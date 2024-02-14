Daniel Boczarski

Last week, AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) released its fourth quarter and full year earnings. Investors were not crazy about the results, as share prices dropped 15% on Friday. AMC Networks debt also sold off, with 2029 maturing debt now yielding 11.5%. Having covered AMC Networks' short term debt in the past, I believe the company is positioning itself well to make the 2029 maturing debt a good fixed income investment.

AMC Networks saw a revenue decline of 12.4% in 2023 compared to 2022. The revenue declines were not isolated, as each segment of the business saw sales drop, but it was especially difficult for advertising and content licensing. Fortunately, the company was able to reduce its technical and operating costs by the same percentage as revenue, and thanks to lower restructuring expenses, AMC Networks saw a nearly $700 million drop in operating expenses. This led to operating income being $300 million higher than in 2022.

An examination of the balance sheet shows that AMC Networks paid down a large chunk of long-term debt in 2023. The company was able to reduce debt by nearly $500 million by also reducing its cash holdings by $360 million. AMC Networks still had $570 million of cash on hand at the end of the year, and shareholder equity rose notably from $853 million to $1.07 billion.

Perhaps the most impressive and the most relevant financial metric for bondholders is the cash flow performance. Over the last three years, AMC Networks has increased its operating cash flows from $143 million in 2021 to $204 million in 2023. Consequently, free cash flow has grown from $101 million to nearly $170 million in the same time frame. AMC Networks' free cash flow generation has been key to the pay down of $458 million of debt in 2023.

Looking beyond 2023, AMC Networks provided broad guidance in its fourth quarter’s earnings conference call. Over the next two years, AMC Networks expects to generate $500 million in free cash flow. Additionally, management has made it clear that debt reduction is important for the organization by mentioning it ahead of M&A and dividends in its capital allocation priority listing during the earnings call.

In addition to its $570 million of cash on hand, AMC Networks has a $400 million untapped revolver, which brings its total liquidity to nearly $1 billion. The company’s liquidity, combined with its free cash flow generation, should be sufficient to pay off its 2024 and 2025 debt maturities. It’s important to note that a portion of those debt maturities are from AMC Networks’ term loan facility, which should be able to be refinanced when the remaining principal matures in 2026.

An investment in AMC Networks does face risks. In the last few years, the company and industry have faced the major disruption of a global pandemic, along with a prolonged writers and actors labor strike. These events have likely led to management’s prudence in shoring up the balance sheet. There is no assurance that events like these won’t happen again over the next five years and place new cash flow stresses on the company.

For investors who are uncomfortable making the long-term commitment associated with holding debt that matures in 2029, there is another short-term income option. With the collapse of AMC Networks' share price, an options market has opened, with demand for put options at a $10 and $12.50 strike price. For the $10 share price, a cash secured put option with a March 15 expiration would yield 11%, not including interest on the cash holdings. To be assigned shares at $10, share prices would need to fall an additional 30% in five weeks.

AMC Networks has emerged from major challenges with free cash flow growth and consistent leverage reduction. Holders of the company’s 2024 maturing debt have already seen their principal payments made, and further debt reduction payments are being planned. For income investors, the options market and the company’s 2029 maturing debt provide two good income options.

CUSIP: 00164VAF0.

Price: $73.44.

Coupon: 4.25%.

Yield to Maturity: 11.52%.

Maturity Date: 2/15/2029.

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): B2/B+.