images have undergone some changes because I did not have them representing the numbers I originally intended. The purpose of these tables is to give readers a better understanding of Jane's income stream and the growth month over month.

2023 - Income earned in 2023.

2024 (Ex CD's) - Looks at the dividend income expected from the portfolio (the yellow numbers reflect estimates as if no dividend increases will be received).

2024 (W CD's) - Looks at the interest income generated by certificates of deposit and SWVXX (Charles Schwab money market).

Total Income - The total combined dividend and interest income.

3%/5%/7% columns - Provides quick reference numbers to see what the income would be at each prospective increase level.

Actual Increase - This indicates the actual increase of the dividends and interest received compared with what was received in the same month of the prior year.

2024-1 - Traditional IRA Income & Forecast (CDI) 2024-1 - Roth IRA Income & Forecast (CDI)

The final images show the composition of the portfolio and current gain-loss numbers. One of the new columns I added now indicates the percentage of income that the specific holding generates. When we use this combined with the column that represents the percentage of account we can better understand how much exposure Jane has to any given position.

Traditional IRA numbers were updated on 02/07/2024.

Traditional IRA - 2024-1 - Gain-Loss (CDI)

**It is worth noting that the 4.06% yield on the Traditional IRA is significantly less than what is actually expected and this is because of how much exposure this account has to CD's and SWVXX (we treat these as conservatively as possible, so the numbers on the screen will increase considerably over time).

Roth IRA numbers were updated on 02/12/2024. (Normally I updated these together, but I forgot to do the Roth at the same time).

Roth IRA - 2024-1 - Gain-Loss (CDI)

The Roth IRA has more "% of income" exposure to fewer positions and this is something that needs to be paid close attention to. With positions like RNP we are not concerned because this is a diversified holding of REITs so that resolves a majority of the risk but with a holding like Agree Realty (ADC) it does make sense to limit further exposure when it makes up more than 10% of the account and generates more than 10% of the income. The exception here is that ADC is not held in any other portfolio of John and Jane's (other than a small preferred share position in the Traditional IRA) so in terms of their holdings as a whole, ADC represents right around 1.2% of their total holdings.

Conclusion

The emphasis of these articles moving forward is going to focus on looking at the granular reasons as to why income is increasing or decreasing over time. I figure that most readers will find it a little more compelling to see images that show how income is changing over time and for those who are interested in the deep-dive analysis I would refer you to my YouTube Channel for the analysis that covers every single possible data point (everything from cash-on-hand to unrealized gain-loss) that can be somewhat overwhelming for the individual who is just dipping their toes in the water.

Regardless of whether it's these articles or my YouTube videos, the underlying focus and goals of the portfolio is still the same - purchase investments that maximize cash-flow first and capital gains is just the icing on the cake. This doesn't mean that capital gains aren't important, but it does suggest we will emphasize the ability to generate income over the ability to substantially grow the account balance.

What makes Jane's retirement portfolio interesting is the amount of exposure to SWVXX and certificates of deposit which tend to boost the yield even if it does take away from future dividend increases. The downside of these investments is that not only are they unable to receive dividend increases (SWVXX can go up if rates go up) but at this point the potential downside is more likely because it is expected that we will see rates decrease, thus decreasing the rates on SWVXX but also when it comes time to renew CD's there is the potential we won't be able to replace existing CD's at comparable rates.

John and Jane are long all holdings mentioned in this article except for Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, and Goldman Sachs.