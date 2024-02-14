Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMC Networks: 11.5% Yielding Notes One Of Two Good Income Options

Feb. 14, 2024 10:33 AM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Stock
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.24K Followers

Summary

  • AMC Networks saw a revenue decline of 12.4% in 2023, with sales dropping in all segments of the business.
  • The company reduced its operating expenses by nearly $700 million, leading to higher operating income than in 2022.
  • AMC Networks has increased its operating cash flows and free cash flow generation, allowing for the pay down of debt and providing liquidity for future debt maturities.
Cast Of AMC"s "Low Winter Sun" Q&A With Art House Convergence

Daniel Boczarski

Last week, AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) released its fourth quarter and full year earnings. Investors were not crazy about the results, as share prices dropped 15% on Friday. AMC Networks debt also sold off, with 2029 maturing debt now yielding 11.5%. Having

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.24K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMCX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own AMCX bonds maturing in 2029.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMCX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMCX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMCX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.