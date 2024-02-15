Stop Buying These 2 +15% Yields For The Wrong Reasons

olaser/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

Have you ever been frustrated when you purchased something and realized that the reason or goal you purchased it for was not what it was designed to do? I'll give you a personal example to explain this further.

For the longest time, I was always frustrated at how difficult and time-consuming it was to simply split wood. I owned and used a high-quality axe, but to split a round of wood would take multiple strikes, and often, the axe would get wedged inside of the wood. It wasn't until later that I realized that the common axe that you see in the store is what's described as a felling axe made and designed to chop trees down. Therefore, the axe head features a very thin head with a small level of taper designed to chip off pieces of wood as you strike it against a tree. What I needed was a maul. This is an axe with a heavier head and a much wider taper to it. It looks like a wedge designed to strike a round and readily split it across as it digs in deep.

Once I got my hands on the proper tool, splitting wood took way less time. It became a much easier and less time-consuming task. I could do the task with a tool that was similar but not designed for that purpose and be frustrated, or I could have the correct tool used for that purpose.

When it comes to the market, so many of us try to use the wrong tool to achieve our goals, or we use the right tool but we measure it against the wrong metric. If you're looking at a bond fund and wondering why it doesn't compete with the returns of the S&P 500 (SP500), you're probably missing the point of a bond fund. If you're looking at a Ferrari and wondering why it can't plow a field as well as a tractor, you're probably missing the point of what a Ferrari is designed for, even though the founder of Ferrari used to build tractors in the first place.

Today, I want to give an update on two funds that are designed to produce strong income and outperform senior bank loans. They're not designed to outperform or outproduce the market indexes, but what they're designed for, they do very well.

Climb Aboard Your Income Tractors

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), yielding 18%, announced earnings on January 26th that can best be described as "Steady as she goes." GAAP NII came in at $0.23/share, which is where OXLC has averaged the past four quarters. Core NII came in at $0.39/share, up 25% YoY but down a few pennies from last quarter. Core NII tends to be a more volatile metric. Source.

OXLC December Presentation

Net asset value ticked up $0.01 as valuations remained relatively flat. In the earnings call, Managing Director Joe Kupka explained their investing strategy:

"Our investment strategy during the quarter was to engage in relative value trading and to lengthen the weighted average reinvestment period of Oxford Lane's CLO equity portfolio. In the current market environment, we intend to continue to utilize an opportunistic and unconstrained investment strategy across U.S. CLO equity debt and warehouses as we look to maximize our long-term total return. And as a permanent capital vehicle, we have historically been able to take a longer-term view towards our investment strategy."

OXLC's weighted-average reinvestment period was extended to April 2026 - a small extension from March 2026.

Aside from reinvesting during the reinvestment period, there are two ways that CLO (collateralized loan obligation) managers can improve performance (for the equity position) - refinancing debt tranches and doing a "reset." Refinancing the debt tranches is straightforward. The CLO refinances the debt tranches and replaces them with debt that has a lower spread. OXLC reports the AAA Spread for its holdings, and you can see that the average is 1.48%, but many newer CLOs have spreads near 2% or more.

OXLC December Presentation

Spreads widened in 2022/2023, so refinancings have been rare. In 2021, they were happening all over the place as CLOs raced to refinance. With spreads starting to tighten back up, this could be a possible avenue for CLOs to increase equity values. Less interest being paid on debt means higher returns for equity investors.

The "reset" is similar, except instead of just refinancing some of the debt and keeping the terms the same, a "reset" involves refinancing all of the debt and resetting the reinvestment period. Since a reset extends the reinvestment period, this can be an attractive option for the CLO equity, even if the cost of debt is the same or even slightly higher. For CLOs that are in the process of deleveraging, resetting allows them to leverage back up and extend the reinvestment period. While that isn't always desirable, it certainly is desirable when so many loans are trading below par.

This is a process that OXLC is in the early stages of contemplating; when asked about it on the earnings call, CEO Jonathan Cohen answered:

"Sure. We've already begun that process, just taking advantage of rising NAVs and the tightening liabilities. So, we're starting to have those discussions kind of a case-by-case basis depending on the current status of the CLO. We're going to look to call some deals, reset when we can, and kind of take it case-by-case. Obviously, regarding your first question, there's going to be this push and pull on the market as a lot of the post-reinvestment CLOs try to get something done. So I think we'll be range-bound, but we kind of take what the market gives us in terms of when we want to reset first call."

This is an activity we haven't seen from CLOs for a few years as interest rates shot up and spreads widened. Now that interest rates are stabilizing, we can expect OXLC to pursue these options as a way to increase the value of its holdings.

A Lower-Risk CLO Alternative

For the more risk-adverse investors, we recommend moving further up in the CLO capital stack. The way you do this is by investing in Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC). EIC sports a highly attractive 15.5% yield and trades hands at a smaller premium to NAV.

EIC invests in the debt structure of a CLO. This allows it to operate more like a specialized niche bond fund than a higher-risk CLO fund. While OXLC invests in the riskiest but most rewarding tranche of a CLO, EIC moves up the curve, reducing the risk but also reducing the rewards. This means that the CLO can face more losses as a whole before EIC's debt tranches suffer any losses. This would be similar to instead of buying the common shares of a BDC, moving up the capital stack and buying the baby bonds instead. You still gain exposure to that great income, but you're reducing your overall risk.

Conclusion

OXLC and EIC, at their very heart, are a leveraged bet on the U.S. economy because they own massive amounts of CLOs, which gives them exposure to the debt from a vast array of American companies. You're investing or avoiding based on whether or not you think that those companies are going to be able to survive whatever economic calamity may come. When we give a comparison between the index and the fund itself, we can readily see that while OXLC is much more volatile, it does produce stronger returns.

Data by YCharts

EIC outperforms in a similar, albeit smaller, way due to its reduced risk profile:

Data by YCharts

As an income investor, I'm investing in OXLC and EIC for the income that it generates and the ability for it to continue to do so. For many, they will simply look at a price chart of OXLC or EIC since inception and decide to avoid them because they misunderstand that closed-end funds, or CEFs, are designed to provide a high level of current income and most CEFs will see a slowly degrading NAV over time. It's, unfortunately, the nature of the beast.

When it comes to retirement, I'm not always looking to try and beat every other investor that's out there. In all of the races that I've ever run in my life, I've never been successful when I've been staring at my competitors. I've always been the most successful when I focus on my own goals and I try to beat them. I don't need to trip the next person to be able to get to my finish line and feel successful because their goals are going to be different than mine.

This is one major reason why, when it comes to retirement planning, I love being able to write and read articles on Seeking Alpha because it allows me to see a vast array of viewpoints and people working towards different goals from my own and yet be able to support them and cheer them on. There is no need to insult and hurt other people whose goals are entirely different than yours, simply because you think that their goals are not as great as yours. The community thrives with a diversity of viewpoints that are respected and work together.

My desire for you is that if you do choose to build an income portfolio, you can enjoy what so many other members of my private community enjoy: financial security and financial freedom, living a retirement that is paid for by somebody else - the market.

That's the beauty of income investing.