Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Edwards Lifesciences: EVOQUE FDA Approval; Critical Care Spin-Off (Rating Maintained)

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
702 Followers

Summary

  • Edwards Lifesciences achieved 13% organic revenue growth and received FDA approval for their EVOQUE tricuspid valve replacement system.
  • The company plans to spin off its low-growth Critical Care business to focus on the rapidly expanding structural heart market.
  • Edwards Lifesciences anticipates revenue growth of 8 to 10 percent in FY24, driven by the launch of EVOQUE and efforts to secure national coverage determination for Medicare patients.

USA - medicine - Edwards SAPIEN Transcatheter Heart Valve Assembly

Tim Rue/Corbis Historical via Getty Images

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) disclosed their Q4 FY23 results on February 6th. In my previous article, I underscored their recent robust trial data releases. I am particularly encouraged by the recent FDA

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
702 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.