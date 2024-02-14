PM Images

The Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:GIM) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-focused investors may wish to employ in order to achieve their goals of generating income from the assets in their portfolios. As was the case with the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW), this fund is the result of a successful takeover of an underperforming closed-end fund by Saba Capital. In this case, the target fund was the Templeton Global Income Fund, with full control transferring around the start of this year. As might be expected, Saba Capital has radically changed the strategy that is employed by this fund in an attempt to earn higher returns for the fund's shareholders. Unfortunately, the fund's share price dropped significantly following the advisor transition, as we can see by looking at the fund's six-month chart:

Seeking Alpha

The fact that the fund's share price dropped like a rock when the fund's advisory transferred to Saba Capital has certainly not been encouraging. However, we can see that once the market got over the transition, its performance has been pretty comparable to Saba's other closed-end fund that shares its name:

Seeking Alpha

This is somewhat typical of Saba Capital's closed-end funds. In short, their share price tends to be relatively stable, but they pay out a substantial distribution. In this case, the distribution yield works out to about 9.04% annualized, which is not as good as the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund, but it should be good enough to appeal to most investors who are seeking to earn a respectable level of current income from the assets in their portfolios. Saba Capital also has a tendency to pay out special distributions from time to time, so it is quite possible that investors in this fund will end up receiving a higher yield when all is said and done.

Let us investigate to see if the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II could make sense for your portfolio today.

About The Fund

(This fund trades under the symbol SABA on the New York Stock Exchange. As of the date of writing, some sources still list it under the now-defunct GIM. Some charts in this article will show this fund as GIM or SABA depending on the original source.)

According to the fund's website, the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. The fund has the secondary objective of achieving a degree of capital appreciation. This is the same objective as the fund's sister from this fund house, and it makes a certain amount of sense considering the strategy that the fund employs in pursuit of this objective. The website describes this strategy:

Saba Capital

This is actually the same strategy that is employed by the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund. That is not especially surprising considering that Saba Capital would almost certainly focus on its strengths when managing a fund, which tends to revolve around investing in somewhat different assets than most other closed-end funds. For example, we can see that this fund invests in closed-end funds and special-purpose acquisition companies. Saba Capital has made a name for itself as being an expert in closed-end funds, and it even runs an actively managed exchange-traded fund called the Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) that attempts to exploit the fact that the difference between a fund's share price and its net asset value should narrow over time. The Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II also attempts to exploit this in its own portfolio. This should, in theory, provide the fund with a source of investment profit in addition to a fund's distributions and the capital gains that should accompany an increase in its net asset value.

Oddly, the fund's website is almost certainly wrong about the fund's current holdings. Here is what the website says are the largest holdings in the fund:

Saba Capital

Please notice the date on this chart that details the fund's largest positions. The chart above shows the fund's holdings as of October 31, 2023. However, this fund had its assets completely liquidated on December 31, 2023. Thus, everything that is shown above has been sold. The fund's holdings as of the market open on January 2, 2024 (the first trading day of this year) were entirely invested in money market securities. That is probably one major reason why the fund's stock price decreased substantially right around the start of the year. It had unrealized losses in many of these securities at that time, and the liquidation forced the fund to realize these losses. It is almost a sure bet that Saba Capital began investing the fund's cash shortly after the year started, though, so it is uncertain what the fund's assets actually consist of today. It would be nice if Saba Capital would release an updated fact sheet that gives investors some idea of what this fund is invested in. There are some other fund houses that release monthly data, which would be very helpful right now. Unfortunately, Saba Capital does not do this and all the hard information that we have about this fund's current holdings is going to be incorrect and out of date.

With that said, we can make a guess about how the fund's portfolio is invested. As mentioned earlier, the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund claims to employ exactly the same strategy as this one. The fund's management is also the same, so it is fair to assume that the holdings of the two funds are pretty similar. After all, all three of John Hancock's preferred stock funds are invested in very similar portfolios. Here are the current largest positions of the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund:

Saba Capital

We can see a variety of things here, including a few foreign closed-end funds and even crypto funds that are not typically seen in a closed-end fund. For example, the European Opportunities Trust is a closed-end fund that trades on the London Stock Exchange and invests in a variety of European equity securities. As the fund trades on the London Stock Exchange, its shares are priced in British currency and any dividends will be paid in British pounds. Thus, we can clearly see that Saba Capital does not appear to be exclusively focused on U.S. dollar-denominated securities or the American markets. That could be beneficial for those investors who are concerned about some of the geopolitical events that are currently unfolding around the world or the increasingly strained valuations of American capital markets. It could also be a useful diversifier for anyone, as most American investors are overly exposed to American markets to begin with.

The Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has 22.73% of its assets invested in both domestic and foreign closed-end funds or entities that operate in a very similar manner to closed-end funds. That is the largest single asset class in this fund's portfolio. The same is probably true for the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II considering the manager's apparent focus on closed-end funds, but the weighting could be somewhat different.

