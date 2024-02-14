Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comstock Resources: Dropping Rigs And Suspending Dividend To Reduce Cash Burn

Feb. 14, 2024 12:59 PM ETComstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Stock1 Comment
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Comstock Resources, Inc. has suspended its dividend and is going from seven rigs to five rigs.
  • This helps reduce its projected 2024 cash burn, but it still may end up with close to $200 million in cash burn at current strip prices.
  • Comstock appears to be able to manage through weak 2024 natural gas prices, but will want significantly improved 2025 natural gas prices.
  • At longer-term (after 2024) $3.75 NYMEX gas, Comstock has an upside to around $10.50 per share.
Silhouette of Oil pump. Industrial machine for petroleum on background of sunset

e-crow

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) reported Q4 2023 earnings and gave its guidance for 2024. Comstock reported negative $119 million in Q4 2023 free cash flow, including the effect of $22 million in acquisition spending. It

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
10.94K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

BrianM777 profile picture
BrianM777
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (336)
Let's see how long it takes the market to agree with your valuation. I am looking to enter later this year expecting further weakness, butt okay if I miss it.
