GIM: This New Saba Fund Could Be Promising, But I Want More Information

Summary

  • Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-end fund focused on generating income for investors.
  • The fund's share price dropped after a transition in advisory, but has since performed fairly well compared to its sister fund, BRW.
  • The fund aims to provide a distribution yield of about 9.04% annually, with the potential for special distributions.
  • The fund sponsor has not provided current data for this fund's holdings, but it probably has a similar portfolio to BRW.
  • The fund could prove a very solid investment, but I would recommend holding off on purchasing shares until more information is available.
Money on the edge

PM Images

The Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:GIM) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-focused investors may wish to employ in order to achieve their goals of generating income from the assets in their portfolios. As was

14.69K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

j
jralter
Yesterday, 8:33 AM
Comments (37)
IMHO, stick with CEFS until more clarity on the new fund. I always avoid buying a newly launched fund until the dust settles. They invariably initially drop from offering price.
S
Sane Man
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.34K)
Merrill Edge doesn’t even allow the symbol, never mind buying it.
MtBudmoreView profile picture
MtBudmoreView
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.06K)
I'm nibbling any dip now
vectoradam profile picture
vectoradam
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (241)
right now this is a bet on Boaz and Saba. Can't see the new fund composition and that's a mandatory DD item for me. Discount/Premium can't be evaluated until there is a stable portfolio and NAV. Also what will the going-forward dividend look like? Depends on what they buy for the fund.

my rating: POT, not yet BUY
vectoradam profile picture
vectoradam
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (241)
@vectoradam also $CEFS, which I am long, is reporting holding 1.5% of SABA so I already own some!
b
bob2014
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (137)
BRW has done poorly down 7.4% for the year.
a
arabella04
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (49)
I have confidence in Boaz Weinstein and bought SABA a couple of weeks ago.
