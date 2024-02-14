da-kuk

Insurance and Reinsurance is an underappreciated sector of the market, hidden away as a subset of the broader Financial Services segment. Consumers and investors alike often fail to understand the value created by companies in this space.

Despite being mainly large-cap businesses, Insurance companies, Reinsurance Companies, Brokers, and other service providers are often not well known to investors and are typically undercovered on Seeking Alpha.

Having spent decades working in this sector, and also being a Seeking Alpha Analyst, I wrote this article to introduce this group of companies to readers. It is a complex business, and investors need to understand the business dynamics to be successful in the space. I will continue to write articles on individual insurance stocks.

Why Insurance? Why now?

Insurance is a capital-intensive, cyclical business which, as an industry, produces steady, but not stellar growth.

As a sector, S&P 500 Insurance (SPXIC) share price performance has been just short of the overall SPY during the last decade, but has beaten the broader Financial Services group.

However, zooming into a shorter timeframe, SPXIC has shown a stellar performance with double the share price increase of both the SPY and the Financial Services Sector (SSPS).

The forward outlook is for a clear continuation of improving performance. A snapshot of Seeking Alpha Quant's top Financial Services stocks is quite telling:

Eight out of the top ten large-cap top S.A. Quant bullish ratings are Insurance Companies, as of the time of writing.

So what is going on?

I boil down the thesis to two 'R's' - Risk and Rates. These two things together drive the insurance cycle. Understanding and managing the insurance cycle is critical to making money in the segment.

Risk

The insurance business has had some hard times in recent years since 2017, facing headwinds from COVID-19, climate change, inflation, geopolitics, and other risks, which have resulted in policyholders claiming more than the business is priced for.

Meanwhile, there has been too much capital working in the business, as a result of ZIRP suppressing the true price of risk, and excess capital drawn in by abnormally good results in the preceding period.

As I will expand on below, capital has now become scarcer, and this has enabled insurers to adjust pricing upwards dramatically.

Rates

With the post COVID-19 era ushering in inflation and higher interest rates, an extra tailwind has been added to the sector.

Insurance is one segment that benefits from higher interest rates, as insurers carry large amounts of capital to support their policyholder liabilities, and invest these assets to generate returns. Most insurers invest heavily in fixed income, as they need predictable returns to generate liquidity as their claims liabilities become due.

In the early days of inflation, this is a headwind, as assets are locked in to match expected claims payouts, but as these assets are reinvested, the running yields increase with the increased rates.

The cycle will turn eventually when equilibrium comes into these two areas.

After a few years of underwriting profit, capital returns to the segment. High interest rates enable insurers to discount the claims that they will pay in the future, and prices drop back.

This is a process as much about psychology as actuarial science, and typically the market as a whole has a 'boiling frog' element. Investors take pain for too long before jumping out, and then stay out too long. The cycle is one of long slow decline followed by V-shaped recovery, plateau, and slow decline.

I will outline the Insurance business model, and the range of different companies in the space before coming back to the timeliness of the opportunity, and how to invest. My thesis is that we are at the best time to invest in the sector, at the top of the cycle.

Insurance business model 101

The insurer operates as a risk-taking business, but also as an asset manager.

The company charges a premium to its clients in return for a promise to pay out when things go wrong. This can be your house flooding, your car crashing, being sued for damages, or when you die. Some of these promises are good for just a year, others for a lifetime.

Even though these premiums are usually paid out every year, the things that cause claims on policies can take years or even decades to materialize. This product lifecycle is known in the industry as the 'tail' of the insurance policy.

The premiums collected are held as assets of the insurance company to cover these long duration policy liabilities. This is where the asset management part comes in. Insurance companies invest these funds to pay for claims when they arise, and generate margins from this 'float'.

There are two main sources of margin for an insurance company - the underwriting margin (how many more premiums are collected than administration costs and claims) and the investment margin (the return on assets invested). How well an Insurance Company manages these two activities determines what value they create for shareholders.

In addition, as insurers develop expertise in complex areas of asset and risk management, some add a third revenue stream but offer consultancy, advisory, or technology services.

