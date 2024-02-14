Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CME Group Inc. (CME) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2024 11:50 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.08K Followers

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 14, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Minick - IR

Terry Duffy - Chairman and CEO

Lynne Fitzpatrick - CFO

Sunil Cutinho - CIO

Julie Winkler - CCO

Suzanne Sprague - Senior Managing Director & Global Head Of Clearing and Post-Trade Services

Derek Sammann - Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Commodities, Options & International Markets

Tim McCourt - Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Financial & OTC Products

Conference Call Participants

Dan Fannon - Jefferies

Alex Kramm - UBS

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer

Ken Worthington - J.P. Morgan

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Benjamin Budish - Barclays

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Kyle Voigt - KBW

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Simon Clinch - Redburn Atlantic

Chris Allen - Citi

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the CME Group Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Earnings Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Adam Minick. Please go ahead.

Adam Minick

Good morning, and I hope you are all doing well today. We released our executive commentary earlier today, which provides extensive details on the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 which we will be discussing on this call. I will start with the safe harbor language, then I'll turn it over to Terry.

Statements made on this call and in the other reference documents on our website that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any statement. Detailed information about

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CME

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.