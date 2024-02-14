American Resources Is Misunderstood And Has An Enormous Upside

niphon

AREC is a classic case of an "asymmetric" investment opportunity with a limited downside and an enormous upside. Although it is viewed as a "coal company", most of the potential value lies in its extremely attractive rare earth and critical metals processing technology. A buyer at the current price has the potential to reap enormous profits, although it must be admitted that the investment is speculative. The downside an investor faces seems to be limited by the apparent value of the coal holdings, which is considerably higher than the stock price. The investment community seems to be confused about this company, and there are several moving parts which may have generated this confusion.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) closed Friday at $1.35 which would imply a market cap of $105.7 million. It is generally viewed as a "coal company" and its current operations are dominantly coal related. It mines and has other operations related to metallurgical coal (met coal) in Eastern Kentucky and Western West Virginia. However, the exciting thing about AREC is its rare earth and critical mineral processing technology and operations.

The Coal Business

Over the years, AREC has acquired the rights to several large mining complexes - where many of the mines had been idled. Its operations were disrupted by Covid in 2020, and it is now ramping up to get back to normal operations. It is currently operating in one of those mining areas and has another one on "hot idle". It also leases one mine out for royalty payments. Its mines produce metallurgical coal, which is used in the production of steel.

Depending upon how you look at it, they are close to a cash flow breakeven in the mining operations. For the first 9 months of 2023, revenue was $15 million and they reported a loss. But the non-cash expenses and development costs totaled roughly $11.6 million, and they also had a gain on sale of $8.5 million. The total loss was only $.6 million and backing out the non-cash expenses and development costs they were cash flow positive.

Last year, AREC filed notices that it had a letter of intent, pursuant to which a group of three of its mining complexes would be acquired by another company for some $280 million. This total of $280 million is well in excess of both AREC's current market cap and its current enterprise value. Estimates have been made that, if the deals closed, shareholders could net more than $3 per share and still be left with some of the mining assets, including one complex which might help support its rare earth and critical mineral processing operations. There has not been much in the way of an update on the deals, and it is certainly not a "lead pipe cinch" that they will close. We have to await more information to see whether this materializes.

AREC's coal business is still struggling to get to the break even point, but there are reasonable indications that it could be sold for a price substantially in excess of market cap. This creates a possible "floor" for investors limiting potential losses.

In terms of the big picture, there are indications that the US steel industry is in the process of a rebound and, if so, domestic met coal assets are likely to become much more valuable. Thus, it is not implausible that AREC could receive a generous payout on its extensive met coal properties from a "strategic" buyer.

The Processing Business

The really interesting thing about AREC is that it has a completely separate and very promising processing business, which has the potential for enormous growth. Currently, the processing of rare earth metals as well as other strategically important minerals is dominated by China. This dominance makes China both a monopolist and a monopsonist in these critically important markets. Sellers of ores have to sell to them, and buyers of processed metals have to buy from them. The domination of processing was the vehicle for John D. Rockefeller's control of the petroleum industry, and China seems to be following his playbook in taking control of these critically important metals markets. Thus, China's dominance in this area does not grow out of an overwhelming concentration of rare earth and other critical mineral ores that can be mined in China. Instead, it grows out of a dominance in processing these ores into useable products. Just as with the 19th century Standard Oil Company and its dominance of the petroleum industry, China's dominance of processing gives it enormous leverage over both sellers of ore and buyers of processed metals.

The processing operations currently used involve environmentally messy solvents and would not be attractive in most developed economies with strict environmental and worker safety standards. China is able to conduct these operations without much risk of environmental or worker lawsuits. In contrast, AREC has a process which is much less environmentally invasive and also can be used to recycle used batteries and other materials.

AREC's process involves chromatography and does not have the environmental impacts associated with the currently used solvent process. AREC's subsidiary, ReElement Technologies (RE), is now operating a demonstration plant using this technology in Indiana. The technology can be applied to recycled batteries and magnets, as well as "black mass" (this has nothing to do with the Whitey Bulgar movie) and mineral feedstock. Like many new technologies, there are, of course, uncertainties as to its ultimate penetration of the market. However, there are a number of reasons to be optimistic. RE has already obtained local incentives of $46 million in Marion County to build a "campus" where larger scale processing can be done. RE also has obtained an initial interest in Germany, Japan, and Ghana to operate in conjunction with the technology with locally established entities.

If the United States is not to be dependent on China for processed rare earth minerals as well as other strategic processed minerals such as cobalt and lithium, we will have to either build messy solvent plants or deploy a technology like RE's chromatography. Thus, even if the costs are somewhat higher, strategic considerations may lead us in the direction of using RE's process.

The total market is likely to be enormous. The relevant metals are key to the production of batteries, magnets, technology products, green energy products and many critically important military products. It has become clear that the United States and the West in general do not want to continue their high level of dependence on China in this area.

The technology is also attractive to countries now producing rare earth ores because it allows them to vertically integrate into processing and thereby become less dependent on China as the sole market for its ores.

It is very hard to put a value on RE at this point, but it could emerge as a green energy growth play and ultimately hit multiples that could generate a massive return. There are admittedly some questions. One has to wonder why RE has not gotten grants from the DOE and why there does not seem to be any interest shown in the technology by the auto industry, which must be aggressively searching for alternate sources of materials needed for the manufacture of batteries. The story will likely play out over the next several quarters, and investors should watch developments closely to determine the probable trajectory of the technology and of RE.

AREC's Plan

AREC has filed for SEC approval to spin off RE and also to spin off "American Carbon" which would consist of whatever coal assets it holds after the possible sale described above. This spinoff would allow investors to evaluate the two very different entities on their own. Right now, AREC likely has an "investor constituency" problem. Green investors are likely to be turned off by the fact that AREC is still predominantly a coal company. Fossil fuel investors may see AREC as a coal company that is spending a lot of its cash flow on an unrelated business that is not yet making money. The two spinoffs would solve this problem.

It is not completely clear what the remaining "cigar butt" of AREC would do at this point, but it appears that it would continue to look for opportunities in the mining area and also operate its metal recycling division. AREC also owns a substantial interest in RMCO which is a royalty management entity. If both spinoffs were to occur, it is likely that the current AREC shareholders would obtain most of their value from the two spinoffs, although there might be a cash payout if a group of the coal properties were sold at an attractive price.

Classic Asymmetric Opportunity

At its current price, AREC is a classic asymmetric opportunity. There is probably a "floor" on how much an investor can lose, with the floor resting on the market value of the coal assets which appears to be greater than the current market cap. On the other hand, there is an enormous upside associated with the RE technology. It is a technology which would potentially give the United States and the West an opportunity to disrupt China's dominance of a vitally important industry. There will be a "tailwind" due to the government's desire for greater independence with respect to rare earth and other critical minerals. AREC is a very attractive, but admittedly speculative, investment at this price.

Although I am affiliated with HDO and participate in the preparation of HDO articles, this recommendation is not an HDO recommendation and has no connection with HDO.