This fundamental business model is common across all insurance companies. However, as insurance products cover every aspect of life and economic activity, there is a range of different types of insurance companies in the investible landscape. Let's break them down a level:

Property & Casualty Insurers

Property and Casualty Insurers cover a range of day-to-day products needed by individuals (Retail or Personal Lines Insurance) and companies (Commercial Risk Insurance).

Some specialize in a small number of products, such as The Allstate Corporation (ALL) or The Progressive Corporation (PGR) who run well-known retail brands covering Household and Motor Insurance.

The business profile of Retail Insurers tends to be high volume, lower margin 'short tail' business. The recipe for success here is excelling at sales, low-cost operations, managing the high volume of policies, and dynamic risk pricing. Due to the shorter tail, less emphasis is needed on the asset management side.

Others are much more diverse, such as American International Group, Inc. (AIG), The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) or Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) from the SA Quant list above. Companies like this operate in both the Retail and Commercial Risk Insurance areas. They offer a much broader range of products, with more complexity, a longer 'tail' and generally take bigger risks. Risk selection in the underwriting process, reserving their liabilities and managing more complex claims are needed to win. They also need to have a strong asset management competency, as they hold on to premiums for longer before making payouts.

P&C Reinsurers

Reinsurers are the insurance companies for insurance companies. They provide products which help insurers manage the volatility of their business, and help keep capital costs low. Reinsurance is a low volume, high complexity, high margin business, with volatile results, and a low barrier to entry. As such, it is a very cyclical business, where prices rise and fall in response to loss activity, and capital costs. Value creation is by being highly diversified, to reduce volatility and have lower costs of capital than their clients. They need to excel at risk selection, pricing, and cycle management. They generally have long tail liabilities, so asset management is important. As they offer protection for volatility, they also need to have access to liquidity to pay claims. The only reinsurer in the SA Quant list is RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). The traditional giants in the industry are in Europe - Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCPK:MURGY) Swiss Re AG (OTCPK:SSREY) and Hannover Rück SE (OTCPK:HVRRF).

To complicate matters more, many commercial insurance companies also write some reinsurance business, and some reinsurers write retail or commercial insurance.

Life Insurers

Life Insurance companies, as the name implies, provide life insurance policies. These traditionally helped individuals prepare for the end of their lives starting with simple funeral expense products, but most commonly offering bigger death benefits to help pay off house loans, or provide financial security for dependents. These are known as 'Mortality' products. Sophisticated products help with inheritance tax issues, and also wrap asset management services into the products.

More recently, as folks have started to live longer, Life insurers have started offering products that protect against the costs of outliving your assets. Longevity risk covers, and annuities, basically take the other side of the risk from Mortality products. Life insurers are able to hedge the risk that they run by playing both sides of this trade.

Finally - as medical costs increase, life insurers have sold 'Morbidity' products. These are also products that pay out in the insured's lifetime, but when they get sick. There are popular 'dread disease' products that pay out on cancer diagnosis, along with a list of other serious illnesses.

As you can imagine, these are hard to sell and hard to price products! So core competencies include sophisticated actuarial risk pricing, but also product design and sales. Alongside this, with the longest 'tail' of all, and asset services sometimes wrapped into the product, Life Insurers have to have top-notch asset management capabilities.

Investing in Life Insurance requires a good understanding of the business these companies write, and how strong they are in the relevant competencies.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) and Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) from the list above are life insurers. I have also written articles recently on Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and Legal & General Group Plc (OTCPK:LGGNF) which take a deeper look at other life insurers.

Composite Insurers

The most complex companies to analyze are composites. Composite insurers write both Life and Property & Casualty insurance. The big European reinsurers mentioned above also write both classes. Clearly, composite companies cover the widest range of risks and products, and need to be competent in the whole range of expertise in managing risk in this space. However, they have the strongest diversification, and as such should be able to offer capital-efficient products to less diversified entities.

Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers

Brokers are the intermediaries in the value chain. Insurance brokers work for folks who buy insurance, reinsurance brokers work for insurance companies when they buy reinsurance, and, because reinsurance companies themselves buy reinsurance (called retrocession) brokers intermediate those deals as well.

