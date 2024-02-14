3 Buy Alerts: Triple Net REITs Are Falling Like Ninepins

EricGerrard/E+ via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

After a great run in November and December, REITs have tumbled so far in 2024.

Triple Net Lease REITs have been falling more.

While the SPDR Select Real Estate Fund (XLRE) is down 5% YTD, some of the larger triple net REITs are down 8-14%, namely: Realty Income (O), WP Carey (WPC), Agree Realty (ADC), and National Retail Properties (NNN).

XLRE vs O vs WPC vs NNN vs ADC (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

One of our members asked:

Just seems all the Triple Nets have done the worst, Whether it be ADC, NNN, O. It’s interest rate related, but why the triple nets more than the others ?

And that is a brilliant question, and the basis of this article.

We'll break down why it is that triple net lease REITs are falling more than the rest, why this spells opportunity, and highlight those which we believe are the top buys.

2 Reasons Why Triple Nets Fell More

Reason 1: Higher Interest Rate Sensitivity

The first reason pertains to interest rate sensitivity.

As you can see in the chart below, the 10 year U.S. Treasury yield has increased from 3.78% on December 27th to 4.18% today.

It is well known that REITs are negatively correlated to rates. Why?

Cost of capital: higher rates mean that the cost of debt that REITs pay goes up, which crunches profits as rents are usually not tied to interest rates. Income yield comparisons: Investors often compare the yield from REITs to the yield of fixed-income securities. As interest rates rise, the yields on bonds increase, making them more attractive relative to REITs if the REITs do not increase their dividends at the same pace. Given that the yield on the 10Y has nearly doubled in the past two years, it is clear to everyone that dividends have not doubled for the vast majority of REITs. Property Prices: As rates go up, the yield required (the cap rate) for property investors on buildings goes up to justify the higher cost of capital. Given that rents don't increase in lockstep, property values go down.

This should be clear to everyone. But it applies to all REITs right? So why does it apply more to triple net REITs than others?

The "three nets" in a triple net lease refer to the three types of costs associated with property ownership and operation that the tenant agrees to pay, in addition to their base rent. These are:

Property Taxes: The tenant is responsible for paying the property taxes for the leased space. This ensures that the landlord is not liable for the tax obligations associated with the property. Building Insurance: The tenant must also pay for the insurance on the leased property. This coverage typically includes property damage and liability insurance, protecting the tenant and landlord against various risks and damages. Maintenance Costs: Maintenance and repair costs for the property's common areas and the structural components are also the tenant's responsibility. This includes routine upkeep and major repairs, ensuring the property remains in good condition throughout the lease term.

It is therefore a given that if you take out these costs, then the place that interest rates take in the cost structure is higher for a triple net like Realty Income than it is for Simon Property Group.

You can see this by comparing the ratio of the cost of interest to all these costs.

1x to 2x for Realty income vs 1.0x to 1.3x for SPG.

SPG income statement (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

SPG is the prime example as it does not operate any form of net-leases. The financial statements extract above clearly shows items that you'll never see on Realty Income's income statement: tax expenses, maintenance, direct costs of the real estate.

Because of this, if rates go up, there's more downside for Realty Income.

If rates go down, there's more upside for Realty Income.

Of course since stock prices reflect future expectation, the mere expectation of rates going down later, or less, can be enough to send prices down if they had previously increased in anticipation of these declines.

This is Keynes "second level thinking". In the stock market, first-level thinking is buying a stock because you think the company is good. Second-level thinking is buying a stock because you think other investors will realize it's good and start buying it too, making its price go up.

Keynes suggested that successful investing requires this second-level thinking. You have to think about what others believe and how they'll act, not just what you believe. It's like playing chess and thinking several moves ahead, considering not just what you want to do but also what your opponent might do in response.

So this is the first reason explaining why

Reason 2: Higher Weighted Average Lease Terms

The second reason that triple nets fall more is that they have longer duration leases.

This means that fixed rents (or rents with set escalators) are negotiated for a long period of time.

This is something that triple nets usually like to market as a proof of their stability vs other industries among REITs.

A look at the investor presentations of the 4 triple nets I mentioned shows that they all highlight this as a marketing point.

O Investor Presentation

WPC Investor Presentation

NNN Investor Presentation

ADC Investor Presentation

Interestingly enough, WPC that has the largest WALT also has the largest loss year to date. Of course we're not going to see perfect correlation. REITs are not bonds, and there are a lot of company level influences at the micro level which impact the stock price. But nonetheless, the general trend is there.

Why is this?

As these rents are viewed as fixed until renewal, they cannot be adjusted to reflect higher costs of capital. This makes them more sensitive to changes in interest rates, just as this is the case with treasuries.

Remember the 10-Year UST data that I showed above? The yield on it increased 0.4% between December 27th and today.

The 1 year treasury only saw a 0.2% increase. The 1 month saw less than a 0.1% increase.

So with REITs, on one extreme you have the likes of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) that runs hotels and has revenue directly linked to room bookings.

