Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.08K Followers

Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Pyper - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Blair Welch - Chief Executive Officer

Braden Lyons - Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Brad Sturges - Raymond James

Gaurav Mathur - Laurentian Bank Securities

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Slate Grocery REIT Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Also note that this call is being recorded on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024.

And I would like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Pyper Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Pyper

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Welcome to the Q4 2023 Conference Call for Slate Grocery REIT. I'm joined this morning by Blair Welch, Chief Executive Officer; Joe Pleckaitis, Chief Financial Officer; Allen Gordon, Senior Vice President; and Braden Lyons, Vice President.

Before getting started, I would like to remind participants that our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements and therefore, we ask you to review the disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements as well as non-IFRS measures, both of which can be found in management's discussion and analysis. You can visit Slate Grocery REIT's website to access all of the REIT's financial disclosure including our Q4 2023 investor update, which is available now.

I will now hand over the call to Blair for opening remarks.

Blair Welch

Thank you, Jen and hello everyone. Slate Grocery REIT delivered a strong year of growth in 2023. Our team set a new record of 2.9 million square feet of total leasing in the year of some of our highest annual rental spreads.

Of the 635,000 square feet of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SRRTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SRRTF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.