Uber is the latest company to announce a new stock buyback at $7 billion. (0:16) Plug Power unveils costs-cutting plans. (4:00) Jeff Bezos sells $4 billion in AMZN stock. (4:50)

Companies continue to show shareholders some love with share repurchases and dividends, and today Uber (UBER) choo-choo-chooses Valentine’s Day to announce a $7 billion buyback.

Uber CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah says: “Today's authorization of our first-ever share repurchase program is a vote of confidence in the company's strong financial momentum. We will be thoughtful as it relates to the pace of our buyback, beginning with actions that partially offset stock-based compensation and working towards a consistent reduction in share count."

This comes on the heels of Airbnb (ABNB) announcing after the bell Tuesday that it plans to buy back up to $6 billion worth of common stock through a new program.

Big-name buybacks have peppered this earnings season. Most notable, Meta (META) announced a $50 billion buyback to go along with its inaugural dividend.

Alibaba (BABA) announced an additional $25 billion share repurchase. Disney's (DIS) board has authorized the company to start buying back shares for the first time since fiscal 2018.

Goldman Sachs says this earnings season has also highlighted a "divergence between returning cash to shareholders and capex spending."

"After negative year-over-year growth for 5 consecutive quarters, buybacks are tracking +6% in 4Q, driven by a combination of positive earnings growth, a peak in bond yields, and easier year-ago comps," the equity team said. "As is historically the case, dividends have been less volatile in 2023, and DPS grew by +6% year over year in 4Q."

"In contrast, S&P 500 year-over-year capex growth has slowed from +11% in 2Q 2023 to +3% in 3Q and is tracking at 0% in 4Q. R&D, which is heavily concentrated in a handful of tech and pharma stocks, remained resilient in 4Q (+10% year/year)."

While the buybacks may be music to the ears of retail investors, professional money managers would prefer other uses of cash.

In the latest BofA Global Fund Manager Survey, 36% of respondents said they would like to see companies use cash flow to improve balance sheets; 31% would like the cash to go to capes; while 23% prefer returning cash to shareholders.

Stocks are rebounding after the sharp selloff in the previous session that was triggered by the hot inflation report.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) leads the S&P (SP500) and Dow (DJI) as the Magnificent 7 stocks get some of their groove back. Nvidia (NVDA) leads the way as investors continue to load up on shares ahead of its earnings report next week.

Jeremy Straub at Coastal Wealth reminds us that "the stock market never moves higher without fits and starts along the way, and investors should expect continued volatility as the market sorts out the continued uncertainty over how the Federal Reserve will respond to the ongoing inflation situation."

Rates are easing back after the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) hit its highest level since November and the 2-year (US2Y) saw the biggest one-day rise since March.

The 10-year is back below 4.30%.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) reported that revenue fell 6.5% in Q4 to $6.9 billion, just missing the consensus estimate. Revenue in North America fell 9.1% to $5.17 billion, while international revenue dropped 0.2% to $1.69 billion.

Consumers pushed back on higher prices. Pricing was up 3.7 percentage points, with increases in both reportable segments primarily driven by list price increases taken to mitigate higher input costs. Volume/mix declined 4.4 percentage points from a year ago, with declines in both reportable segments that were primarily driven by elasticity impacts from pricing actions and industry headwinds, particularly the reduction of SNAP benefits in the United States.

Plug Power (PLUG) unveiled a plan designed to reduce annual operational expenses by more than $75 million, with a one-time $15 million implementation cost, including an unspecified number of job cuts.

The initiative also encompasses operational consolidation and other cost-saving actions, such as optimizing supply chain management and curtailing discretionary spending, aimed at increasing efficiency and improving scalability.

Jefferies analysts noted that Penn Entertainment's (PENN) acquisition of the New York mobile sports betting licenses held by Wynn Resorts (WYNN) gives the company access to the largest market in the U.S. for ESPN Bet.

They say, "It presents PENN with an opportunity to gain market share but also presents the question of cost magnitude. Although the terms appear favorable for PENN, optimism should be cautious, as investments in the Interactive segment could potentially accelerate."

Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has been cashing in on the company’s rally this year, offloading nearly 24 million shares worth more than $4 billion this month.

The share sales took place over four trading days. The billionaire, who hadn't sold Amazon stock since 2021, now holds more than 964 million shares in the company.

The moves come nearly two weeks after Amazon disclosed that Bezos adopted a trading plan that would let him sell as many as 50 million shares, or about $8.6 billion, before January 31, 2025.

Bezos adopted the trading plan on November 8, just days after he announced that he was shifting base from Seattle to Miami. While he said the move was to be closer to his parents and his spaceflight company Blue Origin's operations in Florida, the timing suggests it could've been for tax purposes.

And here’s more about the BofA February fund manager survey. Bullish sentiment among money managers is at its highest level since January 2022, and that could spell some trouble for stocks ahead.

BofA's broadest measure of sentiment (based on cash levels, equity allocation, and growth expectations) rose to 4.1 from 2.9.

Investor positioning is "increasingly a headwind for risk assets," strategist Michael Hartnett wrote.

In addition, for the time since April 2022, money managers are not predicting a recession, with 2/3 going for a soft landing, 1/5 saying no landing, and just 1 in 10 going for a hard landing.