CLDT DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Note that this creates variability from a revenue perspective, and is the reason CLDT had to cut its dividend in 2020 and only reinstate it a couple of years later. Its revenue isn't guaranteed beyond the few nights booked by clients at hotels.

In the DFT chart above you can see the dividend cut through the lack of vertical bars (representing individual dividend payments), and the colored ranges which show the erosion of shareholder value for dividend investors.

On the other extreme you have VICI Properties (VICI) with a WALT of 41 years.

VICI Investor Presentation

Once again there are no surprises here, CLDT has done better than the XLRE year to date, whereas VICI has done worse.

XLRE vs CLDT vs VICI (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

This relationship is most at work with triple-net REITs because of the higher supposed interest rate sensitivity which we talked about above.

But it also applies somewhat to non net-lease REITs.

In Prologis (PLD)'s latest investor presentation, they show the WALT of some other REITS (makes my life easier than digging up another half dozen investor presentations).

PLD Investor Presentation

What we clearly see, is that the likes of EastGroup Properties (EGP), First Industrial Realty (FR), Federal Realty (FRT) and Simon Property Group (SPG), have done better than the sector index YTD, with WALTs of 5-7 years.

XLRE vs PLD vs AVB vs EGP vs FR vs FRT vs BXP (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Ok, I hope I've made a compelling case of why triple-nets have fallen more than others.

It's important though to isolate some of the micro from the macro here for clarity.

The point I want to illustrate is that these macro influences are at play, but idiosyncratic risks of the underlying firms can be a larger contributor to price action.

Boston Properties (BXP) has been an exception here, but not a surprise. Remember what I said about the micro making this analysis murky and not black on white?

You can read my January article on the slaughter of Office REITS if you haven't yet.

Here it is clear that the micro is taking over the macro. For BXP the lower WALT is a real risk, as office values are declining, as are rents in the office space. Renewals

The company's operating performance relative to the sector has been very poor.

There is no doubt then that SA's Quant System warns that BXP is at a high risk of performing badly.

Seeking Alpha Quant

It is struggling to grow revenue and FFO as renewal rates have been very unattractive for office REITs. I expect this to get worse.

Now let's move on to the bigger question:

Why does this spell opportunity?

REITs had a nice little rally to end 2023. But then they called down.

Basically the market has changed its opinion on rate cuts since. It priced a March rate cut, and now we're backpedaling, expecting a late April/early May rate cut.

Jerome Powell, chair of the Feb, recently gave a 60 minute interview on CBS.

Below are some of the sections which I believe are worth noting. Emphasis is mine.

We're committed to returning inflation to 2% over time. I've said that we wouldn't wait to get to 2% to cut rates. In fact, you know, we're actively considering now going forward cutting rates, and on a 12-month basis inflation, you know, is not at 2%. It's between 2-3%. But it's moving down in a way that, that it gives us some comfort. [...] Well, we have a strong economy. Growth is going on at a solid pace. The labor market is strong: 3.7% unemployment. And inflation is coming down. With the economy strong like that, we feel like we can approach the question of when to begin to reduce interest rates carefully. And, you know, we want to see more evidence that inflation is moving sustainably down to 2%. We have some confidence in that. Our confidence is rising. We just want some more confidence before we take that very important step of beginning to cut interest rates. [...] So, the broader situation is that the economy is strong, the labor market is strong, and inflation is coming down. And my colleagues and I are trying to pick the right point at which to begin to dial back our restrictive policy stance. That time is coming. We've said that we want to be more confident that inflation is moving down to 2%. And I would say, and I did say yesterday, that I think it's not likely that this committee will reach that level of confidence in time for the March meeting, which is in seven weeks.

In between now and the March 19th meeting, there will be 2 CPI readings and 1 PCE readings.

The CPI readings really are secondary, as the Fed has stated again and again that the PCE is its preferred measure of inflation.

The PCE has been at 2.6% annualized for the past two months. If it comes in lower than that, and the CPI readings come in lower than 3%, there is a chance that we still get a March cut.

However, barring any exogenous surprises, we'll most likely see these numbers come through.

If the Fed doesn't have enough confidence between now and March, there is no doubt they'll have it by end of April.

I already believe that they are playing a dangerous game. The trade-off of cutting early vs cutting late, is that if they cut too early, inflation will settle above their target. If they cut too late, they'll kill the economy.

Note here that "settling above their target" means it might settle at 2.5% instead of 2%.

It maddens me that they are so fixated on their 2% inflation target.

The target was officially adopted in 2012. It wasn't scientifically proven to be superior, it was a judgment call. And it was a bit bandwagon, if you don't mind me saying so. It became the standard in the US because it had been adopted by other central banks, based on a judgment call.

I've called many times for the fact that a 3% inflation target makes more sense. It stimulates more growth (because hoarding cash is less attractive) without increasing by much the risk of tipping into an inflationary cycle.

What Powell is effectively saying is that he'd rather hurt the economy than risk the inflation rate settling anywhere above 2%.

