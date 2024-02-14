The Long Leading Forecast Through Year End 2024

MaxOzerov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

With the report on Q4 GDP and the Senior Loan Officer Survey of bank lending by the Federal Reserve, we have almost all the information we need to take a long-range peer into the likely state of the economy one year from now, via the long leading indicators.

What Are The Long Leading Indicators?

I have several systems for forecasting the economy. One is the high-frequency "Weekly Indicators," which, as the name implies, is updated weekly and is thus very timely. Typically in the past, for the short term until roughly 6 months out, I have made use of a second, K.I.S.S. method, which relies on the Index of Leading Indicators. I have not done that in the past year, because as I wrote several months ago, the un-kinking of supply chain bottlenecks, which shifted the entire supply sided curve to the right (meaning expansionary disinflation) swamped that paradigm. For the longer term, essentially one year out, I look to the long leading indicators, which have a very long history of signaling well in advance of an economic turn. These, too, were affected by the supply side disinflation last year, but that appears to have ended.

In this regard, I am almost completely robotic. Why? Most of what you read which seeks to forecast the economy falls into two categories of leading you astray:

1. Most observers simply project existing trends into the future, overlooking that there are some data-points that reliably turn before others, and thus completely miss turning points until they are already in the rear view mirror.

2. A great deal - perhaps most - of what you read about the economy starts off with an ideology and a conclusion based on that ideology already baked into the cake. The writer then marshals a series of data-points that confirm that already-determined conclusion. The very same utterly decisive economic metric from last year that was moving in one direction is completely ignored this year when it is moving in the opposite direction, and vice versa.

By contrast, looking repetitively at a bank of indicators that have decades - in a few cases, over a century - of history, and a demonstrable record of being reliable harbingers of the continuation or reversal of an existing trend, has had a much better track record.

Now let's return to my main topic at hand. Geoffrey Moore, who for decades published the Index of Leading Indicators, and in 1993 wrote "Leading Economic Indicators: New Approaches and Forecasting Records," identified 4:

Housing permits

Corporate bond yields

Real money supply

Corporate profits adjusted by unit labor costs.

A variation of the above is Paul Kasriel's "foolproof recession indicator," which combines real money supply with the yield curve, i.e., the difference in the interest rate between short- and long-term treasury bonds. This turns negative a year or more before the next recession about half of the time.

Another long leading indicator has been described by UCLA Prof. Edward E. Leamer, who wrote "Housing IS the Business Cycle." In that article, he identified real residential investments as a share of GDP as an indicator that typically turns at least 5 quarters before the onset of a recession.

Several other series appear to have merit as long leading indicators as well. Real retail sales in several forms also have value as a long leading indicator and, in particular, real retail sales per capita. Additionally, the tightening of credit conditions also appears to have merit as a long leading indicator.

That gives us a total of 7 categories of long leading indicators. All of these economic series have a long-term history of turning a year or more before a recession.

Current Trends In The Long Leading Indicators

Corporate Bond Yields

On a monthly basis, corporate bond yields data goes back over 100 years to 1919. With the exception of the 1981 "double-dip," the fiscal contractions underlying the 1938 and 1945 recessions (which last year's supply side disinflation was very similar to), 1926, and - excusably I think! - 2020's pandemic - corporate bond yields have always made their most recent low over 1 year before the onset of the next recession. Typically they have also retreated from cycle highs approximately -- before a recovery is in place, as shown in the graph below of the last 40 years (although the correlation goes back much further).

Long term view interest rates (FRED)

As shown in this close-up of the past 5 years, corporate bond yields rose sharply as the Fed increased interest rates, but have retreated from their highs for close to 4 months:

Interest rates - last 5 years (FRED)

If yields fail to make a new high within 4 months of their last, that has historically been a sign that they have likely started their descent - which lays the groundwork for the beginning of the next expansion. Since bond yields last made new highs at the end of October, should there be no new highs in yields by the end of this month, this indicator will turn neutral, and may be an important signal of when the economy will resume growth.

Housing

Housing, which typically follows interest rates with a few months' lag, has typically declined by over one year, and by 20% or more before the onset of a recession (the mild recession of 2001 being the exception, with only a 10% decline), as shown in the below graph of housing starts (blue), permits (red), as well as new home sales (gold):

Housing permits, starts, sales - long term (FRED)

As close-up on the past 5 years shows that housing declined by well over 20% by autumn 2022. But in late 2022, new home sales (typically the most leading of all of these metrics, if very noisy) bottomed, followed by permits in early 2023 and starts in summer 2023:

Housing permits, starts, sales - last 5 years (FRED)

Additionally, housing as a share of GDP, both nominally and in real terms, declined by over 20% from their expansion peaks in Q1 2021 into 2023. In the last two quarters of reports - Q3 and Q4 of 2023 - they have stabilized:

Housing as a share of GDP (FRED)

All of the historically most leading housing metrics have flipped over to either positive or at least neutral.