So they clip the ticket several times along the insurance value chain. All along, they take no risk. Sounds great - and brokers have been very profitable businesses. The industry is dominated by a duopoly, Aon plc (AON) and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC).

However, it is a highly competitive business, and a number of mid-sized brokers are driving competition on service, pricing, and, most importantly, people. Broking success relies on in keeping clients happy, with longstanding individual relationships the key. Increasingly, in a highly technical industry, happy clients need increasing levels of service, in actuarial modelling, predictive analytics, product design and so on. All of this is squeezing costs for the brokers, and hampering growth.

Recent years have seen a large number of public and private brokers challenge the giants for market share, clients, and talent. Notable examples are Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Howden, Lockton, and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW). Private Equity has been very active in funding in the space, which arguably is becoming over-serviced.

Price competition is also increasing, so while the seller pays a flat % of the premium they receive to the broker as brokerage - increasingly, the broker passes the bulk of this back to the buyer, and works for a service fee instead of a cut. Although they take no risk, brokers are also subject to cycle pressures. In higher premium cycles, they used to just take their share in the modern era, they get squeezed by the buyers to reduce their fees as the buyers have to pay more.

The broking space is also morphing into different business models, with increasing ownership and sponsorship of Managing General Agents (MGA's) who play most of the roles of a traditional insurer, but with a capital-light model.

The opportunity in Property & Casualty

As I mentioned above, Property and Casualty Insurance is a highly cyclical business, and the segment has had a bad run over the last few years.

The first challenge was in climate change and catastrophe losses.

As this chart from Swiss Re shows, while the trend is for the size of insured catastrophe losses to grow over the long term, 2012 to 2016 was a period of lower loss activity, before a much more active loss period starting in 2017.

In addition to natural catastrophes, further surprises came from COVID-19 and the Ukraine War, impacting other classes of P&C business.

Swiss Re

During the period from 2012 to 2017, significant capital came into the insurance and reinsurance arena. Much of this was in the form of non-traditional capital. Finally, after Hurricane Ian in 2022, the amount of capital in the industry reduced. After years of painful claims experiences, Ian was the last straw. Capital was lost, collateral was trapped, and insufficient new capital entered.

Howden

This capital reduction came at a time when inflation was at its peak, which increased the demand for insurance and reinsurance products. While prices in commercial insurance had been increasing since 2017, 2022 heralded the turning point of the P&C reinsurance pricing cycle. Prices for P&C reinsurance and insurance bottomed, and increased dramatically in two phases, commercial insurance first, then reinsurance. The chart below from broker Howden shows the picture of pricing changes in commercial insurance.

Howden

The reinsurance market prices have a similarly dramatic increase, but delayed until 2022. As reinsurance prices pull up insurance prices, I expect sustained high pricing in the entire insurance/reinsurance complex.

Howden

And results have just started to reflect this improvement in pricing, as shown by this exhibit on the results of the top 20 global reinsurers by broker Aon. The combined ratio is how the underwriting part of the margins for P&C carriers is shown. A combined ratio under 100% is an underwriting profit from the underwriting side of the business. With rates now back to similar levels to 2012, the improvement in the combined ratio should continue. Increased prices take 12-24 months to fully flow through, insurers' reported results due to the accounting patterns of insurance products.

Aon

At the same time, with higher yields on assets, insurers' returns on investment are starting to improve.

The most recent example in the news was insurer Everest, who reported a doubling of net investment income YOY as yields and other asset returns improved.

In short, P&C Insurance and Reinsurance is in the early innings of a major cyclical upturn.

The Opportunity in Life Insurance

Similarly, Life Insurance has struggled from low yields on invested assets in the ZIRP years. This was compounded by the spike in mortality during the COVID-19 period, which has now declined dramatically.

The COVID-19 waves can clearly be seen in this graph of US excess mortality from Our World in Data. Excess mortality is how many deaths exceed the actuarial assumptions behind risk pricing.

Our World in Data

2021-22 similarly saw a distinct improvement of returns across several metrics for life insurers. An example is the exhibit below from the American Council of Life Insurers.

