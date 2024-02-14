bjdlzx

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) is rapidly transitioning to that cash flow generator the market loves. The last article went into some detail about this. The equity part of the company transformation gets little credit, while rising debt often sparks concern. But with more production from acquisitions and equity that does not have to be repaid, the debt ratio is coming into a market-approved range despite higher absolute amounts. Meanwhile, debt still gets the spotlight despite all the good the new equity issued is doing.

The buyers' market has allowed management to add (or issue) equity in the process to (hopefully) increase earnings per share. So far, there appears to be quite a bit of progress on that idea.

Angles On Different Debt Concerns

However, there was some unease with the rising debt load. Adding to that unease was the fact that the quarter closed before all the deals (with the last "add-on" deal in February). So, the final debt load is going to be less than the third quarter 10-Q showed "when the dust settles" and everything about those deals is complete. Furthermore, I needed to show that more debt does not necessarily translate into a worse financial standing when equity also is used in the deals. In fact, management has probably done well enough that another credit upgrade is likely in the works (hopefully soon) along with far more earnings power for this very undervalued stock.

There have been concerns about the additional debt that Vital Energy took on with the acquisitions made since December 2022 (and probably before). The fear appears to be that more debt is automatically bad. But really the key is the debt ratio, which has been on its way down ever since this management took over. Profitability is another key as well. The debt peaked just before all the recent closings. Management has guided to a few hundred million lower as shown below. The whole company needs to now run better, as management promised. But that should not be a major issue.

The 93% hedging assures that the new debt ratio of 1.0 is probably conservative after two "add-on" acquisitions made for the same terms and conditions as was the case for the main deal. As the year unfolds and management guidance holds, this stock price should finally appreciate now that the debt issue is past.

This management has effectively "guaranteed" that the debt ratio guidance will hold for the current year, no matter the commodity price fluctuations (except for something really extreme). However, the market does not value hedging, as it's considered nonrecurring. But management will be reporting debt repayments from free cash flow generated by that hedging (and the results of roughly 7% of production exposed to market conditions). That should give the strategy enough "insurance" for the market to realize that the high debt ratios and negative cash flow of the past are over.

Untold Common Stock Story

The concerns for additional debt miss the effect of paying for part of these acquisitions with common stock.

Vital Energy Common Stock Outstanding Growth (Vital Energy January 2024, Investor Presentation)

As shown above, there has been a significant amount of stock issued in the last year. There was even more issued for a "tag-along" acquisition. There's a small transaction like this before year-end and one in February. These small acquisitions made after the main event likely add assurance to management guidance, as they were made for stock.

The argument that these transactions are accretive is easy for this management to make, as there was no free cash flow when management began the strategy. Now there's free cash flow. About the only discussion left is whether or not management could have done better than the current guidance.

Those shareholders concerned about shareholder dilution need to realize that a company like this with negative cash flow (when this management came on board) no longer had a viable strategy. Therefore, things had to change fast or there would not be a company. The fact that long-time shareholders now have a part in a company with a viable future strategy is quite an accomplishment because those shareholders faced the real prospect of ending up with nothing.

The Debt

Clearly, the debt in absolute terms went up since December 2023.

Vital Energy Long Term Debt Balances And Activities (Vital Energy Third Quarter 2023, 10-Q)

Management also noted that stock was sold concurrently with the latest debt offering of $900 million (roughly) so that some debt could be retired to make the whole process viable. Evidently, some covenants needed to be retired. It takes some digging, but that stock sale roughly accounts for the debt paid above and therefore reduces the overall debt increase. That made the "big three" acquisitions nearly all for stock as the debt listed in those acquisitions was more than half paid for by that stock sale (in essence) and it was not all that much of those deals.

Furthermore, "when the dust settles" management guided to the following debt levels:

Vital Energy Current Debt Ratio Components Status (Vital Energy Third Quarter 2023, Corporate Presentation)

This is very likely where the corporate debt and EBITDA guidance would be at the end of the transactions. There may be a little bit from cash flow. What happened was the books closed for the third quarter before the whole process was complete. Management is also likely to repay some more debt before the end of the fiscal year (or just after).

Now the two "add-on" transactions that other owners could take advantage of are likely to add assurance that this (the guidance above) is going to happen. Investors already know that production is 93% hedged. All of this provides unusual visibility for an upstream player as to debt ratio reduction, far beyond what the market had any right to expect.

Already, management is projecting the debt levels will be roughly $200 million or so below the levels shown at the end of September. That could be due to anything from adjustments at closing to actual management debt payments.

But the key here is that in spite of the remaining higher debt load, the debt ratio is far lower. That new guided ratio is now acceptable and likely to result in a higher stock price.

Free Cash Flow

The main reason for the acquisitions was to convert the company to a free cash flow model from a negative cash flow model that relied on asset sales to keep debt low. This model was no longer allowed after the pandemic because things changed that fast.

Vital Energy Acquisition, Free Cash Flow, and Debt Ratio History (Vital Energy Third Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Management has clearly made good free cash flow progress by making acquisitions that appear to have the potential to be more profitable than the legacy acreage. As a result, simply drilling on the more profitable acreage will increase free cash flow even if acquisitions become too expensive to continue to execute the current acquisition strategy.

The strategy received a big boost from the last three acquisitions listed above that were made mostly for stock. Since a stock deal allows all free cash flow to head to debt repayment, those three deals should essentially end market concerns about high debt ratio levels. The two small deals executed since this slide was made for all stock simply add assurance that the above goals will be met.

The Big Risk

Management needs to show that it can run the whole company with all these new parts in an optimal fashion. To answer that, management already shows it is off to a good start. Now, admittedly, the latest three acquisitions (and two add-ons) are not included in this report. But management has experience building and selling companies. Therefore, a risk of failure is sharply reduced (but not eliminated).

Vital Energy Acquisitions Progress Report And Management Expectations Change (Vital Energy Third Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Note that already management has wells that have exceeded expectations. This helps to lessen worries about future activity and acquisitions. It also means that the management guidance is likely to still hold on lower prices than management uses in the assumptions. That is extremely important in a low visibility and volatile upstream industry.

Summary

This management has made huge debt progress by using mostly stock for the latest acquisitions. As a reminder:

Vital Energy "Big Three" Deal (Vital Energy Acquisition Presentation)

Since this began, the company now has a foothold in such profitable places as the Delaware Basin, Howard County, and other Midland locations. The very gassy Glasscock legacy acreage is now a small part of the total company production. However, that acreage could have upside potential as North America joins the far stronger world natural gas pricing market as export ability expands.

The above deal rapidly accelerated debt progress through the use of equity and likely put an end to the worries about high debt levels and no cash flow. Management has noted that they will be repaying debt this year with free cash flow.

Since that is the case, more deals are likely until management feels secure in providing a shareholder return. However, if acquisition prices become too costly, there's now quite a bit of acreage that can provide more cash flow in the future as the gassy acreage production continues to decline.

This company remains a strong buy because of the debt ratio progress management has made. Management has created a viable future strategy where none existed. That is rare in this industry. Most companies that faced the future Vital had when management came on board would have likely struggled for a while and then faded out of existence. Clearly what is going on now is far better and likely more profitable in the future.