Corporate Profits

Corporate profits deflated by unit labor costs have an excellent track record going back over half a century as well. Below I show them both with and without inventory adjustments, as well as the placeholder of proprietors' income, for the past 70 years, in log scale:

Corporate profits - long term (FRED)

Here is the close-up for the past 5 years:

Corporate profits - last 5 years (FRED)

Through the date of their last report for Q3 of 2023 corporate profits remain down from their 2021 peak, but also may have bottomed. They have not been reported yet, so the placeholder of proprietors' income through Q4 is also shown

Proprietors' income, like corporate profits, has recovered from relatively poor performance in the first part of 2022.

Additionally, here is the chart of nominal corporate profits for the S&P 500 (SP500) through last week by FactSet:

S&P 500 - profits (FactSet)

This also shows corporate profits down over 5% from their nominal peak in Q2 of 2022, although they rebounded sharply in Q3 2023 before apparently declining again in Q4.

As a result, this indicator is best regarded as neutral to slightly positive.

Real Money Supply

No recession has ever started without at least real M1 turning negative or real M2 declining to under +2.5%. Here is this relationship going back over 60 years until the end of 2019 on a YoY% basis:

Real money supply - long term (FRED)

And here is the last 2.5 years:

Real money supply - post-pandemic (FRED)

In March 2022, Real M2 turned negative YoY. It was joined by real M1 in May. Currently both are down more than -10%, the worst level since 1980.

Real money supply remains very negative, although the absolute levels indicate likely bottoming:

Real money supply absolute level (FRED)

The Yield Curve

This has been an excellent long-range forecasting tool in times of inflation (although I do not think a positive yield curve is definitive in low interest rate deflationary environments). In the last 60 years, typically, a recession has begun after the Fed raises rates to combat inflation, and sufficiently so that the yield curve inverts.

Here is what the yield curve across the spectrum of Treasury maturities looked like at the end of last week:

Yield curve (Stockcharts.com)

Here is what 3 popular measures of the yield curve, the 10 year minus 2 year Treasury, 10 year minus 3 month Treasury, and 2 year Treasury minus Fed funds rate, look like for the past 25 years:

Selected yield spreads (FRED)

All three remain inverted. Thus, the yield curve is also negative.

Credit Conditions

The loosening or tightening of credit also appears to be an important component of changes in the economy over one year out. Although it only has a 30-year track record, two components of the Senior Loan Officer Survey have had a good track record.

The first component, the percentage of banks tightening vs. loosening standards for commercial loans to large (blue) and small (red) firms, is reported so that "positive" means "tightening." This reversed sharply in Q4, and is typically what is seen at the end of recessions:

Credit conditions - banks tightening (FRED)

The second component, demand for loans by large (blue) and small (red) firms, however, had turned negative, but two of the three measures of this metric improved significantly in Q4:

Credit conditions - stronger demand (FRED)

Meanwhile, the Chicago Fed Financial Service Index, Adjusted Financial Conditions (red) index, and Leverage subindex, which have a good record anticipating the Senior Loan Officer Survey's result re tightening credit, and which went "positive" (meaning bad for the economy), have all flipped to very negative (meaning loose conditions, which is good).

Chicago Fed weekly credit conditions (FRED)

Thus this indicator is also a positive.

Real Retail Sales Per Capita

These peaked more than a year before the onset of the last two recessions, but made troughs within six months of each recession bottom. These most recently made a trough in the first half of 2023, and have improved ever since:

Real retail sales per capita (FRED)

These are, therefore, also a positive.

A Final Comment

No indicator or set of indicators is perfect, and last year the un-kinking of supply chains as well as the similar steep decline in gas prices trumped just about everything. The New York Fed created an index designed to separate out these supply-sided effects, that was not available previously.

Here is its most recent update:

NY Fed Global Supply chain tightness index (NY Fed)

According to this index, the gale force economic tailwind that was created by supply disinflation has fully abated. Barring another exogenous event, e.g., another Ukraine War related gas price spike, the long leading indicators should go back to their historic value.

Summary & Conclusion

Let me point out, first of all, that this is a more comprehensive set of indicators, and in some cases, indicators with longer and better track records than are found in my more timely "Weekly Indicators" columns.

While the indicators are mixed, the only two which are unequivocally negative are the yield curve and real money supply. Housing, credit conditions, and real retail sales per capita are positive, corporate bond yields are poised to improve to neutral at the end of this month, and corporate profits are neutral to slightly positive.

Unless there is a major upturn in interest rates shortly, the weight of the indicators is turning positive. This suggests that the outlook for the economy for the rest of 2024 is also positive.