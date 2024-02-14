Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), often regarded as the Amazon (AMZN) of Latin America, has everything I'm looking for in an investment in today's market.

MercadoLibre is on a very short list of companies that are highly likely to grow both revenues and net income by more than 20% annually for the foreseeable future, yet it trades at a valuation that isn't all that demanding.

Let's dive in.

Introduction To MercadoLibre

So many times, investors struggle with the most important thing in analyzing a company - understanding what it actually does. With a complex and expansive operation like MercadoLibre's, it's even more crucial to start with a business introduction.

MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America based on unique visitors and orders processed. It currently operates in 18 countries, namely, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay and El Salvador.

At its core, MercadoLibre operates an online marketplace, where the company and third-party sellers sell their products. Just like Amazon, the marketplace is the center of the business model, with a full suite of services revolving around it, including logistics & fulfillment (Envios), payments & financial services (Pago), advertising, subscriptions, and internet platforms (Shops). All this is accompanied by the MELI+ subscription, which provides members with added benefits, discounts, and rewards, somewhat comparable to Amazon Prime.

The company divides its revenue streams into two categories: Commerce, and Fintech. Under Commerce, the company includes revenues generated from marketplace fees, ad sales, and first-party product sales. Under Fintech, MercadoLibre aggregates revenues from commissions it charges through its credit and debit cards, interest revenues earned from its credit portfolio, and product revenues from sales of point-of-sale solutions.

Of course, there are more layers to each separate revenue stream, but I think this is comprehensive enough of an overview for now.

Created by the author based on data from Mercado Libre financial reports.

For the first nine months of 2023, Fintech Revenues were $4.5 billion, and represented 44% of total revenues, whereas Commerce revenues amounted to $5.7 billion. We can see that Fintech is consistently becoming a larger portion of the company and that commerce products are a small contributor to revenues.

Financials and Business

Similar to My Top Pick For 2024, Nu Holdings, Mercado Libre is a hyper-growth company, which showcases quarter-over-quarter growth numbers that many companies would love to achieve on a year-over-year basis.

Led by an ambitious and long-term minded, yet shareholder-friendly management team, MercadoLibre is not only riding the rapid digitalization of Latin America's economy, it plays a major role in driving it.

Mercado Libre Q3'23 Investor Presentation

In Q3'23, gross merchandise volume on MELI's marketplace grew by 59% to $11.4 billion, with 357 million items sold to 50.3 million unique buyers, buying an average of 7.1 items.

Mercado Libre Q3'23 Investor Presentation

Total payments volume (TPN) using Mercado Pago increased 47%, with a very significant offset due to foreign currency, as evident by the much higher 74.2% growth in total transactions (TPN), which reached 2.5 billion in the quarter.

Those numbers clearly demonstrate the significant demand for MELI's digital disruption in the regions it operates. Latin America, led by Brazil, is at the top of the list for populations with increased smartphone usage. Providing them with essential digitally-enabled products and services is a recipe for success, and opens a significant opportunity as a top-of-funnel gate to additional services.

Mercado Libre Q3'23 Investor Presentation

MercadoLibre's strategy is evidently working, as revenues reached $3.8 billion in the third quarter, reflecting 39.7% growth Y/Y (69% in constant currency), and operating income totaled $685 million, more than 2.3x over the same period last year, reflecting a 720 bps margin expansion.

This growth was broad-based and driven by every part of the business. Brazil revenues increased by 40.2%, with 55.3% growth in Commerce and 22.1% in Fintech. Argentina grew 22.2%, with 6.9% in Commerce and 33.8% in Fintech. Mexico grew 66.0%, with 60.5% in Commerce and 77.3% in Fintech. The rest of the countries grew by 31.9%, as Commerce grew by 28.6% and Fintech grew by 40.0%.

Opportunities

As you can see, MercadoLibre has a wide array of growth avenues, with each of its separate lines of business still in its very early stages. Even in mature regions like Brazil, existing offerings are still in hyper-growth stages. Meanwhile, in the majority of the regions, MELI is yet to launch the full suite of offerings, and there are plenty of relevant products and services with large TAMs that are yet to be launched.

Mercado Libre 2022 10-K

For example, the MELI+ loyalty program was relaunched in the third quarter and is only starting to gain traction. Insurance offerings are still quite limited, and credit products are only available in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Chile.

Taking all of that into account, it's hard to imagine a company with this many growth opportunities. Importantly, management has clearly demonstrated an ability to grow and invest in the business for the long term, while driving profitable operational leverage.

Created by the author based on data from Mercado Libre financial reports.

This is not the same MELI it was when the company was a popular investment during COVID-19, this is a highly profitable company with a proven business model and consistent success in launching new products and entering new geographies.

Risks

Similar to what I wrote in my Nu article, a company that operates in Latin America comes with two primary risks. The first is political, and the second is currency. Generally, companies whose operations are outside North America (or Europe for that matter) trade at relatively lower valuations due to these risks, and that is reasonable.

We can only imagine what MELI's valuation would be if it had similar opportunities in the U.S., but that's like saying we wish we could go back thirty years in the past because the company has this kind of opportunities for the very fact it brings the developed world into developing markets, or as the academy likes to call it - a Blue Ocean Strategy.

Another risk that should be taken into account is the company's credit portfolio, which is becoming an increasingly important part of the business, and there's always a risk of a crisis on that front, although MELI has a very strong balance sheet and a proven underwriting model so I'm not too scared of a big hit on that front.

Lastly, there's increasing competition from the likes of Temu, and the company's fintech business competes with the very successful and ambitious Nubank, but MELI already has a huge brand in Latin America, and an almost undisruptable logistics chain. I'm not worried about the Temus of the world which don't have similar quality and reliability. Regarding Nu, I believe both companies are addressing somewhat different markets, and estimate they can both succeed greatly.

So, with that in mind, let's talk valuation.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

MELI is currently trading at a 51x multiple over projected 2024 EPS, and a 38x multiple over 2025. The company is expected to grow EPS by 46% this year, and by 33% next year, reflecting a PEG ratio of 1.1x, hence my comment about the non-demanding valuation earlier.

In my view, there are two reasons to buy Mercado Libre at this valuation, one is long-term oriented and one is much more short-term.

Starting with the long-term reason, I believe the company has a clear pathway to more than quadruple its EPS in five years. With every part of the business and every region growing extremely fast, yet still small relative to the opportunity, it's all about execution, and I find the management team is very capable.

In the short term, I believe that consensus estimates for the fourth quarter are too low. Based on historical seasonality, I expect MELI will generate over $4.2 billion in revenues in the fourth quarter, which is higher than the $4.1 billion consensus. More importantly, consensus estimates reflect a 100 bps profit margin decline in the fourth quarter. Although management said Q3 margins came higher than expected, they said it was due to higher revenues, as they accomplished their investment objectives and plans. To me, if revenues come at least in line with expectations, there's no reason margins will decline.

Taking all of that into account, I believe Mercado Libre should be in every long-term portfolio seeking to beat the market and estimate the current price provides an attractive entry point ahead of earnings which are due out after the close on February 22.

Conclusion

Mercado Libre is exactly what I'm looking for in my portfolio. A high-quality company, with a track record of profitable growth, and a clear pathway for several years of hyper-growth.

I expect MELI will more than quadruple its EPS over the next five years, and think consensus estimates for the short-term are too low.

For those reasons, I rate MELI as a Buy.