American Council of Life Insurers

Not only did investment income show a 7% growth compared to the preceding decade's average, but sales of Life Insurance products and Annuities picked up as well, slightly offset by a drop in health insurance products.

Many life insurance products have been redesigned, and repriced, which I believe will also result in better margins on the underwriting side going forwards.

How to play the sector

There are specific ETFs that cover the sector, State Street's SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) - AUM $745m, iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) from iShares - $526m AUM, and Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is the Invesco offering with the smallest AUM of $217m.

KIE tracks the 'S&P Insurance Select Industry Index' covering small to large cap ($300m market cap and above) Insurers and Reinsurers in P&C and Life segments, as well as brokers. The allocation is a modified equal weighting approach - so size doesn't determine the weighting of the stocks included.

Seeking Alpha

The top ten holdings above represent a broad spectrum of the industry, by size and business model.

KIE expense ratio is 0.35%, and the TTM dividend 1.37%

IAK tracks a different index, 'DJ US Select Insurance Index'. This covers P&C and Life Insurers, but excludes the Insurance Broking segment, and it seems, also pure play Reinsurers. The index is market cap weighted, so dominated by the largest players. As the picture below shows, while the fund has 59 holdings, vs the 49 of KIE, it is much more concentrated, with 67% exposure to the top ten, vs only 25% for KIE.

Seeking Alpha

IAK expense ratio is 0.4%, and it pays a 1.3% dividend.

Lastly, KBWP, which tracks a third index, the 'KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty Index' which is a modified market cap index, but only P&C Insurers and Reinsurers. Being market cap weighted, concentration is similar to IAK at over 60% in the top 10.

Seeking Alpha

Expense ratio is 0.35%, and yield 1.1%

Which one to choose?

Each ETF tracks a different index, with different types of Insurers included. Two are market cap weighted, one is equal-weighted. All have similar expense ratios and dividends.

Bear with me as I take a look at relative performance over different timelines.

Top to bottom below is the change in price over 10, 5, and 3-year timelines.

Observations:

KIE is bottom in each chart.

KBWP outperformed over 10 years.

IAK wins over 3 and 5 years.

These ETFs are all US only - a poor way to address a business based on global diversification.

All offer paltry dividends, whereas many great Insurance stocks pay 5%++

All these ETFs miss great stocks in Europe, Canada, and Asia, where some of the best opportunities lie.

So it seems - if you want an insurance ETF, choose a market cap weighted one. Scale wins in the insurance game.

What these charts say to me.

These charts to me validate the view that the insurance universe is a complex and diverse space.

It operates along a long value chain with many different players between risk and capital.

The business is highly cyclical and there are cycles within cycles.

Profits are made by different players in the chain at different times of the cycle.

Investors will maximise alpha by selecting individual stocks in the universe and being nimble over the cycle. Active management is the way to go.

Risks

It would be ironic if an article about the risk business missed out on the risks. While the thesis is that the Insurance segment is primed for profit - there are risks to this thesis.

P&C

Climate change creates claims faster than insurers can reprice

Inflation spikes to exceed pricing expectations with negative real yields.

Social inflation - Liability Court awards and class actions expose underpricing and under-reserving of liabilities.

The cycle turns faster than previously, and a flood of capital drops prices.

Life

Regulatory change around risk selection and pricing.

Excess mortality from a new pandemic or other reasons.

Massive healthcare and pension reform.

Longevity increases beyond expectations.

Long-term policies suffer mass lapses.

As discussed above, some companies have inbuilt hedges in playing both mortality and longevity. Others focus on morbidity. These risks manifest themselves differently in different companies.

In Summary

Insurance is an essential but underappreciated and misunderstood segment.

Insurance stocks have faced headwinds from low interest rates and unusual loss trends over the last decade.

As a result, performance has lagged the broader market.

The insurance cycle has turned sharply, and recent performance has been improving.

The profit cycle is just getting started for Insurance.

Insurance as a segment is in a good position for future alpha generation.

It's a complex business, and investors need to understand the various models to profit.

ETFs can capture the broad segment, but a more selective and nuanced approach is recommended.

