e-crow

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) reported Q4 2023 earnings and gave its guidance for 2024. Comstock reported negative $119 million in Q4 2023 free cash flow, including the effect of $22 million in acquisition spending. It suspended its dividend due to poor natural gas prices, but it is still projected to have close to $200 million in 2024 cash burn despite dropping a couple of rigs and suspending its dividend.

Due to the significant amount of cash burn Comstock incurred in Q4 2023 and is still projected to incur in 2024, I have reduced my estimated value for Comstock to $10.50 at long-term (after 2024) $3.75 NYMEX natural gas prices. At long-term $3.50 NYMEX gas instead, Comstock's value would be around $8.50 per share instead.

Comstock's share price has fallen over 40% since I looked at it in October, though, compared to the roughly 18% reduction in my estimated value for it (at long-term $3.75 NYMEX gas) over the same period.

Thus, I have now upgraded Comstock to a buy, although it should be noted that its significant debt burden makes it risky. Comstock can handle weak natural gas prices in 2024, but I believe a recovery to $3.25+ natural gas in 2025 is necessary for me to feel reasonably comfortable about Comstock's financial position.

2024 Outlook

Comstock provided guidance for 1,425 MMCFE to 1,525 MMCFE per day in average 2024 production. This is with a five-rig drilling program (down from seven rigs in early 2024) throughout most of 2024, including two rigs for Western Haynesville.

At the 1,475 MMCFE per day midpoint of the guidance range, Comstock's 2024 production would be 3% higher than its 2023 production and 4% lower than its Q4 2023 production.

A couple of things to note are that the production guidance range is fairly wide (indicating some uncertainty), while production is also likely to be lower in the second half of 2024 (compared to the first half) as the impact of dropping two rigs starts to be felt.

The current NYMEX strip for natural gas is around $2.25 for 2024 now, with prices only showing significant improvement by November/December 2024. At that commodity price, Comstock is projected to generate $1.105 billion in revenues before hedges.

Comstock has approximately 27% of its natural gas production hedged at a swap price of $3.55 for 2024. This results in $190 million in estimated positive hedge value for the year.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 50,000 $73.00 $4 Natural Gas [MCF] 538,075,000 $2.00 $1,076 Net Gas Services $25 Hedge Value $190 Total $1,295 Click to enlarge

Comstock is currently projected to have $191 million in cash burn in 2024. It has suspended its dividend, which added up to $139 million per year at $0.125 per share in quarterly dividends.

Comstock also expects roughly $800 million in D&C capex and $45 million for acreage leasing in 2024. There is another $125 million to $150 million in capex for the Pinnacle Gas Services partnership, but Quantum Capital Solutions is putting up the first $300 million in capital for that partnership.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $140 Production and Other Taxes $86 Gathering and Transportation $183 Cash G&A $32 Cash Interest $200 Dividends $0 CapEx and Leasing $845 Total Expenses $1,486 Click to enlarge

Debt Projections

This projected cash burn would result in Comstock ending 2024 with $2.843 billion in net debt, including $654 million in credit facility debt (net of cash). Comstock also expects roughly $200 million in cash interest costs for 2024, which would be its second-largest expense item after capex. Comstock's leverage will balloon to 3.3x at the end of 2024 in this scenario.

Comstock is saved from needing a waiver or adjustment for its leverage ratio covenant of under 3.5x due to its hedges for 2024.

At unhedged $3.75 NYMEX gas and $2.843 billion in net debt, Comstock's leverage would be approximately 2.0x instead.

Comstock's Debt (comstockresources.com (Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation))

Estimated Valuation

Due to Comstock's increasing debt, I am reducing its estimated value to $10.50 per share at long-term (after 2024) $3.75 NYMEX gas. At long-term $3.50 NYMEX gas instead, Comstock's estimated value would be around $8.50 per share instead. Natural gas strip prices improved after 2024, at approximately $3.40 for 2025 strip and approximately $3.75 for 2026 strip.

Comstock has sufficient liquidity to deal with low natural gas prices in 2024. If it adds some hedges for 2025 at this point, it will still receive an okay price for its natural gas, with the 2025 strip at around $3.40. The main risk right now, though, is that natural gas producers mainly look forward towards 2025 and do not cut back on rigs sufficiently to achieve some balance in the market. That would potentially result in the natural gas price recovery being pushed further back than late 2024 to early 2025, further stressing Comstock's balance sheet.

Comstock's unsecured notes are currently yielding around 9% to maturity, so the debt markets are not overly alarmed at Comstock's balance sheet yet.

Conclusion

Comstock Resources, Inc. is projected to burn close to $200 million in 2024 due to weak natural gas prices, despite reducing its rig count from seven rigs to five rigs and suspending its dividend.

Comstock can handle weak natural gas prices for 2024, although it will want natural gas prices for 2025 to end up not much lower than the current $3.40 strip (for 2025) to keep its balance sheet from getting further stressed.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is relatively risky due to its high amount of debt, but should have decent value under a couple of conditions. One requirement is that natural gas prices bounce back to $3.25+ in 2025, while the other requirement is that long-term natural gas prices average even higher than that. At long-term $3.75 (after 2024) NYMEX gas, I now value Comstock at approximately $10.50 per share.