During the month of January, the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II delivered a 0.67% return on its net asset value. That is quite a bit better than the 0.97% decline in net asset value that was suffered by the Saba Capital & Income Opportunities Fund. This suggests that the assets held by the two funds are quite different and have differing performance profiles. That does not necessarily mean that the fund is not primarily invested in closed-end funds, however.

It would be nice to see some sort of information about the fund's current holdings from the fund manager. It is probably not a good idea to purchase shares of this fund until that information is made available publicly. I will confess, though, I do generally have confidence in Saba Capital's ability to effectively manage a closed-end fund and the company does have a pretty good track record when it comes to this asset class. Indeed, if comments that have been posted to some of my other closed-end fund articles are any indication, then Saba Capital may be one of the best asset managers in the business. As such, investors who are willing to bet on this track record may be willing to dip their toe in and buy some shares, but I would prefer to wait until we get some insight into exactly what this fund is holding.

Performance

For the most part, the recent performance of the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II provides reason for optimism. Here is the performance of the two Saba closed-end funds since the start of the year:

Barchart

As we can clearly see, the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has substantially outperformed the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund. That appears to suggest that investors who like the other Saba Capital funds may wish to add this one to their portfolios as well. Unfortunately, both of these funds have lagged behind Saba's actively managed exchange-traded fund:

Barchart

In table form, here is the performance of the three funds since the start of the year:

Fund Share Price Performance Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund -4.92% Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II 1.05% Saba Closed-End Funds ETF 3.49% Click to enlarge

The exchange-traded fund does have the lowest yield of these three assets, but it is not much lower than the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II. This could suggest that Saba is at its best when simply managing a portfolio of closed-end funds, rather than some of the other things that the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II tend to invest in. However, it could also suggest that the managed distribution plan that the two closed-end funds employ tends to result in the distribution of more money than the funds are actually making in their portfolios. I pointed this out in a previous article.

For the most part, though, we can see that the performance of the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has been acceptable since the new manager took over. It will be interesting to see if this continues to be the case going forward.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. The fund does reasonably well at this task, as its $0.0290 per share monthly distribution works out to $0.348 per share annually. That is a 9.04% yield at the current share price. The fund has paid this distribution consistently since Saba Capital took over management of it, but that is not a long enough period of time for it to establish any sort of history. It does appear that the fund is going to be reasonably consistent with this payout, however. The most recent distribution announcement explains the reasoning for this conclusion:

Managed Distribution Plan. The above distribution was declared in accordance with the fund's currently effectively managed distribution plan, whereby the fund will make monthly distributions to shareholders at a fixed amount of $0.029 per share. The Fund will generally distribute amounts necessary to satisfy the Fund's Plan and the requirements prescribed by excise tax rules and Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The Plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the net asset value of the Fund's common shares, but there is no assurance that the Plan will be successful in doing so.

Thus, it sounds like the fund's managers are going to attempt to maintain the current distribution as long as the fund can reasonably afford it. As already mentioned, the fund's net asset value increased in January so that suggests that it did manage to earn sufficient money to cover the distribution so far this year.

The fund's Section 19a notice, dated January 31, 2024, suggests that the fund is probably slightly overdistributing based on its investment performance:

Saba Capital

It is important to note that this is not final and could easily change over the course of the year. However, as of right now, we do see that the fund is making a return of capital distributions, with its January distribution financed entirely via return of capital. That is not particularly surprising since the fund liquidated all of its assets on December 31, 2023, so it only had a very limited period of time to earn investment profits. This is hopefully going to be fixed as the assets held by the fund begin to make distributions into the fund, and it expects that 93.37% of its full-year distributions will be paid out of net investment income.

That still leaves 6.63% of the distribution classified as a return of capital. This is not necessarily a bad thing for this fund because it is investing in other closed-end funds. If a closed-end fund held in the portfolio makes a return of capital distribution and then the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund distributes it to the shareholders, it retains that classification. The important thing for this fund is its net asset value performance, and it seems to be doing okay so far. This is something where we need to keep an eye on the fund's performance, as we do not want its distributions to be destructive to its net asset value. As I have pointed out in the past, this is unsustainable over any kind of extended period.

Valuation

As of February 9, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a net asset value of $4.32 per share, but the shares currently trade for $3.85 each. This gives the fund's shares a 10.88% discount on net asset value at today's price.

This is a very reasonable price to pay for any closed-end fund, as it results in investors obtaining the fund's assets for substantially less than they are worth. As such, the current price is a very good entry price for this fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I am optimistic that the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II will prove to be a good holding for income-focused investors. The fund's manager is frequently regarded as one of the best in the business, especially by those investors who are followers of the closed-end fund space. The unfortunate problem here is that nearly all the information that we have about this fund's holdings is out of date. There is also no financial information available to give us an idea of how well the fund's portfolio has been performing under its new management. It does appear that it is doing better than the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund year-to-date, but it is uncertain whether or not it will be able to repeat that performance. The current valuation is very attractive, however.

Due to the lack of information, I am hesitant to recommend Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II to most investors. Those of you who are willing to take a risk based on the preliminary information that we have or who generally trust Saba Capital may find a lot to like, though. Overall, the fund does not look that bad but the lack of current information is disheartening.