They'll settle for less than 2%, as they did for 20 years, which in my opinion is even worse for the economy.

I'm not the only one here, well respected economists have said this too.

Mohamed El-Erian, a prominent economist and the former CEO of PIMCO argues that the 2% target may no longer be suitable given changes in the economy, particularly challenges on the supply side that make achieving a 2% inflation rate more difficult.

El-Erian suggests that a 3% inflation rate could be a more realistic and potentially beneficial target, allowing for economic growth without the risk of tipping the economy into recession.

But I digress.

Odds of a rate cut in March are now pretty much 0% after the CPI proved to be stickier in January than predicted earlier.

However, I still believe that his adjustment in market perception has likely led to underestimating the chance of a cut in May.

The CPI data is published, but then it is adjusted at a later date because of seasonal adjustments. Why?

Seasonal adjustments are crucial for interpreting raw data, especially when identifying trends within economic cycles. After the festive season the CPI report reveals that certain services, including insurance, undergo benchmark revisions at the start of the year, causing price surges.

Historically, January and February MoM data has been adjusted by 0.1% to 0.25%.

Macrobond, ING

So CPI rose 0.3% instead of the expected 0.2% rise, but is likely to be revised 0.1-0.2% lower at a later date.

What is unfortunate is that the Fed says it uses the data it is given. I'd sure like to see them look at the chart above and assume that a similar pattern than the one that happened during the past 5 years is also at play here.

If the March meeting provides hints that a May cut is very likely, what we'll see is an adjustment in pricing of bonds, and therefore of REITs, as the outcome becomes more certain.

Bold action is required for bold results. The May cut might be a last chance to not cause unnecessary bloodshed in the economy.

Doing too little too late has been the name of the game for Powell's fed though. Remember when inflation was all supply led and "transitory"? We spent a year saying it wasn't until he finally turned around and said "it was time to retire the word 'transitory'.

But rates will most certainly be cut. And when they are, REITs will get their day. Triple Nets even more so because of the reasons presented above.

The market's short term pessimism here isn't warranted and presents investors with a great opportunity to get in.

A little patience will be necessary throughout the year, as investors will get jittery about the timing of cuts. When it is clear they will arrive, those who will be positioned will reap the benefits.

3 Net Lease REITs I like the most.

Realty Income (O), the dividend company, is by far the largest triple-net REIT in the US.

The scale gives it access to more deals, and access to cheaper capital.

The stock currently yields 5.84%, but as we've seen over the past decade, O has had a tendency to yield about 4.6% more often than not.

When O yields less than 4%, it is generally overvalued, and when it yields more than 5% it is generally undervalued. Above 5.5% has always been a steal.

O DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Furthermore, the reaction of triple-nets to interest rates only makes sense theoretically.

In practice, the vast majority of these firms' debt is fixed.

O has 93% fixed debt. And its investment spreads have moved in tandem with rates, meaning that rising rates do not pose significant earnings headwinds to the firm.

O Investor Presentation

This means that the stock price is reacting to rates, but the business model isn't.

Isn't that interesting? This means that the pricing comes down to primarily the income yield comparisons, and not to the impact on the business.

This means that as soon as rates go down, O will bounce back. A return to $67 seems to be the first stop. O investors can easily get 30% from here.

Investors often say that O's stock price returns have been subpar over time. This fails to consider the fact that an astute dividend investor might buy low, get paid to wait, sell high, and start over again.

O is a top buy at this price.

VICI Properties (VICI) also strikes me as a brilliant pick. Note the 40 year WALT doesn't add much interest sensitivity to 10-12 year WALTs do. The bulk of the sensitivity happens in those first 10 years.

What distinguishes VICI from a traditional Triple Net REIT is its focus on a specific niche within the real estate market—gaming and entertainment properties. This specialization requires VICI to have a deep understanding of the gaming industry, regulatory environments, and the unique dynamics of the markets in which it operates.

This gives the company a nice barrier to entry. When the stock launched, they effectively created an asset class of 1.

The dividend has been growing fantastically at a 7.6% CAGR since 2018. It increased 6.4% in 2023, well above other triple net peers.

VICI Investor Presentation

The stock's 5.6% yield seems unusually high given the continued potential for higher dividend growth.

VICI DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

The third which I like a lot now that the price has come down is Agree Realty (ADC).

It has really good, mostly consumer staples, tenants.

ADC Investor Presentation

And its track record of Dividend Growth has been superior to that of Realty Income, although the 3% hike last year was a bit soft.

ADC Investor Presentation

ADC currently yields 5.1%, well above its 10 year median yield of 4.1%.

ADC DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

As rates come down, I believe it will invariably return towards the trend, which would imply a price of $73. Then as the market gets excited it could easily go up to $80.

Conclusion

Stock prices go up and down, sometimes for the most fickle reasons.

The astute investor needs not only to be able to unpack the market psychology underpinning the moves in the stock prices, not only needs to understand the psyche of those who make policy, but needs to sort through the noise and find the right opportunities. Those who do, should be greatly rewarded.